ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions

The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
TheStreet

Robinhood Retirement Plan Viewed with Skepticism by Some Analysts

So now they want to roll out retirement accounts. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report, the trading app that fueled the revolt of amateur traders against Wall Street elites in early 2021, introduced Robinhood Retirement on Dec. 6. Prospective customers were allowed to apply to the waitlist "to invest for...
The Motley Fool

5 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

Generating income from your portfolio is a great way to fund your retirement. There are lots of options, each with varying degrees of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NBC4 Columbus

The ever-changing rules for retirement savings

Once upon a time, pensions were the standard and social security was more than secure. Add in a few mutual funds and bonds, and you were pretty much set in retirement. Clearly, times have changed. Today, we get advice on how to keep up with this constantly changing financial landscape.
KTEN.com

Alternatives to Annuities for Retirement Income

Annuities are a popular choice for retirees concerned they might outlive their retirement savings. These retirement savings vehicles work a bit differently than traditional or Roth retirement accounts. Instead, annuities are a type of contract you enter into with an insurance company and in exchange for paying premiums, you receive guaranteed payments down the line. You can also work with a financial advisor to help you determine the right asset allocation for your retirement accounts.
InsuranceNewsNet

Big ideas that could generate lifetime retirement income

The financial services industry, boosted by federal and state programs, has made strides in getting workers to save for retirement. But after workers retire – then what? How can retirees create a sustainable stream of lifetime income to support them during a retirement that could last three decades?. A...
Retirement Daily

Year-End Tax and Retirement Planning Strategies

In this Retirement Daily Learning Center video, John Nersesian, head of advisor education at PIMCO, reviews year-end actionable strategies pertaining to income taxes, investment portfolios, retirement planning, and wealth transfer and legacy planning. Topics covered in this Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar:. Income Tax. Manage income tax brackets. Ensure appropriate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy