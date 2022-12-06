ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens release second injury report for Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in what should be a Week 14 slugfest. The Steelers will be starting rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett while the Ravens will likely be starting Tyler Huntley due to Lamar Jackson working his way through a knee injury. Baltimore’s matchups with Pittsburgh are always close and hard fought, and that could be the case once again on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL mock draft 2023: Defense shines in the top 5, but Bryce Young is No. 1

My first mock draft of the year had Bryce Young going first overall. My second one does as well — but the destination has changed. The Detroit Lions, by virtue of a 4-1 record in their last five games, have rallied from the top pick to the middle of the draft order. The Houston Texans, a spilled pile of football players shaped into the rough form of an NFL franchise, have bumbled their way to No. 1. That puts them in perfect position to select a franchise quarterback capable of helping fans forget about the Davis Mills/Kyle Allen combo currently installed to lose games and quietly step aside this offseason.
New York Post

Odell Beckham’s driver: He’s not signing with the Cowboys

Move over “f–king” Adam Schefter. Daniel Chalet — a.k.a. Danny Boy Hustle Hard — is “the official driver” for Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley, according to his Instagram bio. On that social media platform Wednesday night, Chalet dropped what could be an NFL news bombshell when he claimed that Beckham was not signing with the Cowboys. “You people thought that Odell was going to the Cowboys, right?” Chalet, a Bloomfield, N.J. native, said. “Let me tell you people something. I am better than f—king Adam Schefter. I am better than f—king Jordan Schultz. He is not going to no Cowboys. You want...
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1

If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 14 parlay: Let's make some money

There are some big lines this week in the NFL, like Dallas -16.5 against the Texans and Buffalo -9.5 against the Jets. Will any of these be in our parlay? Let’s find out. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook’s NFL Week 14 odds, here is a “Let’s make some money” NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire’s NFL expert picks and predictions.
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Release Veteran Running Back

The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a decent job of getting their running game going this year despite a lot of turnover in their backfield. There's going to be a little bit more now. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are waiving veteran running back Darrell Henderson Jr. Henderson...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
lastwordonsports.com

2022 Final Heisman Rankings

The regular season has now come to a close. Now, the question remains who made the biggest impression and who was the most consistent player in America this season? Part of the determination for this award has always been, is it the most valuable player or the best player on the best team? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Final Heisman rankings.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy