ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

UNLV Reportedly Makes College Football Head Coaching Hire

UNLV is reportedly hiring a former SEC head coach to lead its football program--and it's not Ed Orgeron. The Rebels are set to tap Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom to be their new head coach, according to On3Sports' Matt Zenitz. Odom has spent the last three seasons running the Razorbacks' defense.
PARADISE, NV
athleticbusiness.com

Low Roster Numbers Prompt Rose-Hulman Women's Team to Cancel Season

Low roster numbers for a women's team in Indiana means their season was cut short due to safety concerns, the university announced Saturday. During Saturday's contest against Transylvania, the women's basketball team at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is in Terre Haute, Ind., only had seven players. The university's athletic department announced the remaining 2022-23 women’s basketball season was canceled to "protect the health and safety of student-athletes," the IndyStar reported.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
athleticbusiness.com

Grand Valley State Earns NCAA 2023 Diversity and Inclusion Award

Grand Valley State has earned the 2023 NCAA and Minority Opportunities Athletic Association Award for Diversity and Inclusion. The Division II university in Allendale, Michigan, will be honored Jan. 13 during the Saluting Excellence Luncheon at the 2023 NCAA Convention. The NCAA/MOAA Award for Diversity and Inclusion recognizes the initiatives,...
ALLENDALE, MI
athleticbusiness.com

NCAA Honors Black 14 With Inspiration Award

Conviction. Vindication. Determination. Those are just some of the words that describe the members of the Black 14, a group of Black student-athletes who were kicked off the Wyoming football team 53 years ago for raising the possibility of showing solidarity with a campus protest. Their lives were altered on...
ILLINOIS STATE
athleticbusiness.com

Three College Women's Basketball Teams Withdraw From Las Vegas Tournament

The Dayton, Purdue and Texas A&M women's basketball teams have all bowed out of the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic at South Point Arena over safety concerns. The three teams had all agreed to be part of the tournament in coordination with officials from Destination Basketball, which ran the Las Vegas Invitational last month at The Mirage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

College Football Bowl Bets to Make Now Before The Line Moves

Happy bowl season to all those that observe, one of the most fun times of year. The college football season is winding down and it's on us to cash some of our final bets of the season. Bowl season has become a unique part of the calendar as it's on us not to just handicap the matchup, but figure out who is playing, and which team is more motivated to be there.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy