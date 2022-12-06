Read full article on original website
Ravens release second injury report for Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in what should be a Week 14 slugfest. The Steelers will be starting rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett while the Ravens will likely be starting Tyler Huntley due to Lamar Jackson working his way through a knee injury. Baltimore’s matchups with Pittsburgh are always close and hard fought, and that could be the case once again on Sunday.
NFL mock draft 2023: Defense shines in the top 5, but Bryce Young is No. 1
My first mock draft of the year had Bryce Young going first overall. My second one does as well — but the destination has changed. The Detroit Lions, by virtue of a 4-1 record in their last five games, have rallied from the top pick to the middle of the draft order. The Houston Texans, a spilled pile of football players shaped into the rough form of an NFL franchise, have bumbled their way to No. 1. That puts them in perfect position to select a franchise quarterback capable of helping fans forget about the Davis Mills/Kyle Allen combo currently installed to lose games and quietly step aside this offseason.
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 14 of the Fantasy Football Season
The draining of blood from the face. The pit at the bottom of your stomach. The awful thought racing through your brain, screaming “OH NO. WHAT DID I JUST DO?”. For all the things we love about fantasy football (and there are many), there is also some things that drive us nuts.
Odell Beckham’s driver: He’s not signing with the Cowboys
Move over “f–king” Adam Schefter. Daniel Chalet — a.k.a. Danny Boy Hustle Hard — is “the official driver” for Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley, according to his Instagram bio. On that social media platform Wednesday night, Chalet dropped what could be an NFL news bombshell when he claimed that Beckham was not signing with the Cowboys. “You people thought that Odell was going to the Cowboys, right?” Chalet, a Bloomfield, N.J. native, said. “Let me tell you people something. I am better than f—king Adam Schefter. I am better than f—king Jordan Schultz. He is not going to no Cowboys. You want...
2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections heading into bowl season
We’re heading into bowl season in college football, and while many of this year’s top draft prospects might be opting out of lesser matchups, the College Football Playoff should still have a long list of young stars on display. At the pro level, just five weeks remain in...
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 14
Week 13 of the NFL season was not kind to the underdog. Only 1 team, the Cincinnati Bengals, won a game outright as the underdog. A total of 6 underdogs covered the spread in Week 13. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s NFL odds and lines, and tab the best NFL...
Fantasy football managers in need of RB help should look to Seattle in Week 14
These are the critical weeks in the Fantasy Football season as late moves can determine playoff positions in a majority of leagues. The Seattle Seahawks may represent fertile ground for those managers who are looking for an under-the-radar running back. Our suggestion is backup Travis Homer. While it may be...
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 14 picks
The New York Giants (7-4-1) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 6.5-point home underdogs and that spread has only worsened throughout the week. As of this writing, Big Blue is +7.
2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1
If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
Browns Get Tough Injury Update On Offensive Star Ahead Of Week 14
The Cleveland Browns were able to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 13, defeating the Houston Texans in Deshaun Watson’s debut with the team. The Browns were able to come away with a 27-14 victory over Watson’s former team on the back of an excellent defensive performance.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy, capping electric sophomore season
Caleb Williams of Southern California was selected the Heisman Trophy winner for the 2022 college football season, the school's seventh all-time.
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Though he is the only finalist to not advance to the College Football Playoff, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the new-look Trojans' resurgence in his first year at the school.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 14: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL experts give out their fantasy football predictions for NFL Week 14. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 14: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Week 14 parlay: Let's make some money
There are some big lines this week in the NFL, like Dallas -16.5 against the Texans and Buffalo -9.5 against the Jets. Will any of these be in our parlay? Let’s find out. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook’s NFL Week 14 odds, here is a “Let’s make some money” NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire’s NFL expert picks and predictions.
Jaguars Reportedly Release Veteran Running Back
The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a decent job of getting their running game going this year despite a lot of turnover in their backfield. There's going to be a little bit more now. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are waiving veteran running back Darrell Henderson Jr. Henderson...
Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft 1.0
Sitting at 3-10, the Bears’ season is all but over, although the future looks bright for Chicago and Justin Fields. The Bears are in line to have the second overall pick in 2023, and there is no shortage of needs to address. Chicago currently has eight picks in the...
Dolphins injury report: Tyreek Hill, River Cracraft added Thursday
On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday night meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (illness) was the only non-participant, as he was a new addition to the report. Seven were listed as limited – quarterback Tua Tagovailoa...
lastwordonsports.com
2022 Final Heisman Rankings
The regular season has now come to a close. Now, the question remains who made the biggest impression and who was the most consistent player in America this season? Part of the determination for this award has always been, is it the most valuable player or the best player on the best team? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Final Heisman rankings.
