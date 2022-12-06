Read full article on original website
RideApart
This Custom Ducati Ghost Is A Retro-Modern Monster 600 Cafe Racer
Few things are as satisfying as a beautifully crafted custom motorcycle. This is made even more special if an awesome time lapse video to document the build has been made along with the bike. This is exactly the case with this custom machine called the Ghost, one of the many masterpieces of For The Bold Industries.
RideApart
Ducati To Celebrate MotoGP And WSBK Championships With A Party For Fans
What are you doing on December 15, 2022? If you’ll be anywhere near Bologna, Italy, then you may be interested to learn about what Ducati has planned to celebrate its two separate world racing championship wins in 2022. The team from Bologna won both the MotoGP and World Superbike championships, and it’s in the mood to celebrate—can you blame it?
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
Griot's Motors Selling Documented Ferrari 328 GTB
You’ll be hard pressed to find one in this condition with so much documentation. When you think about rolling fenders and curvaceous body lines overlaid by a bright red paint job, what is the first brand that comes to mind? We'll guess it's probably not Toyota or even Lamborghini. Rather than the title goes to the fiery Ferrari automotive manufacturer whose style has been cemented into car culture as purely unique to them. Ferrari has one of the most unforgettable design languages accompanying an automotive manufacturer. That's what makes this particular car such an excellent purchase for any automotive enthusiast looking for a prestigious performance car with a style that can't be beaten. So what is this incredible supercar?
MotorAuthority
Watch Travis Pastrana hoon his 865-hp Subaru wagon in Gymkhana 2022
It's been well over a decade since rally driver and entrepreneur Ken Block released his first Gymkhana video, which starred a rally-prepped 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STI, and is still thoroughly exciting despite the lack of flair found in later videos in the series. Block in 2018 finally decided to...
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
RideApart
This Yamaha R1M Brake Caliper Smartphone Holder Is Made Out Of Wool
There are a lot of hands-on, do-it-yourself people in the motorcycle community. If you’re the type of person who enjoys both sport bikes and handicrafts, then you may already be familiar with Yamaha Motors’ detailed handicraft project series—and particularly, the R1M projects. In April, 2021, Yamaha came...
695-HP Maserati MC20 Gets Gold Exhaust And Big Rims For Essen Motor Show
In Germany, the annual Essen Motor Show is currently taking place, celebrating some of the best the aftermarket tuning scene has to offer. Edo Competition Motorsport is present with a lightly modified Maserati MC20 supercar on display. As Edo says, "the MC20 has an extremely harmonious design and does not...
RideApart
Airbag Specialist In&Motion Is Working On A New Airbag Backpack
I’m certain that a lot of you ride your motorcycles whilst wearing a backpack, be it to carry your daily essentials, or simply to store some stuff you happen to pick up along your way. Indeed, there are a multitude of motorcycle-specific backpacks available in the market, all of which are designed to make hauling your daily essentials a breeze. Sometimes, these backpacks offer a certain degree of protection as well.
Top Speed
Every Generation of the Porsche 911
The Porsche 911 is the quintessential sports car and has remained in continuous production for nearly 60 years. Over this period, the design has remained remarkably similar, with the latest 992 generation still unmistakably a 911. Mechanically, however, other than the 2+2 seating layout and the rear-mounted flat-six engine, very little has remained the same throughout the model’s long and illustrious history. In this trip down memory lane, we’ll explore the main technical highlights of each Porsche 911 model.
CAR AND DRIVER
Cadillac Escalade and Chevy Camaro Are the Next GM 'Brand Umbrellas'
GM plans to expand the Escalade and Camaro names into subbrands, like the planned Corvette range of EV models. The other Escalade models could include a smaller three-row crossover and a more carlike crossover. Future Camaros could comprise a crossover, additional coupe and convertible models, and a sports car related...
Ultra Rare 1979 BMW M1 AHG Studie That Once Belonged To Paul Walker Heads To Auction
One of the world's rarest BMWs, the M1 AHG Studie, is set to cause a stir at an upcoming RM Sotheby's auction later this month. Based on the iconic mid-engined supercar, the AHG Studie is the brainchild of Peter Gartemann, a prominent BMW dealer in Germany. After the Procar racing series ended in 1982, Gartemann set out to create a limited design study inspired by the racecars.
Top Speed
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
RideApart
Tamburini Corse F43 Limited Edition Celebrates MV Agusta F4's 25th Birthday
Although we’re at the beginning of December, 2022, that doesn’t mean the year is completely over. Andrea Tamburini, son of the legendary motorcycle designer and artist Massimo Tamburini, has been hard at work on a very special project that both celebrates his father, and also the 25th anniversary of the MV Agusta F4—which, of course, was one of his dad’s designs.
RideApart
Peugeot Introduces Limited Django 125 And 150 Bordeaux Edition In Japan
Peugeot Motocycles has recently made a comeback in multiple markets around the world. The French company, which focuses mainly on scooters, has been marketing the Django scooter for some time now. Featuring a neo-retro design that differentiates itself from other retro-style scooters, the Django has become a favorite for stylish folks looking for a dependable commuter.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Italian E-Scooter Startup WOW Updates Model Range For 2023
Electric vehicles, particularly small scooters and commuter motorbikes, are exploding in popularity across Asia and Europe. These tiny runabouts are proving to be sustainable and more affordable alternatives to internal-combustion-powered two-wheelers thanks to the growing charging infrastructure and improving battery technology. This has given birth to countless EV startups releasing...
Don Garlits' Collector Cars At Mopar Show
Here’s an example of a great enthusiast event. There are a few communities within the classic car and muscle car worlds that have become quite prominent for their intermingling and ability to get a lot of things done together. Depending on your interests he could be the LS community, GM Fanbase, Ford group, or the subject of this event , low power. We’ve heard crazy stories from everyone in the car community about these particular types of car people going out and turning their stock 383 V-8 in the supercar slang powerhouses was a little more than parts they found at a swap meet. Well, that’s exactly how the 2022 Mopar show went down when the Don Garlit collection made an appearance.
