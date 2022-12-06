(St. Paul, MN) -- While Republicans say, give back as much of the state's massive 17.6-billion-dollar budget surplus as possible, Governor Tim Walz is renewing his call for tax rebate checks -- a thousand dollars for singles, two thousand for families -- plus eliminating state tax on Social Security benefits for "a large number of Minnesotans." The governor said "I think the only thing I can pledge you for certain around taxes is, I will not be proposing a tax cut for the wealthiest Minnesotans. That's not gonna happen." However Walz would not take tax *increases* -- such as he'd proposed earlier for top-bracket income or the gasoline tax -- off the table. "I think it's disingenuous to go into this by closing doors," he said. Incoming House Republican Leader Lisa Demuth from Cold Spring says with Minnesota's record budget surplus, "I believe, my caucus believes that tax hikes should be completely off the table."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO