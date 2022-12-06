Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
Wave 3
Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Wave 3
1 dead, 6 taken to hospital in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire
Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for December 8th, 2022. This week we're talking about warm fronts and the cloudiest month in Louisville. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. Froggy's Popcorn first storefront open now. Updated: 8 hours ago. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. UofL students say...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman pleads guilty in case involving refusal to quarantine after COVID diagnosis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman who was arrested in 2020 after allegedly refusing to self-quarantine following a COVID-19 diagnosis has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief and will avoid incarceration. Kendra Burnett was arrested on April 27, 2020, at a Kroger store on South Second...
WLKY.com
Victim of Shawnee homicide identified as 16-year-old boy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A coroner has identified the victim of a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said it happened in the area of River Park Drive and 39th Street, and the coroner said the person was in an alley. Watch...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. Ruoff said police found a man who had a been shot.
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
Wave 3
Arrest made after Louisville man found shot to death back in 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound at an Okolona neighborhood hotel back in Oct. 2021. LMPD Homicide Unit detectives arrested Chelynda L. Howlett, 28, of Louisville, on Monday for the death of Poncho Young, 40, of Louisville. Police found Young dead inside a room at the InTown Suites on Preston Highway.
wdrb.com
Family of Kenyan immigrants saw no signs of trouble before murder-suicide in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American dream became an American nightmare for some Kenyan immigrants in Louisville. On Saturday morning, Louisville Metro Police were called to a home on East Pages Lane to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the bodies of a family of four. LMPD is...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies Hodgenville teen who died after allegedly being shot by 15-year-old in LaRue County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hodgenville teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in LaRue County on Dec. 3. Landon Knox, 17, died at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Kentucky State Police said two teenagers got into...
wdrb.com
Woman hit by car and killed on Bardstown Road Wednesday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road on Wednesday morning. LMPD's 6th Division officers were called to the 4300 block of Bardstown Road near Fegenbush Lane around 6:30 a.m. on a report of a crash. LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said...
wdrb.com
Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
wxbc1043.com
Connie Elliott
Connie Elliott, 67, of Constantine, died Monday (12/05) at Medical Center Health in Bowling Green. Survivors include a son: Dewayne Elliott of Brownsville; a brother: Kenny Sago of Owensboro; two sisters: Gail Butler of Custer & Janie Miller of Indiana and one grandson. Funeral services will be Friday (12/08 morning at 11 from the Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg with burial to follow in the Custer Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home after 3:30 this afternoon.
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men federally indicted for illegally possessing machine guns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been federally indicted for illegally possessing machine guns. A grand jury in Louisville returned the indictment Tuesday. According to court documents, Clayton Hodges, 22, and Timothy Martin, 22, each had a Glock switch with no serial number. A Glock switch is a...
Wave 3
PNC investigating potential fraud issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our bank accounts are usually drained from all the presents we buy this time of year, but for one local man, he said a crook stole some of his money. The man told us that someone stole his bank information to drain more than $1,300 from his bank account. He said on the phone he believes there was a skimmer on an ATM he used.
wxbc1043.com
Breckinridge County Grand Jury
12/7/2022—The Breckinridge County Grand Jury met Monday, December 5, and returned eight indictments. John A. Monroe, 36, Louisville, and Nicholos S. Harvell, 24, Cloverport, were each indicted on one count of flagrant non-support. John A. Ussery Jr., 40, Louisville, was indicted for 1st degree trafficking in a controlled substance(meth),...
k105.com
Murder-suicide claims lives of 2 children, 2 adults
A murder-suicide in south Louisville has resulted in the death of two children and two adults. On Saturday morning at approximately 9:30, Louisville Metro Police discovered the bodies of 17-year-old Adrianna Stanton and 11-year-old Brianna Stanton, and their parents, 49-year-old Mary Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton, in a home in the 4500 block East Pages Lane in Valley Station.
Wave 3
Man in serious condition after stabbing in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is seriously injured after a stabbing in the Newburg Neighborhood Sunday night. Louisville Metro Police Officers were called to the 3900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9:30 PM. Officers found a man suffering from stab wounds at the scene. The man was taken...
wdrb.com
Crime Against Children's Unit investigating allegation against Lassiter Middle School staff member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Crime Against Children's Unit (CACU) is investigating an allegation made against a staff member at Lassiter Middle School. Jefferson County Public Schools provided a letter sent home to families on Wednesday. Interim Principal Amy Crady said in the letter, following protocol, the staff member has...
