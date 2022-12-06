ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lefty Graves

Teens in foster care aging out of the system and becoming homeless

We’ve all seen them. Youth standing on a street corner looking cold, disheveled, and dirty. Some of these youth are running from abusive homes; others are struggling with addiction, and some are simply the product of aging out of foster care and having nowhere to go because they can’t support themselves.
New York Post

United Furniture baron David Belford, who fired all his workers, founded charity for sick kids

The owner of United Furniture Industries has been noted for his philanthropic efforts in past years — even as he has landed in legal scraps and contentious bankruptcy proceedings, according to news reports and court documents. David Belford — who made headlines last week for abruptly yanking jobs and health insurance for his 2,700 workers — founded a charity for sick children and donated $10 million to establish a spinal cord injury research center at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center — a Columbus, Ohio facility named after Victoria’s Secret’s billionaire founder, Les Wexner. In 2008, he established the Belford Family Charitable...
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

Child services should care more about saving kids’ lives than racial ‘disparities’

Again? Are the residents of New York City watching a horror movie on repeat? How else to explain the fact that for the second time in less than two weeks, two more young children have been murdered by their parents inside of a city homeless shelter — after their alleged attackers were already investigated by the Administration of Children’s Services. Dimone Fleming, 22, is being held for psychiatric evaluation after cops arrested her in the deaths of her sons, DeShawn, who was 3, and Octavius Canada, who was 11 months. The two were found under a pile of wet clothes, having...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DVM 360

An inside look at veterinary hospice care

Dr Kathleen Cooney describes the end-of-life care process for those who may be interested in this field. This content is sponsored by Zomedica. At the Fetch dvm360® conference in San Diego, California, Kathleen Cooney, DVM, MS, CHPV, CCFP, founder and director of education at Companion Animal Euthanasia Training Academy and chief medical officer of Caring Pathways Inc from Loveland, Colorado, described the animal hospice care fundamentals for veterinarian or technician attendees interested in pursuing this career path.1.
COLORADO STATE
KRCB 104.9

Secret Santa program carries on in third decade running

photo credit: Courtesy of pxhere The holidays are just around the corner and gifts are beginning to gather, including for a good cause.   You might’ve seen paper hearts placed around businesses, banks, or buildings in Sonoma County recently and wondered what exactly they are.   "It started with people needing help at Christmas and the Volunteer Center reaching out to help these people," Tiah Foley said. "Now we raise a quarter million dollars. We serve about 1200 families, and we give out about 29,000 gifts to those in need."   They’re all part of Sonoma County’s Secret Santa program run by Foley.   "I'm Secret Santa for the entire...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
momcollective.com

From Foster Care to Adoption in 4 Steps

This is almost always the follow-up question when someone learns we adopted our four kids. While this is truly an invasive question, I don’t mind answering. The truth is, I’ve wanted to adopt children since I was a teenager. My husband and I were married in 2008 when...
TEXAS STATE
insightscare.com

Joanne Simons: Approaching care provision and decision-making with kindness

Imagine being diagnosed with a disease rife with stigma and social repercussions. What would be your emotional state? How would you sustain through the prejudices across the community?. For those living with the impacts of stigma, it is important to find inspiring hope. A hope that includes empathy, compassion, and...
Axios

The child care worker shortage is slowly easing

The number of child care workers is slowly ticking up — with 10,000 employees added over the past two months — but still is about 9% below pre-pandemic levels as employers struggle to hire. Why it matters: The U.S. needs more people in the workforce, and a shortage...
HIT Consultant

How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare

Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
Springfield News-Leader

Share Your Christmas: Grandparents, single mom hope to provide better life for children

No. 41: Grandparents offer stability after adopting granddaughters. Despite serious health issues, Grandmother and Grandfather have done whatever has been necessary to become adoptive parents to their two granddaughters. Even though he has diabetes, Grandfather continues to work as much as possible, while with multiple health issues, Grandmother says she is a “miracle of modern medicine” and feels lucky to be alive.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
TheConversationCanada

Workers supporting survivors of gender-based violence are demanding change

While the world went into lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, shelters helping women who are survivors of domestic violence remained open. In fact, for many of shelters, the work increased as they adjusted to public health measures and a surge in gender-based violence. The United Nations has termed this a “shadow pandemic.” À lire aussi : The COVID-19 pandemic has made the impacts of gender-based violence worse Challenges facing front-line workers I’ve been working in gender-based...
DVM 360

Provide LOVE with end-of-life care

Dr Mary Gardner's tips on ensuring a compassionate end-of-life experience for pets and her inspiration for pursuing this commendable field. Veterinary professionals involved in end-of-life care handle the toughest, most emotional aspect of pet ownership. During her presentation at the Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California, Mary Gardner, DVM, co-founder and chief information officer of Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-home Euthanasia in Jupiter, Florida, shared simple advice for these fellow veterinary staff to follow: LOVE rules.1.
SAN DIEGO, CA

