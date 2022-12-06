Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Autopsy shows missing Algonquin woman died as a result of drowning after her body was found in Fox River
The coroner says that the 52-year-old woman who went missing in Algonquin and was found in the Fox River on Monday is believed to have died as a result of drowning. The Kane County Coroner’s Office said they were called around 8:50 a.m. Monday to the area of Bolz Road and Williams Road in Carpentersville. […]
WGNtv.com
Body recovered from Willowbrook retention pond
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — A body was pulled from a suburban retention pond Thursday morning. At around 10 a.m., crews recovered the body near 63rd in the 0-100 block of Lincoln Oaks Drive. The coroner’s office was on the scene. They identified the body as Forrest Haney. A cause...
fox32chicago.com
Naperville man found dead inside car in Bolingbrook
CHICAGO - A man from Naperville was found dead in a vehicle in Bolingbrook Tuesday morning. Police found the car in a parking lot in the 600 block of West Boughton Road. The man was identified by the Will County Coroner as 38-year-old Eric Stubblefield. Police say Stubblefield appeared to have been shot multiple times.
Body Recovered From Lake Michigan Identified As Missing 21-Year-Old Man
He was last seen at a holiday party in River North.
wjol.com
Naperville Man Found Deceased In A Vehicle In Bolingbrook
On December 6th, 2022, at approximately 10:39am, Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious circumstances in a parking lot on the 600 block of W. Boughton Rd. Upon arrival officers located a male, deceased in a vehicle. The Bolingbrook Police Investigations Division and Will County Coroner were notified and responded to the scene. The victim was identified as Eric O. Stubblefield, 38 years of age, of the 200 block of E. Bailey, Naperville.
Body found in Fox River ID'd as missing Algonquin woman, Carpentersville Police Department says
She was last seen walking away from a Jewel store on Sunday.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police handle two crashes with injuries Wednesday
The Oswego Police Department responded to two crashes Wednesday morning with injuries. The first happened at the S. Madison and E. Washington just after seven. Two vehicles were involved and two people were taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment. The second crash happened at Minkler Road and Route 71...
WSPY NEWS
Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident
A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
WSPY NEWS
Adult and children hurt in Fox Township Crash
An adult and some children were hurt in a crash at the intersection of Walker Road and Route 71, south of Millbrook, Tuesday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about quarter after nine. The 22-year-old driver of the vehicle, who is from Newark, was taken to...
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
West Town shooting: Oak Park woman found shot to death; Chicago police investigating
CPD said the woman had been shot in the head.
WSPY NEWS
Police in Mendota looking for missing man
Police in Mendota are looking for a man reported missing earlier this month. 68-year-old Louis A. Pouk was last seen on December 1. He was reportedly wearing dark colored pants and shoes and a navy blue jacket with a yellow logo. Pouk was driving dark colored Mitsubishi Outlander with the license plate number 307813.
nbc15.com
Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
You’re Not Going To Believe Why IL Man Crashed Into Hair Salon
How does this driver in Illinois crash his car through the middle of a hair salon?. How Does Somebody Crash Their Vehicle Into A Building?. You hear about it on the news all the time. People are crashing their vehicles into buildings. Honestly, I can't figure that one out. The building is standing still. It's not going to move and is definitely in plain sight. The driver has the ability to change the direction of the car with the steering wheel. How about hitting the brakes? I just don't get it.
Father, daughter found dead inside East Chatham apartment
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father and daughter were found dead inside an apartment in the East Chatham community on Wednesday.They were shot and the woman's young son was also found inside the home on Drexel Avenue near 82nd Street, but was unharmed.At a news conference, CPD Deputy Chief Senora Ben said police responded to a wellbeing check at an apartment at the location. They found the 27-year-old woman and the 79-year-old man both dead in the apartment.Family and friends identified the woman as Javonni Jenkins. Family identified her father as Curtis Hardman.Police also found a 2-year-old boy unharmed in the...
Tar spill on I-65 near Gary causes backups for morning commuters: Indiana State Police
A ramp in northwest Indiana may be blocked for hours.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Missing Berwyn man found dead in North Riverside
An 83-year-old Berwyn man reported missing and endangered late last week was found dead in the rear area of a North Riverside car dealership around 11 a.m. on Dec. 6. Jose G. Arevalo, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, had walked away from his residence near 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in Berwyn sometime after 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 1.
2 months in jail for McHenry man who fled after hitting bicyclist with his vehicle in McHenry
A man who struck a bicyclist with his car and fled the scene, leaving the bicyclist seriously injured in McHenry, was sentenced to two months in jail on Wednesday. Brandon Chaples, 27, of McHenry, was charged in July 2020 with failure to report an accident causing injury, a Class 2 felony, and leaving the scene […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Driver Sent to the Hospital Following Single Vehicle Crash
On Tuesday morning, Ogle County Deputies along with Byron Police Department and Byron Fire and EMS responded to a single vehicle accident in the 9,000 block of North Illinois Route-2. Upon investigation, it was determined that a sedan, driven by 63-year-old Alice Dalton of Sterling was northbound on Route 2...
Woman, 49, robbed while walking in Lake View
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is robbed while walking in the Lake View neighborhood Tuesday night. The robbery happened in the 3000 block of North Pine Grove around 9:39 p.m.Police say the victim was walking when an unknown man approached her from behind and demanded her belongings.The two began to struggle before the suspect forcibly took the victim's belonging from her possession.He fled the scene in a box truck heading eastbound through an alley, police said. The victim was not hurt. No weapon was observed or implied. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating.
