Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Big snowstorm on the way to Minnesota early next week
(Chanhassen MN-) Minnesota could get hit by a major winter storm early next week. National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein says the exact track of the system is uncertain, but one model suggests big snow across the state. Hasenstein says it's a pretty safe bet Minnesota will receive some precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday. He says the big question mark is the form and severity.
willmarradio.com
Vikings stadium could be paid off next year
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota officials say the reserve fund at U.S. Bank Stadium is skyrocketing enough to payoff the building 20 years early. Minnesota Management and Budget says the state could be debt-free on the building by mid-2023. Projections put the reserve fund at over one-billion dollars by 2027 if it is left untouched. The projections were part of a healthy economic forecast for the state released Tuesday.
willmarradio.com
Gas selling for under 3 dollars a gallon in Stearns, Lac Qui Parle Counties
(Undated) -- Gasoline is selling for under three dollars a gallon at stations in several parts of Minnesota. Regular unleaded is going for two-dollars-and-54 cents in St. Peter and two-57 in Hastings. Triple-A Minnesota reports the statewide average is three-18 per gallon. The average price is under three dollars in Wabasha, Winona, Murray, Lac qui Parle, Stearns, Benton, Morrison and Carlton counties.
willmarradio.com
Projected Minnesota budget surplus comes in at 17.6 billion dollars
(St. Paul, MN) -- While Republicans say, give back as much of the state's massive 17.6-billion-dollar budget surplus as possible, Governor Tim Walz is renewing his call for tax rebate checks -- a thousand dollars for singles, two thousand for families -- plus eliminating state tax on Social Security benefits for "a large number of Minnesotans." The governor said "I think the only thing I can pledge you for certain around taxes is, I will not be proposing a tax cut for the wealthiest Minnesotans. That's not gonna happen." However Walz would not take tax *increases* -- such as he'd proposed earlier for top-bracket income or the gasoline tax -- off the table. "I think it's disingenuous to go into this by closing doors," he said. Incoming House Republican Leader Lisa Demuth from Cold Spring says with Minnesota's record budget surplus, "I believe, my caucus believes that tax hikes should be completely off the table."
willmarradio.com
Lawmaker learn size of budget surplus Tuesday
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota lawmakers learn this morning (Tuesday 9:30 a-m) whether the state's projected budget surplus will be more or less than the 12-billion dollars that was forecasted last February. It comes at a time of great concern over inflation and a possible recession, which Hamline University analyst David Schultz contends ought to temper any permanent increases in spending. Schultz notes that Democrats would like to increase funding for education, early childhood ed, child care and other projects, but these are not one-time funding. Schultz says among one-time uses for a surplus: a tax rebate, which Governor Tim Walz is again pushing, one-time infusion into specific programs or more money in the rainy day fund.
willmarradio.com
Flags at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Day
(St. Paul, MN) -- U-S and Minnesota flags are lowered to half-staff today in honor and remembrance of those who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor and in World War II. More than 24-hundred Americans were killed in the December 7th, 1941, Japanese attack on Hawaii. Twenty-six Minnesotans died that day. Minnesota homes and businesses are also encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff. The Department of Veterans is hosting a brief remembrance event this morning (Wednesday 8:30 a-m) at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Rifle volleys will be fired by the Memorial Rifle Squad.
willmarradio.com
Georgia Senate runoff live updates: Warnock celebrates win, Walker admits defeat
(ATLANTA) -- Georgia's Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker came to a close on Tuesday, with Warnock projected by ABC News to defeat Walker, after more than a year of campaigning, multiple controversies and record-breaking turnout. While the race didn't determine control of the...
willmarradio.com
Special Weather Statement issued December 07 at 4:43AM CST by NWS
..Snow across Central Minnesota and Western Wisconsin through this morning... A band of moderate snow across central Minnesota will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through this morning. Snowfall totals of 1-3 inches are expected. Visibilities of a mile or less are occurring within the band. Slow down and allow yourself extra.
willmarradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 08 at 3:24AM CST until December 09 at 9:00AM CST by NWS
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota.
Comments / 0