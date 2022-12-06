ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

KRMG

Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Cause of fire at Tulsa apartments under investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is working to determine the cause of an apartment fire near 61st and Peoria in south Tulsa. FOX23 was told by TFD the building was vacant, but crews at the scene saw EMSA treating people outside the apartment complex. This is a...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police investigating after shots fired outside Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Tulsa QuikTrip early Thursday. Tulsa police responded to a shots fired call at a QuikTrip at 7 North Yale around 2 a.m. and found a window on the property had been shattered and evidence of shots being fired, Tulsa Police Lt. Michelle Armentrout said.
TULSA, OK
kosu.org

Headlines: Okmulgee murder suspect, tax cuts & Christmas Carol makeover

Prosecutors say Okmulgee murder suspect had pattern of violent behavior. (Tulsa World) Authorities are investigating a small airplane crash late Monday near Yukon. (NewsOK) Legislative leaders want to focus attention on tax cuts in the coming session. (Tulsa World) Health leaders are pushing for people to get vaccinations. (Tulsa World)
OKMULGEE, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Hitting Several Cars, DUI

Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting several cars and before trying to run off. According to officers, Gilber Zuniga drove a van into the back of a car near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive on Wednesday. Police say he backed up over a curb and then hit the car again.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Sperry Football Booster Club files lawsuit over playoff controversies

SPERRY, Okla. — The Sperry Football Booster Club has filed a lawsuit against the KanOK Youth Football League, Dewey Youth Football Booster Club, and Joseph Rogers. The lawsuit was filed last Friday, just weeks after Sperry football coach Will Collier shared his intentions of suing the leagues over playoff qualifications.
SPERRY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Double Creek Bridge Project Moves Forward

A bridge reconstruction project that benefits both Washington County and the Cherokee Nation has been in planning for some time. Although funding won’t be available until 2023, other obstacles have been overcome so the project can now be officially announced as moving forward as a partnership between the Washington County Commissioners and the Cherokee Nation Tribal leaders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

Burglary suspect found hiding in attic, police say

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman is facing charges after police said she burglarized a home and tried to hide from police in the house’s attic. The Tulsa Police Department said in a news release that its officers were called to a home in the city on Monday evening for a reported burglary.
TULSA, OK

