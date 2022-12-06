Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
sungazette.news
Local football players make all-region teams
Multiple players from the Langley Saxons, Madison Warhawks and Marshall Statesmen were chosen to the all-6D North Region high-school football first and second teams for their performances during the 2022 fall season. Madison’s Justin Counts was the region’s Coach of the Year. Making first team offense from the...
sungazette.news
Madison ice hockey team skates to big win
The Madison Warhawks ice hockey club team routed Dominion/Potomac Falls, 8-1, in a recent high-school match at the Haymarket Iceplex. The Warhawks placed 44 shots on goal. For Madison, J.T. Gary scored two goals and had two assists; Mannix Carew added two goals; Rami Shawwa, Cyrus Keeling and Jake Alford each had one goal and two assists and Eamon Carew netted a goal. E.J. Nelson notched 3 assists and Carson Marr, Nick Cooper and Jeremy Correa each had an assist.
sungazette.news
PHOTOS: Madison advances to Va. football championship
After defeating the Fairfax Lions, 31-21, Dec. 3 in a Virginia High School League Class 6D football semifinal, Madison High School’s football team on Dec. 10 will vie for the state crown as the Warkhawks face the Freedom-Woodbridge Eagles at Old Dominion University. Enjoy these photos from Deb Kolt...
sungazette.news
Arlington History, 12/8/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• The first edition of the Northern Virginia Sun rolled off the presses, promising non-partisan coverage of news across the region. •• The ongoing expansion of the Arlington courthouse is slated for completion in June. •• Gov. Perry is...
sungazette.news
Latest crop of Arlington fire recruits reach graduation
They’ve already completed 30 weeks of preparation, but members of the Arlington County Fire Department’s 81st recruit class still have plenty ahead of them. “You’re going to start on what seems like an eternity of training,” said Fire Capt. Tyson Stanislaus during last month’s graduation ceremony for the new class. “What we expect of you is that you bring your A-game 110 percent of the time.”
sungazette.news
Arlington legislators again to be playing defense in Richmond
Just like earlier this year, the 2023 General Assembly session will be a case of the art of the possible for Arlington’s all-Democratic, seven-member delegation. “This session is going to be exactly the same [as the previous one] in many, many ways,” said Del. Rip Sullivan (D-McLean-Arlington) during a 90-minute work session between legislators and County Board members held Dec. 6.
sungazette.news
55+ News, 12/8/22 edition
News of interest to Arlington’s active seniors. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. TRAINING PROGRAM FOCUSES ON OPIOID DEATHS: A hour-long training...
sungazette.news
Conservation grants aim to boost Chesapeake Bay watershed
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) on Dec. 2 announced $33.8 million in grant awards to support the restoration and conservation of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. NFWF and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency representatives joined local leaders and community members at Truxtun Park in Annapolis to announce the awards. The 104 grants will leverage more than $30 million in matching contributions to generate a total conservation impact of more than $64 million.
sungazette.news
Fairfax transportation czar tackles McLean group’s questions, concerns
McLean residents confront traffic challenges daily, so when Fairfax County Department of Transportation Director Tom Biesiadny briefed the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) Nov. 30 about ongoing and planned projects in the area, they peppered him with questions. Fairfax County supervisors last year set a goal of spending $100 million on...
sungazette.news
Fairfax County History, 12/8/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• The first edition of the Northern Virginia Sun rolled off the presses, promising non-partisan coverage of news across the region. •• Fairfax officials want greater local authority to regulate where beer and wine can be sold. •• The...
sungazette.news
Democrats set plan for 2023 School Board caucus
Whether they will need it or not remains an open question, but the Arlington County Democratic Committee on Dec. 7 approved the timing and rules for a 2023 School Board caucus. The action also sets a filing window of Jan. 2 through Feb. 22 for those seeking the Democratic endorsement...
sungazette.news
Police contend with number of robbery incidents
Arlington police have reported a number of robberies across the community in recent days. • On Dec. 4 at 11:24 p.m., an individual was walking at North Thomas Street and 2nd Road North when two men approached, Arlington police said. One of the individuals confronted the victim and stole cash...
sungazette.news
Arlington GOP likely to continue pressing ballot-security theme
When it comes to the sanctity of the election process in Arlington, even the party that usually comes out on the losing end doesn’t have any major complaints. “Well-run, competent and hard-working” was the phrase used to describe the county elections office and its chief, Gretchen Reinemeyer, at the Arlington County Republican Committee’s annual volunteer-appreciation dinner on Nov. 29.
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: And the candidates are off!
Random jottings from Wednesday’s candidate announcements at the Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting. • Maybe the biggest surprise to the non-insiders (I used to be a semi-insider but that ship has sailed) is that Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy, who was expected to retire, opted to anoint as her successor Kim Klingler, a veteran party activist, head of the Columbia Pike Parternship and FK-er (fellow Kiwanian) whom I’ve known for a long time. Certainly happy to see Kim make the plunge; not sure if anyone else will be coming along to challenge her in the Democratic primary.
sungazette.news
Fairfax Public-Safety Notes, 12/8/22
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. 2 ARRESTED, ONE SOUGHT AFTER ALLEGED McLEAN ROBBERY: Fairfax County detectives are seeking additional people who may have been victimized in a recent cash-for-gold robbery scheme in the McLean area. On Oct. 29, a victim was driving home, when he saw three...
sungazette.news
Fairfax supervisor announces plans to retire at end of 2023
It wasn’t a big surprise, seeing as she’s served on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors since 1996, but Supervisor Penelope Gross (D-Mason) announced Dec. 6 that she would not seek an eighth term next November and instead retire Dec. 31, 2023. Gross recalled how when she moved...
sungazette.news
Police: Several injured when shot by airsoft gun
On Dec. 7 at 6:11 p.m., a man discharged an airsoft gun from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Columbia Pike, striking four victims with pellets, Arlington police said. The victims received minor injuries that did not require medical attention, police said. The suspects – three or four –...
sungazette.news
Police: Shots fired, building damaged, no one injured
On Dec. 7 at 4:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Columbia Pike for a report of shots fired, Arlington police said. Upon arrival, officers recovered evidence outside a residential building confirming that multiple shots had been fired. Officers also located property damage to a door within the building.
sungazette.news
Police: Elderly driver departs after hitting side of building
A motorist was pulling forward from a space in a parking lot at 147 Maple Ave., W., on Dec. 1 at 10:41 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the side of the building, Vienna police said. The motorist fled from the scene, but police located him...
sungazette.news
Makeover brings convenience store to gas station in Tysons
A Tysons service station damaged by a small tornado March 31 now will be getting a spruced up exterior and a new convenience store in place of its lightly used vehicle-service bays. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 unanimously approved the changes sought by Petroleum Marketing Group...
