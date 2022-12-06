ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

President Biden to visit Arizona semiconductor site; New 'canal killer' developments; Hundred Mile Brewing Co. in Tempe

By Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stZIx_0jZ3TX2B00

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will announce a 2nd Phoenix factory during President Joe Biden's visit to Arizona on Tuesday.

An ex-girlfriend of the Phoenix "canal killer" said in her testimony that sometimes she feared he would hurt himself during arguments.

Sue Rigler and Valerie Adee opened a microbrewery in Tempe specializing in beers that show off their hops . Here's what to expect at the new tap room .

Today, you can expect it to be cloudy with showers, with a high near 65 degrees. It will be partly cloudy at night, with a low near 49 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

For more stories that matter, subscribe to azcentral.com.

Today in history

  • On this date in 1865, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, abolishing slavery, was ratified as Georgia became the 27th state to endorse it.
  • In 1907, the worst mining disaster in U.S. history occurred as 362 men and boys died in a coal mine explosion in Monongah, West Virginia.
  • In 1923, a presidential address was broadcast on radio for the first time as President Calvin Coolidge spoke to a joint session of Congress.
  • In 2012, shocking some of his closest Republican colleagues, Sen. Jim DeMint of South Carolina announced he would resign his seat to head Washington’s conservative Heritage Foundation think tank. Marijuana possession became legal in Washington state, the day a measure approved by voters to regulate marijuana like alcohol took effect.
  • In 2017, President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem to be Israel’s capital, defying warnings from the Palestinians and others around the world that he would be destroying hopes for Mideast peace. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would seek reelection, putting him on track to become Russia’s longest-serving ruler since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: President Biden to visit Arizona semiconductor site; New 'canal killer' developments; Hundred Mile Brewing Co. in Tempe

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

President Joe Biden arrives in Phoenix, exits Air Force One on Luke Air Force Base

The holiday season can present some significant hurdles for delivery workers. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plans to build two chip-making plants in north Phoenix. The development will create at least 20,000 new jobs. Christmas Angel Program underway at Arizona Mills. Updated: 41 minutes ago. |. Come get your wings...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden speaks after Brittney Griner's release

Washington — President Biden is addressing the nation Thursday morning after Brittney Griner, the WNBA star held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. "She's safe. She's on a plane," Mr. Biden said Friday...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Biden is heading south of the border

President Biden is planning to head to Mexico City next month for his first scheduled foreign trip of 2023, Axios has learned. Why it matters: White House officials know they need a better political — and policy — response to stem the flow of illegal migration across America’s southern border, but there aren’t any easy solutions at hand.
AZFamily

President Biden tours Phoenix microchip plant; while avoiding border

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday visited the building site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. Biden has staked...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy