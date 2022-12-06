Read full article on original website
Related
US Fed poised for smaller rate hike with eye on wage growth
The US Federal Reserve is poised to slow its interest rate hikes next week, economists say, as central bankers' most forceful moves in decades to fight inflation ripple through the economy. - 'Signs of stress' - Despite the Fed's forceful moves, consumer inflation stood at 7.7 percent in October while job gains remained robust, sending jitters through markets on worries that the central bank would prolong its aggressive campaign.
Activists warn a toothless UN nature pact will fail
The world's next global pact for nature is doomed without clear mechanisms for implementing targets, conservation groups said Saturday on the sidelines of UN talks, as hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Montreal demanding greater action. Implementation mechanisms are at the heart of the Paris agreement on the fight against global warming, in the form of "nationally determined contributions."
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
71K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0