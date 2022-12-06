Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS: Pregnant Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for multimillion-dollar blood testing fraud conspiracy
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for defrauding investors out of millions. Pregnant Holmes, 38, sobbed as she was sentenced by US federal judge Edward Davila, telling the court that she 'tried to change the world. She was surrounded...
Woman stole millions in fraud scheme and spent it on luxury cars and travel, feds say
The California woman was sentenced to decades in prison.
Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti, onetime opponent of Donald Trump, sentenced to 14 years in fraud case
Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti was sentenced on Monday to 14 years in federal prison for defrauding his clients and for obstructing IRS efforts to collect payroll taxes from his coffee business. He was also ordered to pay $7 million in restitution. The sentence will run consecutively with his combined five-year...
Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith
A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud
A New York jury on Tuesday found the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud following a more than monthlong trial. Jurors began deliberating on Monday and returned the guilty verdict on Tuesday afternoon, according to The Associated Press. Former President Trump himself was not on trial, but prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office showed […]
3 brothers charged for defrauding government out of millions with fake farms
Three brothers are facing federal charges for allegedly swindling the government out of millions of dollars in pandemic relief money.
Prosecutor Alleges Donald Trump ‘Knew Exactly What Was Going on' With Exec's Tax Fraud Scheme
Donald Trump “knew exactly what was going on” with top Trump Organization executives who schemed for years to dodge taxes on company-paid perks, a prosecutor said Thursday, challenging defense claims that the former president was unaware of the plot at the heart of the company's tax fraud case.
Federal appeals court considers Trump's plea to grant him immunity from Capitol riot lawsuits
A federal court of appeals in DC spent nearly two hours on Wednesday grappling with whether former President Donald Trump should be immune from liability in three separate lawsuits stemming from the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
Ex-Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin dodges serious bribery, wire fraud raps
Former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin on Monday dodged serious bribery and fraud raps when a Manhattan judge dismissed three federal charges against him. Judge Paul Oetken ruled that prosecutors from the Southern District of New York failed to outline the explicit quid pro quo needed for bribery, honest services wire fraud and a related conspiracy charge brought in the April federal indictment against Benjamin. Benjamin will still face two counts of falsification of records, Oetken said. The falsification charges each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors said later Monday that they will appeal Oetken’s ruling. Benjamin, a Harlem Democrat,...
Men sentenced to prison for Ponzi scheme
The operators of a $4 million Ponzi scheme were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday afternoon. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney ordered Austin Delano Page, 27, of Grover, to serve a little over eight years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. ...
Trump organization convicted in tax fraud case
Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business.
Todd Chrisley Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison, Wife Julie Gets 7 For Bank Fraud & Tax Evasion
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison time by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross, RadarOnline.com can confirm months after they were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. He will serve 12 years behind bars, while Julie was sentenced to 7 years. They both also got 16 months of probation.Todd and Julie's sentencing was originally set for October 6 but was postponed until November 21 — just in time for Thanksgiving.A three-week trial resulted in the reality couple being convicted back in June. In addition to those charges, Julie was also hit with an additional...
Trump Organization Convicted in Executive Tax Dodge Scheme
"By Michael R. SisakDonald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business.A jury found two corporate entities at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts, including conspiracy charges and falsifying business records.The verdict came on the second day of deliberations following a trial in which the Trump Organization was accused of being complicit in a scheme by top executives to avoid paying personal income taxes on job perks such as rent-free apartments and luxury cars.The conviction is a...
Colorado shooter's 2021 case dropped for lack of cooperation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter had charges dropped in a 2021 bomb threat case after family members who were terrorized in the incident refused to cooperate, according to the district attorney and court documents unsealed Thursday. The charges were dropped despite authorities finding a “tub” full of bomb-making chemicals and later receiving warnings from other relatives that suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich was sure to hurt or murder a set of grandparents if freed, according to the unsealed documents. In a letter last November to state District Court Judge Robin Chittum, the relatives painted a picture of an isolated, violent person who did not have a job and was given $30,000 that was spent largely on the purchase of 3D printers to make guns. Aldrich tried to reclaim guns that were seized after the threat, but authorities did not return the weapons, El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen said.
BlockParty Co-founder Arrested and Accused of $1M Fraud
The FBI arrested and charged Rikesh Thapa, co-founder of the NFT ticketing platform and marketplace BlockParty, yesterday with stealing $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency from the company to splurge on luxury items. According to the statement from the Department of Justice, the 28-year-old Californian co-founded the NFT platform in...
Federal Judge Explains Michael Avenatti’s 14-Year Sentence in Final Order Laying Bare the Disgraced Lawyer’s ‘Great Evil’
The judge who sentenced Michael Avenatti to 14 years in prison on Monday explains his reasoning in a new 20-page order that details not why the disgraced lawyer’s sentence is so harsh but why it’s lenient. “As is the case with most human beings, there is the ability...
Trump's lawyers claimed Weisselberg acted alone & was the sole beneficiary of the fraud, but evidence said otherwise
Donald Trump's lawyers claimed that Allen Weisselberg was the sole beneficiary who acted alone in fraud that took place at two of his companies. However, new evidence said he was aware.
