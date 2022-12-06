Read full article on original website
New Tucano Urbano Airscud Mesh Transforms Into Jacket Or Vest In Seconds
Most motorcyclists like to mix and match their riding gear, because let’s face it—apart from being safe and protected, we all want to look good while on two wheels. As such, it’s always nice to have lots of options when it comes to gear. Well, what about a jacket that’s both a jacket and a vest in one—and one with a tried and tested airbag system from In&Motion at that?
Hit The Trails In Silence With Rieju’s New E-MR Electric Enduro
Spanish motorcycle manufacturer Rieju is best known for its enduro and dual-sport models geared towards both beginners and seasoned riders alike. With more and more enduro manufacturers embracing electric, Rieju has gone all out with its newest creation called the EMR. In terms of sheer performance alone, the EMR outdoes even the bigger 450cc four-stroke machines.
Italian E-Scooter Startup WOW Updates Model Range For 2023
Electric vehicles, particularly small scooters and commuter motorbikes, are exploding in popularity across Asia and Europe. These tiny runabouts are proving to be sustainable and more affordable alternatives to internal-combustion-powered two-wheelers thanks to the growing charging infrastructure and improving battery technology. This has given birth to countless EV startups releasing...
Is Moto Guzzi Reviving The Stelvio Adventure-Tourer?
Those of you who’ve been able to, or are hoping to ride a motorcycle in Italy will most likely be familiar with the Stelvio Pass. One of the most popular mountain passes in Italy, this road is known for its incredible turns and undulations, making it one of the best driving and riding roads in the world. As such, it’s not surprising that Moto Guzzi had a bike named after this specific road.
Watch: Two Enduro Pros Hit The Streets Of Indonesia
There’s stunting on the street, and then there are these guys, Graham Jarvis and Mario Roman to be exact. These two enduro pros were caught stunting in Indonesia while they were there for the Uncle Hard Enduro 2022 event, the most popular hard enduro race in Asia. Now, these...
Suzuki Introduces The Burgman Street 125 EX In India
In October 2022, Suzuki introduced the Burgman Street 125 EX in the European market. In the hopes of bringing premium features to younger, newer riders, Suzuki decked out the Burgman Street with all the telltale features of a true, premium maxi-scooter. Now, Suzuki’s doing the same with the Asian market, particularly India, by debuting this entry-level maxi-scooter.
2023 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition Gets Factory Racing Upgrades
On December 6, 2022, Husqvarna rolled out the 2023 FC 450 Rockstar Edition. True to form, the newest iteration of this model brings some new racing components and revisions on board, from a grippier GUTS seat cover to the same FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer found on Husqvarna’s factory AMA supercross racing machines. Let’s take a look.
F1 Driver Daniel Ricciardo Plans To Ride Across The U.S. On A 110cc Bike
What would you love to do if you only had the time? If you’re seasoned Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, riding a 110cc motorcycle across the United States is definitely on the list. In late November, 2022, the Australian racer exited McLaren and returned back to Red Bull Racing as a third driver for the 2023 season.
