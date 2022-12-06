Read full article on original website
LOCAL SPORTS: Rider girls and boys beat Bremerton
BREMERTON — The Port Angeles Roughriders girls basketball team as expected cruised by Bremerton last night 46-25. Bremerton was lucky to get the ball over half court against the Roughrider full court press. The Roughriders led 16-2 after the first quarter and Roughrider head coach Mike Poindexter earned major sportsmanship points by calling off the press and making the Roughriders play a 2-3 zone to keep the score down. The Roughriders suited up 9 players and everyone got in on the fun. Anna Petty led the way with 9 points. Freshman Lindsay Smith showed flashes of great things to come scoring 8 points. Freshman Teanna Clark scored 7 points. Izzy Felton hit for 6 points. The Roughriders host North Mason Thursday night.
Seagull takes out power for thousands in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – About 5,500 utility customers in Port Angeles lost power Wednesday morning at around 8:00, primarily on the west side and the south end of town, but utility crews were able to get everyone back on within an hour or so. The real story is what caused...
KIRO 7 morning team’s antics highlighted on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ as WSU, UW head into bowl season
SEATTLE — Our KIRO 7 News in the Morning team is known for a lot of things, including Michelle Millman and Nick Allard’s passion for their beloved Huskies and Cougars, respectively. The duo are now looking forward to the quickly approaching bowl season, and their banter was even...
'It was deliberate': Power grid stations in Pacific Northwest fall victim to recent attacks
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Critical infrastructure across the country has been put on alert after an attack on two substations in North Carolina, an incident that cut power to tens of thousands for days. Washington law enforcement sources confirm that they received a memo from the FBI warning them about...
Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach
YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
Light snow continues to fall in some parts of Western Washington, but get ready for the rain
After Saturday’s high temperatures in the mid-to-low 40′s, much of the snow that hit the Puget Sound area has melted. However, after temperatures dropped into the 20′s overnight, any moisture that did not melt and evaporate froze. When walking on sidewalks or driving on roads use great...
I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend
We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
BREAKING: Fiery crash in Seattle
One person is dead after a fiery crash in Seattle near Lumen Field. Police believe alcohol was a factor.
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL Playoffs
The 2022 Seattle Seahawks season has been a surprising one to some. After trading away Russell Wilson, who turned out to be both an on and off-field problem, Geno Smith has led Seattle to a strong season, making the Seahawks' chance of making the playoffs strong as well. Let's discuss the Seattle Seahawks' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
Wind advisory issued for tonight (Weds.) into Thursday
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory today, Wednesday, December 7th, that will be in effect from 10pm today through 10am tomorrow. The advisory warns of sustained southeast winds of 20 to 35mph with gusts up to 50mph across San...
10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington
If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
Early snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday
After a snowy start to the weekend, sunnier and drier weather is on the way for Saturday afternoon. Though a lot of snow will melt this afternoon, any leftover water and slush will refreeze overnight. Another round of lowland snow sweeps through the South Sound on Sunday, but this event looks minor overall.
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
Small business owners frustrated with Arlington students causing trouble
Business owners say kids are coming in cursing and causing disruptions, and even stealing. The trouble started last fall when the Arlington School District started an early release.
Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way
SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
Kitsap County citizens fund ballot recount in lopsided sheriff's race
KITSAP, Wash. — A citizens group in Kitsap County has paid $31,060 in cash to fund a ballot recount in a lopsided race in which a Republican sheriff’s candidate lost the November election by nearly 20,000 votes. Kitsap County Auditor Paul Andrews said his team will begin hand-counting...
Seattle weather: Cold weather continues, watch for icy roads
As the temperatures continue to drop, we'll have to watch out for refreezing and icy pockets on the roadways on Monday. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan has your forecast.
Driver gets $553 ticket for driving with snow on windshield near Seattle
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper issued a $533 ticket to a driver Sunday after the person drove more than 5 miles with a vehicle and windshield almost completely covered in snow. Trooper Heather Weatherwax said the State Patrol received a report about the person driving...
Port Townsend proclaims support for legal recognition of rights of Southern Resident Orcas
||| FROM KRISS KEVORKIAN for LEGAL RIGHTS FOR THE SALISH SEA |||. Port Townsend, WA —Yesterday evening, Port Townsend’s Mayor David J. Faber signed a Proclamation describing the City of Port Townsend’s support for action by local, state, federal and tribal governments that secure and effectuate the rights of the Southern Resident Orcas.
School districts across the sound cancel, delay class, with more snow on the way
After a sprinkle of snow across the Puget Sound region, several school districts are delaying or canceling classes for students today. The areas expected to be impacted with the most snow are Kitsap and Snohomish counties and the Cascade foothill range, where snow totals range from 4 to 10 inches, but there are some higher amounts at elevation.
