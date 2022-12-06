Georgia voters head to polls; Kirstie Alley dies; man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets prison | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ star Kirstie Alley dies at 71 years old
Emmy award-winning actor Kirstie Alley, best known for her work on “Cheers,” died yesterday at 71 years old. NBC News’ Anne Thompson reflects on Alley’s life and career.Dec. 7, 2022.
How The Masked Singer Honored Kirstie Alley Following Her Death
The Masked Singer is honoring one of its own. The Fox reality competition paid homage to former contestant Kirstie Alley during the Dec. 7 holiday-themed Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-a-Long...
