Brazil Dance Into World Cup Quarter-Finals After Neymar Returns In Big Win Over South Korea
Even Tite threw some shapes during Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea.
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Brazil's route to final explained
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
Factbox-Soccer-Argentina v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina play the Netherlands at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two countries, the first being a 4-0 win for the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in 1974 and the last two having ended goalless in Frankfurt in 2006 and Sao Paulo in 2014.
FOX Sports
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew agrees with Portugal's decision to not start Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal's Head Coach Fernando Santos has decided to not start Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland. The "FIFA World Cup Now" weigh in on the decision.
Sporting News
Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar
Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
NBC Connecticut
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Switzerland in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16
There is one glaring omission on Cristiano Ronaldo's resume: a World Cup title. He is four wins away from adding that missing piece in what could be the final World Cup for the 37-year-old. But his run thus far in the 2022 tournament hasn't exactly been the making of a storybook ending. His lackluster play, following his messy divorce with Manchester United just days before the World Cup began, has some fans calling for the longtime fan-favorite to be benched.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations were fined by FIFA on Wednesday for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup. FIFA fined the Croatians 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,000) after the team’s fans verbally abused and taunted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties.
Brazil wants to keep dancing against Croatia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil wants to keep the dancing going at the World Cup when it faces Croatia on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The Brazilians have made it clear they will not back from their goal celebrations in Qatar despite criticism by some.
Lionel Messi trains with teammates as Argentina prepare to face Netherlands
Lionel Messi trained with the Argentina squad on Tuesday evening, 6 November, as they prepared to face the Netherlands in the upcoming quarter-finals of World Cup 2022.The Paris Saint-Germain forward completed drills in front of the media in Doha ahead of the final eight of the competition.Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has predicted that Friday’s clash will be a “beautiful game” but admitted that his side faced a “difficult opponent.”Messi will face the Netherlands after being named man-of-the-match against Australia on his 1,000th career appearance.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup round-up: Messi inspires Argentina to victory as Netherlands advanceLionel Messi steals show and Mbappé bags brace on day seven at Qatar World CupWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
AOL Corp
Netherlands' Noppert on Messi in World Cup: 'He's a human'
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Andries Noppert is ready to face Lionel Messi if the Argentina star takes a penalty kick in Friday's World Cup quarterfinal match. “He’s the same like us. He’s a human,” the Netherlands goalkeeper said Wednesday. Messi has scored 21 goals in 26...
World Cup Odds: Netherlands vs. Argentina prediction, odds and pick – 12/9/2022
The 2022 World Cup is now down to the final eight teams. On Friday, December 9, at 2:00 pm ET, the Netherlands, the winners of Group A who sent the USMNT back to America after a 3-1 victory, will take on Argentina, the winners of Group C, who held on to beat a scrappy Australia side 2-1 in the Round of 16. Now, it’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Netherlands-Argentina prediction and pick!
