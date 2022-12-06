Fishermen salvage Sunday, return with coolers of bass

After losing a day to the rain and wind, fishermen were quickly back on the water Sunday and into the bass, be it sea bass or striped bass.

While inshore fishermen were occupied with the striped bass and the never-ending fall run, the ocean settled enough for the party boats to run offshore for sea bass and porgies.

Capt. Ryan Bogan on the Jamaica II out of Brielle, said he sailed about 20 miles out to sit on some wrecks for the bottom fish. He said there was some current, which made it a bit of a challenge for anglers to hold bottom or not get tangled up with each other reeling in or dropping down. The fish were there though and with appetites as they picked away all day feeding clams to the porgies and sea bass.

There was enough porgies to go around as a few of his fares had limit catches of 50 "pork chops," he said. Quite a few of the sea bass were plump as the pool winner was a 5 1/2 pounds. Bogan said they also caught a lone triggerfish, some small blues, cod and winter flounder.

While Wednesday and Thursday saw limited participation by fishermen in the fall run due to inclement weather, they were back in the thick of things on Friday. Capt. Rich Falcone on the Golden Eagle party boat out of Belmar said the striped bass were right outside Shark River Inlet. He said they were on top with white water at times and were stacked up under the boat 20 feet thick. His fares were able to put together a limit catch in a short amount of time.

The surf guys in particular had another weekend on the Ocean County beaches. Grumpy's Tackle in Seaside Park had weigh-ins all three days, even on Saturday, which turned out to be a wash out for the boats due to the south wind.

The conditions shaped up well Sunday. Louis Farris, Nuccio Arrigo and Ed Schuyler motored out of Barnegat Inlet, aboard's Arrigo's boat Opportunity. Farris said they trolled off of Island Beach State Park in 60 feet of water. There he said the bites were almost instant. They had quickly caught their three keepers and were home for lunch. Farris said the water was clean but a chilly 48.8 degrees, the first time this fall the temps dipped under 50.

He said there was a lot more bait in 30 feet of water but not as many bass.

It appears the fish were biting again on Monday, as Capt. Cole Riback on the Queen Mary said after a slow morning, he found some fish that wanted to bite after driving around and searching. By lunch time he already had a limit of fish in the boat.

