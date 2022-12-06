Cardinal Mooney football coach Joe Quesnelle retires

One of the most experienced football coaches in the Blue Water Area has called it a career.

Cardinal Mooney's Joe Quesnelle announced his retirement last Thursday. He spent five seasons with the program and has coached the sport since 1986.

"It just was time," Quesnelle said. "I'm going to be 70 years old next month. It was time. I don't think I'll ever stop what I'm doing. I'll probably find some place that needs some cheap help and volunteer. But not full-time anymore."

The Cardinals went 22-23 during Quesnelle's tenure, which included three playoff appearances. In 2022, they finished 8-3 for the program's best season since 2001. A 48-24 win over Marlette on Oct. 29 was Cardinal Mooney's first postseason win in 11-player football since 2005.

"It's easy working with great kids who come from great families," Quesnelle said. "This year put the icing on the cake. We had our first win ever over (Clarkston) Everest. And then the last time we'd beaten beat (Royal Oak) Shrine was 30 years ago ... a lot of good things happened this year."

In addition to the team's success, senior running back Brendan Haisenleder rushed for a school-record 2,302 yards. That helped the Cardinals reach the Catholic League Prep Bowl for the first time in 21 years. While they ultimately lost to Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 27-13, Quesnelle will never forget their response after halftime.

"The second half of the Foley game was awesome," Quesnelle said. "We were losing 20-0 and I said, 'I don't know what the outcome is, but let's go out and fight until the end. Let's win this second half.' And we did. We won it 13-7."

But for Quesnelle, what his players accomplished off the field was just as important as what they did on it.

"One of the things I'm most proud of is the last two years we were academic all-state," Quesnelle said. "Last year we had a 4.0 (grade-point average) for the top 11 players. And this year it was a 3.984."

That holistic approach was first introduced to Quesnelle in 1986, when he interviewed for an assistant coach role at Harper Woods Bishop Gallagher with then-coach George Sahadi.

"We talked for an hour and a half and we never mentioned Xs or Os," Quesnelle said. "But the one thing he said that still stays with me was, 'Joe, our report card isn't complete until 10 years after the kids leave us. What kind of men did we put out?' That's always been in the back of my mind."

After stints at Bishop Gallagher and Eastpointe as an assistant, Quesnelle was the head coach at Detroit Holy Redeemer from 1995-2004. He then served as an assistant with Shrine from 2005-17.

"Nobody wants to win more than I do," Quesnelle said. "But the important thing is, are we creating good men? Looking at the kids from Cardinal Mooney, it was mission accomplished."

