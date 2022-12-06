ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequim, WA

Comments / 0

Related
My Clallam County

LOCAL SPORTS: Rider girls and boys beat Bremerton

BREMERTON — The Port Angeles Roughriders girls basketball team as expected cruised by Bremerton last night 46-25. Bremerton was lucky to get the ball over half court against the Roughrider full court press. The Roughriders led 16-2 after the first quarter and Roughrider head coach Mike Poindexter earned major sportsmanship points by calling off the press and making the Roughriders play a 2-3 zone to keep the score down. The Roughriders suited up 9 players and everyone got in on the fun. Anna Petty led the way with 9 points. Freshman Lindsay Smith showed flashes of great things to come scoring 8 points. Freshman Teanna Clark scored 7 points. Izzy Felton hit for 6 points. The Roughriders host North Mason Thursday night.
BREMERTON, WA
My Clallam County

Seagull takes out power for thousands in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – About 5,500 utility customers in Port Angeles lost power Wednesday morning at around 8:00, primarily on the west side and the south end of town, but utility crews were able to get everyone back on within an hour or so. The real story is what caused...
PORT ANGELES, WA
q13fox.com

Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach

YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
YELM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
FlurrySports

How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL Playoffs

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks season has been a surprising one to some. After trading away Russell Wilson, who turned out to be both an on and off-field problem, Geno Smith has led Seattle to a strong season, making the Seahawks' chance of making the playoffs strong as well. Let's discuss the Seattle Seahawks' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Wind advisory issued for tonight (Weds.) into Thursday

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory today, Wednesday, December 7th, that will be in effect from 10pm today through 10am tomorrow. The advisory warns of sustained southeast winds of 20 to 35mph with gusts up to 50mph across San...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Early snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday

After a snowy start to the weekend, sunnier and drier weather is on the way for Saturday afternoon. Though a lot of snow will melt this afternoon, any leftover water and slush will refreeze overnight. Another round of lowland snow sweeps through the South Sound on Sunday, but this event looks minor overall.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you favorite comfort food is a good burgers and some fries and you also happen to live in Washington, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that are highly praised for their food and service.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way

SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy