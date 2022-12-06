President Biden to visit Arizona semiconductor site; New 'canal killer' developments; Hundred Mile Brewing Co. in Tempe

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will announce a 2nd Phoenix factory during President Joe Biden's visit to Arizona on Tuesday.

An ex-girlfriend of the Phoenix "canal killer" said in her testimony that sometimes she feared he would hurt himself during arguments.

Sue Rigler and Valerie Adee opened a microbrewery in Tempe specializing in beers that show off their hops . Here's what to expect at the new tap room .

Today, you can expect it to be cloudy with showers, with a high near 65 degrees. It will be partly cloudy at night, with a low near 49 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

Today in history

On this date in 1865, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, abolishing slavery, was ratified as Georgia became the 27th state to endorse it.

In 1907, the worst mining disaster in U.S. history occurred as 362 men and boys died in a coal mine explosion in Monongah, West Virginia.

In 1923, a presidential address was broadcast on radio for the first time as President Calvin Coolidge spoke to a joint session of Congress.

In 2012, shocking some of his closest Republican colleagues, Sen. Jim DeMint of South Carolina announced he would resign his seat to head Washington’s conservative Heritage Foundation think tank. Marijuana possession became legal in Washington state, the day a measure approved by voters to regulate marijuana like alcohol took effect.

In 2017, President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem to be Israel’s capital, defying warnings from the Palestinians and others around the world that he would be destroying hopes for Mideast peace. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would seek reelection, putting him on track to become Russia’s longest-serving ruler since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

