Meta threatens to remove news from Facebook if US Congress passes ‘ill-considered’ journalism bill
Facebook’s parent company Meta has threatened to ban news from the social media platform if the US Congress passes a bill that could make it easier for news outlets to negotiate revenue with tech firms.“If Congress passes an ill-considered journalism bill as part of national security legislation, we will be forced to consider removing news from our platform altogether,” Meta’s head of policy communications Andy Stone tweeted on Tuesday.The bill seeks to make it easier for news organisations to negotiate with Big Tech companies like Apple, Alphabet’s Google and Meta.Publishers have argued that such companies squeeze news organisations out...
Ars Technica
Meta needs explicit user consent to run personalized ads, EU watchdog rules
Meta has already been coping with a slump in ad revenue this year, and now a decision from European Union privacy regulators threatens to reduce Meta’s ad revenue even more next year. According to Reuters, a person familiar with the matter said that the European Data Protection Board ruled Monday that Meta cannot continue targeting ads based on its own users’ online activity—like the Instagram reels they've viewed or Facebook profiles they've clicked.
Facebook parent Meta threatens to remove news from platform
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said Tuesday it will be "forced to consider" removing news content from its platform if Congress passes legislation requiring tech companies to pay news outlets for their material.The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, if passed, would allow news companies to collectively negotiate with social platforms over the terms on which their material appears on their sites.Meta said it would rather pull news from its platforms than "submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard the value we provide to news outlets." The value, Meta said in a statement tweeted by spokesman Andy Stone, includes "increased traffic and subscriptions."Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California, has taken similar stands in the past. Last year, it briefly blocked news from its platform in Australia after the country passed legislation that would compel tech companies to pay publishers for using their news stories. It later struck deals with Australian publishers.
AdWeek
Meta Oversight Board Issues Highly Critical Review of Cross-Check Program
All Facebook and Instagram users are created equally, but some are more equal than others. The Meta Oversight Board issued its recommendations Tuesday on the company’s controversial cross-check program, and Meta vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg said in an updated Newsroom post that a response would come within 90 days.
The Verge
The deep inequalities of Facebook’s secretive cross-check moderation program
Today, let’s talk about a new opinion from Meta’s Oversight Board that attempts to square a tension at the heart of any big social network: on one hand, a desire to treat its users with equality; and on the other, an acknowledgement that in practice some groups of users deserve special treatment.
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
CNET
Meta's Targeted Ad Model Could Face EU Restrictions
Meta-owned platforms Facebook and Instagram shouldn't be able to hide behind terms of service in requiring users to agree to targeted ads based on their activity within those apps, privacy regulators in the European Union reportedly ruled on Monday. The apparent ruling, by a board representing all EU privacy regulators,...
Gizmodo
It Turns Out Meta Won’t Shut Down the News After All
Meta and an assortment of public advocacy groups, normally at odds on just about everything, joined forces this week to oppose a major piece of legislation ostensibly aimed at giving news publications the power to collectively bargain with social media companies for more ad money. Flexing its muscle, Meta threatened to pull news from Instagram and Facebook entirely if the bill passed. Now, according to new reports, it appears that legislation’s off the table.
TechCrunch
Meta’s behavioral ads will finally face GDPR privacy reckoning in January
Major privacy complaints targeting the legality of Meta’s core advertising business model in Europe have finally been settled via a dispute resolution mechanism baked into the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The complaints, which date back to May 2018, take aim at the tech giant’s so-called forced...
