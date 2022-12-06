Read full article on original website
Here's the First Place to Stash Your Retirement Savings in 2023
Start thinking about this now so you can begin saving right away next year.
iheart.com
IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions
The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
Is Paying Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement a Good Idea?
Many feel they've reached a major goal when they pay off their mortgage. But it isn't always the best idea. Here's what to consider.
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old has in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.
14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small...
Robinhood Retirement Plan Viewed with Skepticism by Some Analysts
So now they want to roll out retirement accounts. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report, the trading app that fueled the revolt of amateur traders against Wall Street elites in early 2021, introduced Robinhood Retirement on Dec. 6. Prospective customers were allowed to apply to the waitlist "to invest for...
Motley Fool
1 Retirement Plan You Should Try to Max Out Before 2022 Ends -- and 2 You Can Wait On
It's a good idea to pump as much money into tax-advantaged retirement accounts as you can. The rules of funding these accounts can differ from one type of savings plan to the next. There's one specific account it pays to focus on funding in December. You’re reading a free article...
5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work
Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NBC4 Columbus
The ever-changing rules for retirement savings
Once upon a time, pensions were the standard and social security was more than secure. Add in a few mutual funds and bonds, and you were pretty much set in retirement. Clearly, times have changed. Today, we get advice on how to keep up with this constantly changing financial landscape.
2 Ways Retirees Can Defuse a Tax Bomb (It’s Not Too Late!)
If you’re retired and find yourself sitting on a “tax bomb,” you may think there’s nothing you can do. But two strategies could seriously reduce your taxes in retirement.
FTX Fallout Affects Over $125 Million in State Pension Funds As Bankruptcies Accumulate Around the World
The bankruptcy of FTX gave a front-row seat at just how unstable the world of cryptocurrency can be when people are left to their own vices amid a lack of experience and an infinite supply of money.
NBC Los Angeles
Tech's Pandemic Hiring Boom Continues to Bust as Fintech Plaid Adds to Mounting Layoffs
Fintech firm Plaid is laying off about 260 employees, adding to the recent wave of cuts from tech companies. Meta, Twitter, Lyft and Coinbase are among the companies that have had recent layoffs, while at least one third of CNBC Disruptor 50 companies have announced layoffs in the last year.
Business Insider
The average American savings balance by age, household size, and education level
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Data from the Federal Reserve shows...
KTEN.com
Alternatives to Annuities for Retirement Income
Annuities are a popular choice for retirees concerned they might outlive their retirement savings. These retirement savings vehicles work a bit differently than traditional or Roth retirement accounts. Instead, annuities are a type of contract you enter into with an insurance company and in exchange for paying premiums, you receive guaranteed payments down the line. You can also work with a financial advisor to help you determine the right asset allocation for your retirement accounts.
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says Not to Fear Bearish Economic Talk From Bank CEOs – There's No ‘Financial Apocalypse'
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that they should take gloomy economic commentary from bank executives with a grain of salt. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday that inflation is eating away at consumers’ pocketbooks and could create a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
Big ideas that could generate lifetime retirement income
The financial services industry, boosted by federal and state programs, has made strides in getting workers to save for retirement. But after workers retire – then what? How can retirees create a sustainable stream of lifetime income to support them during a retirement that could last three decades?. A...
Year-End Tax and Retirement Planning Strategies
In this Retirement Daily Learning Center video, John Nersesian, head of advisor education at PIMCO, reviews year-end actionable strategies pertaining to income taxes, investment portfolios, retirement planning, and wealth transfer and legacy planning. Topics covered in this Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar:. Income Tax. Manage income tax brackets. Ensure appropriate...
