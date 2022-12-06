Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Flint Fares Poorly in Annual List of Best College Towns in America
The annual list of best college towns and cities in the US has been released, and unfortunately for the ranking is less than favorable for the Vehicle City. Wallet Hub crunched the numbers and compared more than 400 US cities, using 32 metrics, based on academic, social, and economic opportunities for students. Factors such as housing, costs, higher education quality, availability of rental units, and crime rates helped shape the rankings.
Collette’s Vintage and Antiques Mall to relocate, future undetermined
BURTON, MI - Another Burton landmark business is on its way out. Collette’s Vintage and Antiques Mall is relocating after the owner, Christine Collette, sold both the building and property. Located at 5350 Davison Road, Collette purchased the building in February 2012 from a former Harley-Davidson business that sat...
Flint area heartbroken by sudden death of ‘gentle giant’ Bryant Nolden
FLINT, MI -- The Flint area is pouring out its heart after the unexpected death of Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden, a Flint Democrat who’s being remembered for his work ethic, effectiveness, decency and common touch through decades of public service. Nolden, 57, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Hurley...
hwy.co
Don’t Miss the Frankenmuth Snowfest This Year
There are all kinds of holiday festivals countrywide during winter. But after the celebrations have ended, what will you do in January? Some may call Disney World the most magical place on Earth, but in January, Frankenmuth, Michigan, may have Mickey beat. From snow sculptures to ice carvings, the Frankenmuth Snowfest has entertainment and activities for the whole family. Let’s learn more!
Meijer Is Shrinking Stores, But Is That A Bad Thing For Michigan?
Growing up around Otisville, it was normal to stop at Hamady Brother's for groceries in Davison. (See more about Hamady in 6 Flint Area Businesses We Miss.) When Hamady went out of business we started going to Meijer on Center Road in Burton, frequently. Also, it's not plural 'Meijer's'... just Meijer.
awesomemitten.com
Finding Holiday Magic at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad
There is just something magical about Christmas at Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad in Flint, Michigan. It’s the time of season when you are constantly trying to create memories and magic for your family that hopefully, as they grow or have a family of their own, they will be able to duplicate or look back on fondly.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Still Standing Abandoned – the Welcome Inn: Saginaw, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Congressman Dan Kildee is quoted as saying “Vacant and abandoned properties destabilize neighborhoods, drive down surrounding property values, create fire and safety hazards and drain local tax dollars. These abandoned properties have been eyesores in Saginaw County for far too long, attracting crime and negatively impacting the quality of life for residents.”
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here’s Your Chance For Genesee County
It's without a doubt one of the biggest questions asked every holiday season...will we have a White Christmas? Somehow waking up to the fluffy white stuff on Christmas morning just seems to make everything more magical. So how is 2022 looking for having a winter wonderland? For that, we need to turn to the experts.
WNEM
Anonymous donor gifts ‘holiday miracle’ to Bay City kids
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Some wait staff in mid-Michigan are against litigation that would triple their base salary. Learn more about the Flint Firebirds toy drive game. TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
WNEM
First Alert Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8
Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Fenton business owner is working to reopen...
Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden dies, remembered as fighter for community
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden died suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 7, just hours after participating in commission committee meetings. Nolden, D-Flint, was a former Flint City Council member and served as the executive director of the Friends of Berston Field House. Under his leadership, the group recently...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan’s flu numbers not as severe as rest of state
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we head into the holiday season, the flu is continuing to spread across the country. It’s having a major impact across the state as well, but the impact in Mid-Michigan isn’t quite as severe. Michigan is one of two states in the country...
WNEM
Liberty Bridge reopening, tolling free through March 2023
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is set to reopen soon, and tolling will be free until March. Lynn Pavlawk, general manager for Bay City Bridge Partners, made the announcement on Dec. 7. “I am so excited to be able to announce that our...
Yuck or Yum? 12 Best Liver & Onions Restaurants Around Greater Flint
When I think of the smell or taste of liver & onions as a meal, I'm not gonna lie, it inspires my gag reflex. Some think it was started in Michigan, but no (these foods were). My sister used to love it so much as a kid. So, my mom would make it for her, but wouldn't make me eat it (bless her heart). Then, when mom was pregnant with my youngest sibling... she made it again and, um... got sick. It was never made in our house again. That said, I know a lot of people LOVE the cholesterol-laden liver & onions.
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan
Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
7 More Once Popular Flint Businesses We Miss
Growing up around the Flint area we had some unique locally made products and stores. In a continuation of once popular Flint businesses, we miss, this is the latest installment. Do they still make Hire's Root Beer?. Hire's Root Beer was a big deal in the 1980s. The commercials were...
It’s almost time: Liberty Bridge opening date announced
BAY CITY, MI - The wait is almost over. Bay City’s Liberty Bridge is finally set to open back up to traffic. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WNEM
MDOT calls in bridge experts to look at Vets Bridge
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City is closed to traffic and it could be some time before it reopens. The Michigan Department of Transportation has called in experts from out of state to look at the problem, which is a piece of equipment that is out of alignment by just one inch. A drive shaft on the bridge is what is out of alignment, and that is part of the rack and pinion that moves the bridge up or down.
US 103.1
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0