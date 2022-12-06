ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Lawsuit filed over Disney’s Genie service claiming patent infringement

By WFTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney is facing a lawsuit over a system many people use at its theme parks.

Walt Disney World launched its Genie app and service last year.

Guests can use it to plan their trip.

They can also buy passes to skip the regular line for several rides and attractions.

Channel 9 news partner the Orlando Business Journal found that a tech firm filed a patent infringement lawsuit because of that system.

