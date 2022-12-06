BREMERTON — The Port Angeles Roughriders girls basketball team as expected cruised by Bremerton last night 46-25. Bremerton was lucky to get the ball over half court against the Roughrider full court press. The Roughriders led 16-2 after the first quarter and Roughrider head coach Mike Poindexter earned major sportsmanship points by calling off the press and making the Roughriders play a 2-3 zone to keep the score down. The Roughriders suited up 9 players and everyone got in on the fun. Anna Petty led the way with 9 points. Freshman Lindsay Smith showed flashes of great things to come scoring 8 points. Freshman Teanna Clark scored 7 points. Izzy Felton hit for 6 points. The Roughriders host North Mason Thursday night.

