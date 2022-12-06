ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the Boston Celtics' historic offense a sustainable one?

By Celtics Wire
 4 days ago
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Is the Boston Celtics’ historic offense a sustainable one? And how will it change once injured big man Robert Williams III returns to the court? The Celtics started their 2022-23 campaign like a house on fire on the offensive end of the court under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, a startling shift from their defensive identity from the season before under suspended head coach Ime Udoka.

Built on getting players wide open for 3-pointers that have been going in at an unmatched rate in league history, there is always the risk that everyone on the team goes cold at once. Could such a development ultimately doom what has handed Boston the NBA’s top record in the early months of the season?

The host of the CLNS Media “Winning Plays” podcast recently got together with NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg to talk it over.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

