WAFF
Key witness in Decatur capital murder trial denies report of confession
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The defense will take its turn in a Decatur capital murder case on Thursday. It is trying to convince a jury that Zach Williams was not involved in Michael Irvin’s death. It has been an active week in the courtroom. First, an eight-year-old took the...
WAFF
Defendant maintains innocence, 8-year-old testifies in Decatur capital murder trial
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man accused of capital murder has denied killing the victim. Capital murder defendant Zachary Williams told police in a videotaped interrogation that he was innocent during the second day of testimony. Williams said Tuesday that he did not kill Michael “Dooney” Irvin Jr. in...
themadisonrecord.com
Morgan County capital murder defendant denies killing, says he was in Madison
DECATUR – Capital murder defendant Zachary Bernard Williams told police in a videotaped interrogation that was played for Morgan County jurors Tuesday that he was innocent of the shooting death of Michael Irvin Jr. in Irvin’s Decatur home. Williams said he was in Madison at the time of the shooting.
‘More will go down’: Ex-Limestone correctional guard expects more arrests
Four former Limestone correctional officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state department of corrections.
Huntsville man indicted in stabbing death of his father, court records show
A Huntsville man has been indicted by a grand jury for murder in the stabbing death of his father last year, according to court records.
WHNT-TV
Capital Murder Suspect Accused of Killing HPD Officer Set for Status Hearing
LaJeromeny Brown faces a capital murder charge in connection with the death of HPD Officer Billy Clardy, III and prosecutors have made it known that they are seeking the death penalty. Capital Murder Suspect Accused of Killing HPD Officer …. LaJeromeny Brown faces a capital murder charge in connection with...
WAFF
Decatur man arrested on theft of propert, identity theft charges
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department have arrested a man on theft of property and identity theft charges. On Aug. 8, a business owner in Decatur filed a report in reference involving a forged check drawn from their business account. After an investigation was conducted Kelvin...
Man arrested in Trinity after struggle with drug agents
One man is facing multiple drug-related charges after authorities say he tried to run and struggled with narcotics agents.
‘Foul play is suspected’: Suspect detained in Collinsville death investigation
A death investigation is underway after a woman was found unresponsive in Collinsville.
YAHOO!
Arrest reports Dec. 7
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday. —Shamarion Dozier, 400 block Gwendolyn Ave., Huntsville, seven counts bribery of public servants, seven counts use of official position or office for personal gain. —William Hosea, 13000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence. —Tywan Jones, 2000 block Levert Ave.,...
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say a local man took the concept of grab-and-go and really ran with it, all the way out of a store. A local Walgreens was the target of a pretty significant theft and is now out thousands of dollars because of it. Officers with the...
Falkville woman dead following crash on U.S. 31 in Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Falkville woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, was injured when her vehicle was hit by another car while driving on U.S. 31 around 4:50 p.m. Vinson and the driver of the other vehicle were transported […]
Guntersville dog accused in attack scheduled to be put down
A dog that was accused of attacking a woman in Guntersville resulting in multiple skin-graft surgeries is scheduled to be euthanized, according to court documents.
Jackson County man faces mountain of theft charges following investigation
A Jackson County man is facing a mountain of theft-related charges after authorities say he was found with the stolen items.
wvtm13.com
Suspect identity released in shooting incident involving law enforcement officer in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: December 8, 2022: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) continues to investigate the shooting incident involving a Blount County Sheriff's deputy and Hayden Police officer Dec. 7. ALEA identified the deceased suspect as Stephen Bentley, 34. No officers were...
wbrc.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Authorities have identified that person as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office...
WAAY-TV
Ex-Limestone Correctional Facility guard: Expect more arrests after 4 charged in bribery scheme
Four people are facing several charges each after investigators say they used their positions as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility to further a bribery and contraband scheme. Alex Andrews of Fayetteville, Tennessee; Shamarion Dozier of Huntsville; John Paul Ketteman of Huntsville; and Andrew Taylor Roy of Owens Cross Roads...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Limestone Correctional Facility worker facing bribery, other charges
At least one Limestone Correctional Facility employee recently was arrested on several charges. Court records show 24-year-old Alex Andrews of Fayetteville, Tennessee, was arrested on Friday. A source confirmed to WAAY 31 Andrews is employed as a correctional officer at the Limestone Correctional Facility. According to the Limestone County Sheriff's...
YAHOO!
Dec. 6 police reports
—Yancey O'Brien Bell, 51, Decatur; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,488.47. (Decatur police) —Rathel Amos Lindley, 43, Hartselle; first-degree theft of lost property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police) —Tiffany Gibson, Athens; chemical endangerment;...
Guns, chainsaws recovered after Scottsboro burglary
Several guns and chainsaws were recovered and three men arrested after a burglary was reported in Scottsboro.
