Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods reveals funniest thing a fan has ever said to him on a golf course
Tiger Woods has revealed the funniest thing a fan ever said to him on the golf course. In a quickfire flash interview promoting The Match this weekend, Tiger revealed he was once asked by a woman to sign her chest. Tiger cracked a wry smile as he revealed the security...
Golf Digest
Viktor Hovland’s exciting 'Christmas present,' Tiger Woods’ awkward handshake, and the most sketchy scorecard we’ve ever seen
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are still buzzing ringing from our first trip on the Polar Express. You know, because of the sleigh bells. Anyway, did you know you could make it all the way to the North Pole and back in plenty of time to watch some afternoon football? What a whirlwind! There was plenty to nitpick about the old train (No heat or bathrooms for a 90-minute ride?), but the most important thing is that the kids loved it.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods and Charlie in FIRST-EVER joint interview coming this week
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie have taken part in their first-ever joint interview which took place at the Notah Begay Junior Golf Championship in November. In the short snippets, Woods talks about the golf course being the perfect setting for him and Charlie to spend time together, as they did at the junior golf event which was held in Florida at the beginning of last month.
Best Golf Balls 2022 - The Best Performing Models In The Game
Premium golf ball models offering best-in-class spin, control and distance
9 Things You Didn't Know About Charlie Woods
Tiger Woods' son is making the golf world sit up and take notice - here are nine facts about the talented teen
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas all too chummy ahead of The Match
Hopefully, The Match itself is better than the pre-tournament press conference. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday evening under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. On Wednesday, a Zoom call with all four players failed to create the hype often associated with a boxing match; this was more of a meeting of a mutual admiration society — with a few subtle digs.
golfmagic.com
Rumoured LIV defectors Cantlay and Schauffele make big PGA Tour commitment
Rumoured LIV Golf defectors Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are among the first PGA Tour members to commit to The American Express. Also joining Cantlay and Schauffele in the first wave of commitments include Tony Finau, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im. We should of course point out that...
Golf.com
Getting a new driver? Do this before you buy
If your driver is getting a little long in the tooth and you feel like you’re leaving distance on the table, it might be time for an upgrade. But before you buy, there are a few things to keep in mind…. 1. Know your potential. Yes, technology plays a...
"Little John" Daly Following in Dad's NCAA Golfing Footsteps
Professional golfer John Daly has had a rough go of things over the last few years, having revealed to the world that he is battling bladder cancer in 2020. His cancer diagnosis, which was made public information in September 2020, is troubling news for the two-time major champion and five-time PGA Tour event winner.
The TaylorMade Stealth Driver Is Now At Its Lowest Ever Price This Christmas
One of the best drivers of 2022 is at the lowest price we have ever seen this Christmas
myzeo.com
Pros And Cons Of Buying A Golf Course Home
Golf courses are quite attractive and majestic. The landscape has been purposefully modified to look this way. These spaces evoke tranquility and serenity, allowing both golf enthusiasts and non-golfers to enjoy the spaces. Hence, these characteristics can make a golf course home quite attractive for some people. As beautiful as...
golfmagic.com
TaylorMade announce new P·770, P·7MC and P·7MB irons
TaylorMade has announced the latest evolution of its P·700 Series with the all-new P·770, P·7MC and P·7MB irons. The three new iron sets join the P·790 irons to form the full family built around the company's three main pillars: feel, craftsmanship and performance. The new...
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (12/8/22): Scotty Cameron Monoblok 6.5
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
Did Greg Norman recruit for LIV Golf as QBE Shootout host? 18 LIV players who are former 'Shark Shootout' participants suggests he may have
There’s an old saying that once is an accident, twice is coincidence and three times is a pattern. What if I told you that 18 LIV Golf players who jumped from the PGA Tour this season for boatloads of Saudi cash had competed in the QBE Shootout, aka the Shark Shootout? That’s more than coincidence.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy's simple solution for on-course jitters cracked up Ernie Johnson
Ernie Johnson might just have the best job in America. At the very least, he probably has the most fun one, highlighted by hearing the musings of Charles Barkley. Heck, just last night he got to witness Kenny Smith push Shaquille O'Neal into a Christmas tree. But the Inside The...
Rory McIlroy shares what Greg Norman did to set him off
Few people have been bigger critics of LIV Golf and Greg Norman than Rory McIlroy. The four-time major champion spent much of the year bashing LIV Golf whenever he got the chance. He was one of their loudest and most frequent critics. It began when he took aim at Phil Mickelson. He continued to take shots at other golfers who were departing.
In The Mag: FREE 2023 Calendar, Nick Dougherty Masterclass, Ryan Fox, Guido Migliozzi, Billy Horschel, Christmas Gift Guide & More...
Get your hands on the latest issue of Golf Monthly magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Thursday, December 8
Our Favorite Christmas Golf Gifts Under $50 Right Now
Christmas is fast approaching so here are some of our favorite golf gifts you can get for under $50!
Golf.com
After 20-plus years, Tiger Woods is changing a key piece of gear for The Match
Tiger Woods has been more willing to make equipment adjustments in recent years. But if there’s one piece of gear he’s rarely touched, it’s the golf ball. Going all the way back to Woods’ time with Nike in the early 2000 — when he made the switch from a wound ball to solid construction — he’s historically played a softer ball with more spin in an effort to work the ball both directions and get the necessary zip around the green.
Golf.com
Immediately improve your fairway bunker shots with this 1 setup change
Fairway bunker shots are not easy. There are a multitude of variables that the sand brings into play, and most of them make your job more difficult. It’s even tough for the pros to find consistency out of the sand. In 2022, PGA Tour pros only hit 48.5 percent of greens in regulation from fairway bunkers. Gary Woodland led the category with 75.7 percent GIRs from the sand, but his success was a bit of an outlier as second place on the list was a full six percentage points behind him.
Comments / 0