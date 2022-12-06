My first mock draft of the year had Bryce Young going first overall. My second one does as well — but the destination has changed. The Detroit Lions, by virtue of a 4-1 record in their last five games, have rallied from the top pick to the middle of the draft order. The Houston Texans, a spilled pile of football players shaped into the rough form of an NFL franchise, have bumbled their way to No. 1. That puts them in perfect position to select a franchise quarterback capable of helping fans forget about the Davis Mills/Kyle Allen combo currently installed to lose games and quietly step aside this offseason.

2 DAYS AGO