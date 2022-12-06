ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwyn, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillylacrosse.com

.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Clearview Regional (N.J.) 2024 MF/ATT Wisniewski commits to Radford

Clearview Regional (N.J.) 2024 midfield/attack Maggie Wisniewski has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Radford University. High school: Clearview Regional High School (Mullica Hill, N.J.) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Midfield, Attack. College committed to: Radford University. Club team: South Jersey Shamrocks Lacrosse. Lacrosse honors: 2nd team...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
phillylacrosse.com

.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Newark Charter (DE) 2023 DEF Karr commits to Tiffin

Newark Charter School (DE) 2023 defenseman Eric Karr has made a verbal commitment to play Division II lacrosse at Tiffin University. High school: Newark Charter School (Newark, DE) Grad year: 2023. Position: Defense. College committed to: Tiffin University. Club team: South Jersey Shamrocks Lacrosse. Lacrosse honors: D3 Summer Showcase, Maryland...
NEWARK, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy