In Miami Beach, Gaetano Pesce Soaks Up His Fashion Fame
At 83, Gaetano Pesce is enjoying a late-career surge of celebrity. As the artist, designer, and architect told me poolside at the Ritz in Miami Beach on a recent humid afternoon, “When I came here three days ago, there were people stopping me on the street, recognizing me!”. Pesce,...
The Maiz Project Opens at Time Out Market Miami
The Maiz Project is a traditional Venezuelan arepa concept
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V
WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
Miami football trending for Rueben Bain with December 16 commit
The Miami football program is continuing to trend for four-star defensive lineman Rueben Bain after multiple reports emerged this week that he is planning a commitment announcement on December 16. All nine 247 Sports crystal balls project Bain to commit to Miami. There is a 69.5 percent for Bain to Miami per On3.Com.
flkeysnews.com
Famed Miami detective Mike Gonzalez dies at 95. ‘Solved more murders than anyone else’
For four decades, police detective Mike Gonzalez was Miami’s undisputed master of solving murders. Long before DNA tests and video surveillance, Gonzalez cracked cases the old-school way, chasing down leads, working witnesses and cajoling suspects into confessions. He tracked down a man who refused to pay a 10-cent toll, then shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. He uncovered a vast cocaine network during another homicide probe. And more than a decade after a woman’s body was found naked and strangled in her bed, the murderer not only confessed to Gonzalez but admitted to another murder two years earlier.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a populous city in Miami-Dade County, Florida, located just 16 miles from Downtown Miami. With well over 110,000 residents as of the 2020 census, Miami Gardens is the most populous city in Florida, making it a hotbed of all sorts of things to do. Perhaps the most...
Miami football could sign high school-transfer brother tandems
The Miami football program could sign a pair of high school transfer brother tandems. Five-star Miami commit Francis Mauigoa‘s brother Francisco who was a linebacker at Washington State entered the transfer portal this week. Miami is targeting 2023 CB Damari Brown and his brother Davonte is transferring from UCF.
papermag.com
Art Basel's Best Party Was a Giant Adult Sleepover
Basic.Space's mystical sleepover at Art Basel Miami Beach was a complete dream. This past weekend, the community-driven social commerce app teamed up with the folks at alternative educational institution Secular Sabbath — an intentional community focused on the "healing properties of ambient music" — to host a giant adult sleepover at the annual art fair. And we would call it the ultimate exhibition of style and spirituality, as proven by a guest list that included a number of famous faces, such as Diplo, Eric Andre and Evan Mock.
WSVN-TV
Cruisin’ Tikis prepares to ride in style at Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tiki bar is getting set to sail as part of a South Florida holiday tradition. The folks with Cruisin’ Tikis are getting their boat ready to float down the annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. “This took many months of planning, as...
WSVN-TV
Travis Pastrana kicks off stunt video in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A well-known daredevil takes on a South Florida bridge gap. Action sports superstar Travis Pastrana jumps from a building in Fort Lauderdale to kick off his newest stunt driving video. He then continues to show off some serious horsepower and guts. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
Miami football adding RB critical after Jaylan Knighton transfer
The announcement by Jaylan Knighton on Tuesday that he transferring makes it critical for the Miami football program to add a transfer running back for the 2023 season. Primary returning starter Henry Parrish, Don Chaney Jr. and Tre’Vonte Citizen are the only scholarship RBs left on the Miami roster.
southfloridareporter.com
Is Your City the Worst For Driving in America? Here’s What You Should Know
Google searches for “downtown Miami traffic” skyrocketed 350% since August. Miami rush hour can be infuriating, especially when you’re running late. Fueled by this frustration, my team asked, “just how bad is traffic in the 305?” Our researchers then ranked the worst cities in US America to drive in.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Hollywood, Florida
Suppose you’re looking to take a trip down south but aren’t sure what to do once you get there; never fear. We have put together this list of things to do in Hollywood, Florida, to make your trip a guaranteed success!. If you’re from somewhere other than Florida...
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This Weekend
Boat floats captured during the 2021 iteration of Fort Lauderdale's Winterfest Boat ParadePhoto byWinterfest Boat Parade | Facebook. A bunch of local boaters and private yacht owners floatin' down the waterways of Fort Lauderdale, stringing up their ships to the nine with holiday lights and over-the-top decorations...while ALSO blasting toe-tappin-tunes on a Saturday night in December? Among all the Christmas events in Florida, this one is probably as "A Very Floridian Christmas" as you could possibly get!
A$AP Rocky Just Launched His Own Furniture Design Studio
The rapper A$AP Rocky has good taste in just about everything: music, fashion, cars, romantic partners. So it’s no surprise that he’s decided to make a foray into the world of interiors, parlaying his keen eye into a “furniture interior design studio” called Hommemade, which made its debut at the Design Miami/ fair in Miami Beach on Thursday.
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Fort Lauderdale
The year may be coming to an end, but the fun is only just beginning here in Fort Lauderdale. One thing this city knows how to do is party, especially on New Year’s Eve. If you’re planning a trip to Fort Lauderdale for the holidays, or even if you already live here in FTL, you may be wondering where to go on New Year’s Eve for a good time, and I think I can help with that.
secretmiami.com
This Little Havana Spot Was Named One Of The Best Decorated Restaurants In The U.S. For The Holidays
With sunny blue skies and 85-degree temps in the middle of December, it’s not easy getting into the Christmas spirit in Miami. But Casa Juancho on Calle Ocho manages to provide an escape and make it feel “more North Pole than South Beach,” according to OpenTable. And we totally agree.
WSVN-TV
Sinkhole opens on downtown Miami intersection
MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street. A sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday. The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street. It is a couple of feet deep. That intersection will remain closed until repairs...
995qyk.com
5 Florida Restaurants Make Yelp’s 2022 Best In U.S. List
You’re probably thinking Bern’s has to be one of them right? Not this time! Yelp is out with their best restaurants in America list for 2022. Five Florida restaurants made the cut but it’s possible you haven’t tried any of them. None were here in the Tampa area. In fact, none in Orlando or Miami made the list either. You’ll need to make a road trip to try out these spots Yelp reviewers loved the most. For the top two, you’ll need to take a 3-1/2 hour drive east.
travelmag.com
5 of the Best Fort Lauderdale Fishing Charters
Sandwiched between Miami and Palm Springs along the east coast of Florida, Fort Lauderdale is a great place to charter a fishing boat. Fishing trips from Fort Lauderdale can be enjoyed both on private excursions or, more affordably, as part of a shared fishing charter. The common duration of a charter trip is around four hours, although full days at sea are available too. Naturally, private charters are pricier but are a popular option for those looking to catch specific fish or who want the undivided attention of your guide and captain. Here are five of the best Fort Lauderdale fishing charters currently on offer.
