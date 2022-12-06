Read full article on original website
wuzr.com
City of Bicknell Gets a Million in Paving Dollars
The City of Bicknell is one of the biggest winners in the latest round of CCMG paving grants. Bicknell got just under a million dollars to continue a series of road projects across the city. With a 25% required match, the total investment comes to $1.3 million for Bicknell. The...
wuzr.com
SUV Makes Unexpected Entrance into Vincennes Dollar General
A sport-utility vehicle made an unexpected entrance in the 8th Street Dollar General yesterday in Vincennes. The vehicle failed to stop at a parking spot at the side of the building, ran over a parking curb, and hit the side of the store. The impact damaged the side of the building, and knocked over some some items inside the store.
wuzr.com
Subdivision Approved for Sixth Street Commercial Area
The Knox County Area Plan Commission approved a subdivision for property in the 2600 block of North Sixth Street. The plan is to separate nearly 10-1/2 acres into one lot of 9-1/2 acres and one just under one acre. The separations are for possible future development on those lots. The request came from representatives of Schaad Brown Real Estate, for JMB Investments.
wuzr.com
E & B Paving Selected for Knox County Resurfacing Project
The Knox County Commissioners have accepted E & B Paving’s bid for resurfacing projects next year in Knox County. E & B’s final bid was just over $2,026,000, compared with Milestone’s bid of just under $2,063,000. The Commissioners approved the bid unanimously. The award was part of...
wevv.com
Extended deadline for 'Trash for Cash' program in Daviess County
It's a chance to turn roadside trash into cash. The Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended the application deadline for the "Trash for Cash" program. Officials say it will now run until January 3rd, 2023. The Solid Waste Department anticipates additional state funding for this program in the next calendar...
wuzr.com
Entries for Vincennes Christmas Parade of Lights Still Being Accepted
The annual Vincennes Christmas Parade is set for this Friday at 6:00 p.m. The event will use the traditional Christmas parade route on Main Street from First to Tenth Streets. Parade entry forms are still available by contacting Vincennes City Hall. At this time, over 50 entries are confirmed to be in place for the Friday evening parade.
wuzr.com
City of Vincennes Sets Out Paving Projects for 2023
The City of Vincennes has set out its paving priorities for the coming year, as it will use just under $365,000 in state funds for the work. With a required local match, the City plans to use over half a million dollars for paving projects in 2023. Some of the...
14news.com
3 Tri-State communities receive more than $2.1 million in road-funding grants
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Communities in Senate District 49 will receive more than $2.1 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG). According to a press release, CCMG aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges....
wuzr.com
Salvation Army Still Seeking Bell-Ringers for Kettles
The Knox County Salvation Army is still seeking bell ringers for the current Christmas fund-raising season. The county’s Salvation Army location has a goal of $56,000 for this year. Salvation Army commander Karla Salisbury says they have a few new faces –but they need more. Volunteer individuals and...
Small Indiana Towns with Christmas Charm You Should Visit This Holiday Season
Indiana is home to many quaint small cities and townships, and if you are lucky enough to reside within the tristate, you either call one of those towns home or are within driving distance from many of them. Here are a few towns you should add to your holiday adventure list this year.
wuzr.com
GSH Board Approves Language Changes in Hospital Plans
The Good Samaritan Hospital Board has approved some wording changes in its various Hospital plans for next year. The wording changes are called “slight,” and keep the hospital in compliance with required standards. The affected plans concern Hospital changes and updates, safety and risk management, performance improvement, and...
wuzr.com
Loogootee Man Arrested in Daviess County on Various Charges
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources arrested a Loogootee man in Daviess County Tuesday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Being a Habitual Traffic Offender. 47-year-old Jason Wagler is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.
vincennespbs.org
Deputies arrest a man for Rape
A Sullivan County man was jailed in Vincennes for Rape. Jail reports show that 21-year-old Isaiah Scott Soltermann of Carlisle, Indiana was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 3:49-pm Tuesday on the charge. The arrest was made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department. He was awaiting a...
wuzr.com
Vincennes Truck Theft Suspect Arrested in Salem
The person allegedly responsible for stealing a grain hauler from Vincennes is being held after his arrest in Washington County. The truck was reported stolen last week from Vincennes-based Knox County Tire. On Sunday, Indiana Conservation officers tried to stop the truck, driven by 53 year-old Francisco Contreras. Contreras was driving on a flat tire, and was finally stopped in Salem. An investigation led to his arrest on an auto theft charge. He was also charged with operating without ever receiving a license.
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – December 5, 2022
Child Restraint System Violation: Fernando Hernandez, $25. Driving While Suspended: Faith A. Barnes, $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Jeffrey Tacina; Patrick J. Payne, $141; Kyla A. Steltenpohl, dismissed. Seatbelt Violation: Haley A. Sorrells; Casey J. Tucker; Grant R. Blue; Ethan D. Hassfurther, $25. Speeding: Esmeralda E. Dubon; Hunter R. Matheis;...
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
wuzr.com
Ten Year Anniversary of Unsolved Lowell Badger Death Is Today
This week marks the ten-year anniversary of the unsolved homicide of 85-year-old Lowell Badger of rural Sullivan County. The retired farmer was found dead in his rural Sullivan County home on the morning of December 8th, 2012. A gray safe and television were taken from Badger’s home. Investigators believe someone...
wuzr.com
Despite Recent Rains, Knox County Burn Ban Still in Place
The Knox County Commissioners remind everyone a burn ban is still in effect, despite some wet conditions earlier this week. Commissioners’ president Kellie Streeter believes despite the precipitation, the underlying conditions are still too dry. The Commissioners also discussed increased enforcement for burn ban ordinance violations. County attorney Drew Porter says that enforcement responsibility belongs to the County Sheriff’s Department.
wuzr.com
VPD Arrest Vincennes Man for Auto Theft
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on a single charge of auto theft. 18 year-old Payton Watts was arrested on the charge in a warrant filed earlier this month in Knox Superior Court One. He was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 cash bond.
14news.com
Fire reported in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a fire in Chandler on Wednesday. Dispatchers say it was around 4:50 p.m. off Highway 62, west of Inderrieden Road. We are now learning it’s a controlled burn. Our crews reported seeing flames on scene, but no agencies...
