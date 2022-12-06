ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 20

Trakhni vsekh russkikh maga negrov
2d ago

Ric Scott knows he couldn't get through a primary because the rest of America will find out how he defrauded Medicare to the tune of millions.

Reply
16
Steve Miller
2d ago

How the hell did Florida elect him governor then senator after that Medicare fraud?!?! You can’t tell me that republican voters have ethics if they voted this guy in

Reply(3)
10
gawfer
2d ago

bahahahaha,that Medicare fraud criminal would not get the nod anyway

Reply
9
Related
eenews.net

Mooney to seek Manchin’s Senate seat

West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney entered the race to represent the state in the Senate on Tuesday, becoming the first Republican challenger to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin for the 2024 election. Mooney, who has served in the House since 2015, is presenting himself as a hard-line conservative supporter of former...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
International Business Times

Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice

A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

House control still undecided, Democrats celebrate Senate win

The Democrats are celebrating their narrow hold on the Senate after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republicans are favored to win the House, although with smaller margins than originally anticipated. NBC News’ Ali Vitali has the latest midterm election updates.Nov. 15, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump, who ignored Paul Whelan for two years, says deal to return Brittney Griner to US was ‘stupid’

Two years after his term in the White House ended without him mentioning his name, Donald Trump is now claiming the Biden administration’s prisoner swap to return wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner home is a “stupid” and “totally one-side transaction” because it did not include US Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan.Mr Trump, under whose watch Mr Whelan was detained on bogus espionage charges just three days after Christmas in 2018, hit out at the Biden administration’s latest return of an American hostage from abroad on his Truth Social platform, writing: “Why wasn’t former Marine Paul Whelan included in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy