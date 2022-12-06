Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Cincinnati Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison
There's an update in the case of Cincinnati's most famous dog walker.
Yahoo reports that the man who shot Ryan Fischer, a Cincinnati native who lived in California two years ago, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison. James Howard Jackson, the perpetrator, had fired at Fischer for not handing over pop performer Lady Gaga's French bulldogs in Los Angeles in 2021.
The Los Angeles County district attorney's office shared the following statement with Yahoo after the hearing:
A settlement was reached today in the case of the People vs. James Howard Jackson. Mr. Jackson pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder and admitted the allegation of inflicting great bodily injury and to a prior strike. He immediately was sentenced to 21 years in state prison. Also, Harold White pleaded no contest to a count of ex-convict in possession of a gun. He will be sentenced next year. The plea agreement holds Mr. Jackson accountable for perpetrating a coldhearted violent act and provides justice for our victim. The District Attorney's Office works to hold to account anyone who commits violent acts in our community.On Feb. 24, 2021, police were called to North Sierra Bonita Avenue near Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department said that a man walking three of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs – Asia, Koji and Gustav – was shot after a car pulled up and the two men inside tried to steal the dogs. A nearby doorbell camera captured video of the incident, in which the dog walker – now identified as Fischer – said “Oh my God! I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest!”
French bulldogs reportedly can cost thousands of dollars each and often are targets for theft.
Fischer later was in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital, People magazine reported then. [content-1]
“Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippet tells PEOPLE Fischer was shot one time in the chest and is stable after police said yesterday he was in critical condition,” People reported. “Tippet confirmed a disturbing video released Thursday by TMZ showed the robbery in Hollywood of Fischer, during which Fischer struggled to prevent the kidnapping of Gaga's two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, who were stolen.”
Shortly after the incident, Fischer posted updates on his Instagram account, which had featured mentions of Cincinnati in the past .
"4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own,” Fischer wrote. “I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself."
Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, was filming a movie in Rome at the time, but the superstar’s representatives confirmed to police the identities of Fischer and the dogs. The singer praises Fischer in her own Instagram post.
"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero," she wrote.
Fischer was in the Los Angeles courtroom on Dec. 5 to provide a victim's impact statement and speak directly to Jackson, the assailant, Rolling Stone reports.
[content-2] "I do forgive you and everyone involved with the attack. You completely altered my life, and I know I can’t completely move on from the night you shot me until I said those words to you,” Fischer said.
Fischer also reportedly thanked Jackson for not harming the dogs.
“They were returned and returned to their mom. I don’t think I could have lived with myself if they died," Fischer said.
But Fischer won't ever forget the incident, he said.
"I was beaten, strangled, shot and left to die, bleeding out on a sidewalk and gasping for my life. You shot me and left me to die, and both of our lives have changed forever," Fischer told Jackson.
Coming soon: CityBeat Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cincinnati stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Comments / 2