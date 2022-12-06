Read full article on original website
Related
athleticbusiness.com
NCAA Grants Additional Eligibility Year to Certain Virginia Football Players
The NCAA has granted the University of Virginia its request that football players in their final year of eligibility be granted another year, given the cancellation of the Cavaliers final two games this season. As reported.by The Daily Progress of Charlotte, the decision comes in the aftermath of last month’s...
Report: West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels intends to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels is planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported. The former USC and Georgia quarterback will have at least one year of eligibility left. Daniels transferred to West Virginia prior to this season after spending the previous two years at Georgia...
UNLV Reportedly Makes College Football Head Coaching Hire
UNLV is reportedly hiring a former SEC head coach to lead its football program--and it's not Ed Orgeron. The Rebels are set to tap Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom to be their new head coach, according to On3Sports' Matt Zenitz. Odom has spent the last three seasons running the Razorbacks' defense.
College football insider refutes Ed Orgeron to UNLV reports
Not long after a report emerged that Ed Orgeron was in play for the UNLV head coaching job, another report followed soon after that shoot those rumors down. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic shared that he spoke with Orgeron, who said that he is not in the mix for the UNLV position. "He’s not involved ...
athleticbusiness.com
Low Roster Numbers Prompt Rose-Hulman Women's Team to Cancel Season
Low roster numbers for a women's team in Indiana means their season was cut short due to safety concerns, the university announced Saturday. During Saturday's contest against Transylvania, the women's basketball team at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is in Terre Haute, Ind., only had seven players. The university's athletic department announced the remaining 2022-23 women’s basketball season was canceled to "protect the health and safety of student-athletes," the IndyStar reported.
athleticbusiness.com
Grand Valley State Earns NCAA 2023 Diversity and Inclusion Award
Grand Valley State has earned the 2023 NCAA and Minority Opportunities Athletic Association Award for Diversity and Inclusion. The Division II university in Allendale, Michigan, will be honored Jan. 13 during the Saluting Excellence Luncheon at the 2023 NCAA Convention. The NCAA/MOAA Award for Diversity and Inclusion recognizes the initiatives,...
Former BYU, current Utah basketball player Gavin Baxter is medically retiring
Gavin Baxter, a former Timpview High star, sustained several season-ending injuries at BYU before transferring to Utah last summer.
Ranking All 41 FBS Bowl Games by Watchability
We also give one reason to tune in to every matchup.
Fast start helps Iowa beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Filip Rebraca had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Iowa used a big start to beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56 on Thursday night, giving coach Fran McCaffery his 500th career victory. Iowa (7-2) scored the first 15 points and led by 29 in...
athleticbusiness.com
NCAA Honors Black 14 With Inspiration Award
Conviction. Vindication. Determination. Those are just some of the words that describe the members of the Black 14, a group of Black student-athletes who were kicked off the Wyoming football team 53 years ago for raising the possibility of showing solidarity with a campus protest. Their lives were altered on...
UNLV Football Hires Former Missouri Coach Barry Odom
Odom has spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Arkansas.
Ranking College Football's Open Head-Coaching Jobs for the 2022-23 Carousel
A complete breakdown and ranking of which open college football head-coaching jobs are the best in the 2022-23 carousel.
athleticbusiness.com
Three College Women's Basketball Teams Withdraw From Las Vegas Tournament
The Dayton, Purdue and Texas A&M women's basketball teams have all bowed out of the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic at South Point Arena over safety concerns. The three teams had all agreed to be part of the tournament in coordination with officials from Destination Basketball, which ran the Las Vegas Invitational last month at The Mirage.
College football bowl schedule: Best non-CFP games you should watch
Of course, the College Football Playoff and national championship will get most of the attention, but there are more than a few other bowl games that you should be watching this postseason. There are 39 other bowl games set to kick off this postseason leading up to Christmas and New Year's with a ...
College Football Bowl Bets to Make Now Before The Line Moves
Happy bowl season to all those that observe, one of the most fun times of year. The college football season is winding down and it's on us to cash some of our final bets of the season. Bowl season has become a unique part of the calendar as it's on us not to just handicap the matchup, but figure out who is playing, and which team is more motivated to be there.
College football national champions from 1869 to today
Picking a national champion in college football has always been something of a debate. For most of the last 150 or so years, the sport has not had a formal championship setting That changed in 2014, when the College Football Playoff introduced a four-team format to fix that. It replaced a system of ...
Comments / 0