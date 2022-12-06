ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Digest

Viktor Hovland’s exciting 'Christmas present,' Tiger Woods’ awkward handshake, and the most sketchy scorecard we’ve ever seen

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are still buzzing ringing from our first trip on the Polar Express. You know, because of the sleigh bells. Anyway, did you know you could make it all the way to the North Pole and back in plenty of time to watch some afternoon football? What a whirlwind! There was plenty to nitpick about the old train (No heat or bathrooms for a 90-minute ride?), but the most important thing is that the kids loved it.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods and Charlie in FIRST-EVER joint interview coming this week

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie have taken part in their first-ever joint interview which took place at the Notah Begay Junior Golf Championship in November. In the short snippets, Woods talks about the golf course being the perfect setting for him and Charlie to spend time together, as they did at the junior golf event which was held in Florida at the beginning of last month.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas all too chummy ahead of The Match

Hopefully, The Match itself is better than the pre-tournament press conference. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday evening under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. On Wednesday, a Zoom call with all four players failed to create the hype often associated with a boxing match; this was more of a meeting of a mutual admiration society — with a few subtle digs.
BELLEAIR, FL
golfmagic.com

Rumoured LIV defectors Cantlay and Schauffele make big PGA Tour commitment

Rumoured LIV Golf defectors Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are among the first PGA Tour members to commit to The American Express. Also joining Cantlay and Schauffele in the first wave of commitments include Tony Finau, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im. We should of course point out that...
Golf.com

Getting a new driver? Do this before you buy

If your driver is getting a little long in the tooth and you feel like you’re leaving distance on the table, it might be time for an upgrade. But before you buy, there are a few things to keep in mind…. 1. Know your potential. Yes, technology plays a...
FanBuzz

"Little John" Daly Following in Dad's NCAA Golfing Footsteps

Professional golfer John Daly has had a rough go of things over the last few years, having revealed to the world that he is battling bladder cancer in 2020. His cancer diagnosis, which was made public information in September 2020, is troubling news for the two-time major champion and five-time PGA Tour event winner.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
myzeo.com

Pros And Cons Of Buying A Golf Course Home

Golf courses are quite attractive and majestic. The landscape has been purposefully modified to look this way. These spaces evoke tranquility and serenity, allowing both golf enthusiasts and non-golfers to enjoy the spaces. Hence, these characteristics can make a golf course home quite attractive for some people. As beautiful as...
golfmagic.com

TaylorMade announce new P·770, P·7MC and P·7MB irons

TaylorMade has announced the latest evolution of its P·700 Series with the all-new P·770, P·7MC and P·7MB irons. The three new iron sets join the P·790 irons to form the full family built around the company's three main pillars: feel, craftsmanship and performance. The new...
GolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (12/8/22): Scotty Cameron Monoblok 6.5

At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Greg Norman recruit for LIV Golf as QBE Shootout host? 18 LIV players who are former 'Shark Shootout' participants suggests he may have

There’s an old saying that once is an accident, twice is coincidence and three times is a pattern. What if I told you that 18 LIV Golf players who jumped from the PGA Tour this season for boatloads of Saudi cash had competed in the QBE Shootout, aka the Shark Shootout? That’s more than coincidence.
NAPLES, FL
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy's simple solution for on-course jitters cracked up Ernie Johnson

Ernie Johnson might just have the best job in America. At the very least, he probably has the most fun one, highlighted by hearing the musings of Charles Barkley. Heck, just last night he got to witness Kenny Smith push Shaquille O'Neal into a Christmas tree. But the Inside The...
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy shares what Greg Norman did to set him off

Few people have been bigger critics of LIV Golf and Greg Norman than Rory McIlroy. The four-time major champion spent much of the year bashing LIV Golf whenever he got the chance. He was one of their loudest and most frequent critics. It began when he took aim at Phil Mickelson. He continued to take shots at other golfers who were departing.
Golf.com

After 20-plus years, Tiger Woods is changing a key piece of gear for The Match

Tiger Woods has been more willing to make equipment adjustments in recent years. But if there’s one piece of gear he’s rarely touched, it’s the golf ball. Going all the way back to Woods’ time with Nike in the early 2000 — when he made the switch from a wound ball to solid construction — he’s historically played a softer ball with more spin in an effort to work the ball both directions and get the necessary zip around the green.
Golf.com

Immediately improve your fairway bunker shots with this 1 setup change

Fairway bunker shots are not easy. There are a multitude of variables that the sand brings into play, and most of them make your job more difficult. It’s even tough for the pros to find consistency out of the sand. In 2022, PGA Tour pros only hit 48.5 percent of greens in regulation from fairway bunkers. Gary Woodland led the category with 75.7 percent GIRs from the sand, but his success was a bit of an outlier as second place on the list was a full six percentage points behind him.

