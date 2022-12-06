The person allegedly responsible for stealing a grain hauler from Vincennes is being held after his arrest in Washington County. The truck was reported stolen last week from Vincennes-based Knox County Tire. On Sunday, Indiana Conservation officers tried to stop the truck, driven by 53 year-old Francisco Contreras. Contreras was driving on a flat tire, and was finally stopped in Salem. An investigation led to his arrest on an auto theft charge. He was also charged with operating without ever receiving a license.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO