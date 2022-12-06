Read full article on original website
Meet a mom of 2 who got $1,000 a month through a basic income program for a year — it helped her family pay their bills after an unexpected crisis
Kimberly McNair also has a full-time job, but it's not enough for her and her two sons — especially after a car crash added to her bills.
Teens in foster care aging out of the system and becoming homeless
We’ve all seen them. Youth standing on a street corner looking cold, disheveled, and dirty. Some of these youth are running from abusive homes; others are struggling with addiction, and some are simply the product of aging out of foster care and having nowhere to go because they can’t support themselves.
Good News Network
Mother’s Love Has Granted 250,000 Wishes for Foster Kids–And Now She Surprised 9 With New Cars
Danielle Gletow might be the most famous foster parent of all time. 16 years ago she became a foster mom, saying, “I wanted to be a mother to all these kids who might not feel like they have one.”. Within a year she adopted one of the children, a...
United Furniture baron David Belford, who fired all his workers, founded charity for sick kids
The owner of United Furniture Industries has been noted for his philanthropic efforts in past years — even as he has landed in legal scraps and contentious bankruptcy proceedings, according to news reports and court documents. David Belford — who made headlines last week for abruptly yanking jobs and health insurance for his 2,700 workers — founded a charity for sick children and donated $10 million to establish a spinal cord injury research center at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center — a Columbus, Ohio facility named after Victoria’s Secret’s billionaire founder, Les Wexner. In 2008, he established the Belford Family Charitable...
Hawaii Sent At Least 10 Foster Children To An Abusive Home At The Center Of A Drug Ring
At least a decade ago, Hawaii Child Welfare Services starting sending foster children to live in the Hilo home of Yvonne and Paul Caitano. The Caitanos eventually adopted five of them, which allowed them to take in five more foster children, according to one of the adopted kids. The Caitanos...
Child services should care more about saving kids’ lives than racial ‘disparities’
Again? Are the residents of New York City watching a horror movie on repeat? How else to explain the fact that for the second time in less than two weeks, two more young children have been murdered by their parents inside of a city homeless shelter — after their alleged attackers were already investigated by the Administration of Children’s Services. Dimone Fleming, 22, is being held for psychiatric evaluation after cops arrested her in the deaths of her sons, DeShawn, who was 3, and Octavius Canada, who was 11 months. The two were found under a pile of wet clothes, having...
U.S. States With Tighter Access to Welfare Payments Have More Kids in Foster Care
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have discovered a link between access to welfare payments and foster care. As many as 29,000 fewer children may have entered the foster care system during the 12-year study if U.S. states had made it easier for poor families to receive cash through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.
DVM 360
An inside look at veterinary hospice care
Dr Kathleen Cooney describes the end-of-life care process for those who may be interested in this field. This content is sponsored by Zomedica. At the Fetch dvm360® conference in San Diego, California, Kathleen Cooney, DVM, MS, CHPV, CCFP, founder and director of education at Companion Animal Euthanasia Training Academy and chief medical officer of Caring Pathways Inc from Loveland, Colorado, described the animal hospice care fundamentals for veterinarian or technician attendees interested in pursuing this career path.1.
Secret Santa program carries on in third decade running
photo credit: Courtesy of pxhere The holidays are just around the corner and gifts are beginning to gather, including for a good cause. You might’ve seen paper hearts placed around businesses, banks, or buildings in Sonoma County recently and wondered what exactly they are. "It started with people needing help at Christmas and the Volunteer Center reaching out to help these people," Tiah Foley said. "Now we raise a quarter million dollars. We serve about 1200 families, and we give out about 29,000 gifts to those in need." They’re all part of Sonoma County’s Secret Santa program run by Foley. "I'm Secret Santa for the entire...
MedicalXpress
'Sandwich generation' study shows challenges of caring for both kids and aging parents
Their older parents need care. Their kids are still under 18. And they probably have a job, too. They're the "sandwich generation"—a longtime nickname for the mostly female, mostly middle-aged group of Americans who serve as caregivers for both older and younger family members at once. A new study...
momcollective.com
From Foster Care to Adoption in 4 Steps
This is almost always the follow-up question when someone learns we adopted our four kids. While this is truly an invasive question, I don’t mind answering. The truth is, I’ve wanted to adopt children since I was a teenager. My husband and I were married in 2008 when...
insightscare.com
Joanne Simons: Approaching care provision and decision-making with kindness
Imagine being diagnosed with a disease rife with stigma and social repercussions. What would be your emotional state? How would you sustain through the prejudices across the community?. For those living with the impacts of stigma, it is important to find inspiring hope. A hope that includes empathy, compassion, and...
The child care worker shortage is slowly easing
The number of child care workers is slowly ticking up — with 10,000 employees added over the past two months — but still is about 9% below pre-pandemic levels as employers struggle to hire. Why it matters: The U.S. needs more people in the workforce, and a shortage...
MedicalXpress
As family dynamics evolve, study reveals health care limitations for children not raised by two parents
Research from a West Virginia University family systems expert shows children who don't live with both married biological or adoptive parents may have more difficulty accessing health care. While 73% of children lived with both biological parents in 1960, that number today has dropped to 60%, Jonathon Beckmeyer, assistant professor...
How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare
Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
Opinion: America Should Learn to Be Responsible About Reproductive Healthcare
Everybody is ready for the election to be over. I know that I’m tired of all the deceitful political ads that are often major distortions of the truth. On the issue of reproductive healthcare, one candidate claims to protect access to life-saving treatments. The other candidate says he will put government restrictions in place.
Share Your Christmas: Grandparents, single mom hope to provide better life for children
No. 41: Grandparents offer stability after adopting granddaughters. Despite serious health issues, Grandmother and Grandfather have done whatever has been necessary to become adoptive parents to their two granddaughters. Even though he has diabetes, Grandfather continues to work as much as possible, while with multiple health issues, Grandmother says she is a “miracle of modern medicine” and feels lucky to be alive.
Workers supporting survivors of gender-based violence are demanding change
While the world went into lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, shelters helping women who are survivors of domestic violence remained open. In fact, for many of shelters, the work increased as they adjusted to public health measures and a surge in gender-based violence. The United Nations has termed this a “shadow pandemic.” À lire aussi : The COVID-19 pandemic has made the impacts of gender-based violence worse Challenges facing front-line workers I’ve been working in gender-based...
DVM 360
Provide LOVE with end-of-life care
Dr Mary Gardner's tips on ensuring a compassionate end-of-life experience for pets and her inspiration for pursuing this commendable field. Veterinary professionals involved in end-of-life care handle the toughest, most emotional aspect of pet ownership. During her presentation at the Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California, Mary Gardner, DVM, co-founder and chief information officer of Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-home Euthanasia in Jupiter, Florida, shared simple advice for these fellow veterinary staff to follow: LOVE rules.1.
Revive the Child Tax Credit — our children deserve nothing less
I like to think I’m an American success story. I was born into homelessness, grew up in the foster care system, and suffered unthinkable domestic abuse as an adult. Now I’m on track to graduate with a Master’s degree in social work next spring. But don’t mistake...
