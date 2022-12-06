Read full article on original website
Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
City Of Owasso Posts Map Of Christmas Parade Route
Owasso is getting ready for its annual Christmas parade at Smith Farm Marketplace on Saturday. The city provided a map of the parade's route and the best place to park and watch. This year's theme is "A Sweet Candy Christmas." Caroling will start at 8:15 Saturday morning and the parade...
Cause of fire at Tulsa apartments under investigation
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is working to determine the cause of an apartment fire near 61st and Peoria in south Tulsa. FOX23 was told by TFD the building was vacant, but crews at the scene saw EMSA treating people outside the apartment complex. This is a...
Demolition plans underway for Tulsa VA hospital
2 News first reported in 2020 that $130 million of federal funding was approved for the hospital near 7th and Houston.
Claremore plans for regional fire and police training center
The City of Claremore and Claremore Police Department are planning to create a Tri-County Fire and Police Training Center in Claremore.
Police investigating after shots fired outside Tulsa QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Tulsa QuikTrip early Thursday. Tulsa police responded to a shots fired call at a QuikTrip at 7 North Yale around 2 a.m. and found a window on the property had been shattered and evidence of shots being fired, Tulsa Police Lt. Michelle Armentrout said.
Peek Inside This Historic 8.5 Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
kosu.org
Headlines: Okmulgee murder suspect, tax cuts & Christmas Carol makeover
Prosecutors say Okmulgee murder suspect had pattern of violent behavior. (Tulsa World) Authorities are investigating a small airplane crash late Monday near Yukon. (NewsOK) Legislative leaders want to focus attention on tax cuts in the coming session. (Tulsa World) Health leaders are pushing for people to get vaccinations. (Tulsa World)
Emergency Crews Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover crash in Tulsa on Tuesday morning. Crews are on the scene near East 51st Street South and South Peoria Avenue. Currently, it is unclear what caused the wreck, but authorities say two people were taken to the hospital. This is...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Hitting Several Cars, DUI
Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting several cars and before trying to run off. According to officers, Gilber Zuniga drove a van into the back of a car near East 31st Street and South Memorial Drive on Wednesday. Police say he backed up over a curb and then hit the car again.
Sperry Football Booster Club files lawsuit over playoff controversies
SPERRY, Okla. — The Sperry Football Booster Club has filed a lawsuit against the KanOK Youth Football League, Dewey Youth Football Booster Club, and Joseph Rogers. The lawsuit was filed last Friday, just weeks after Sperry football coach Will Collier shared his intentions of suing the leagues over playoff qualifications.
Understaffed call center leads to long wait times at the City of Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — If you’re planning to call the City of Tulsa to pay your water bill, or if you need to have your utilities transferred over, prepare to wait. FOX23 was on hold for 25 minutes. The customer service representative on the line said that’s actually a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Double Creek Bridge Project Moves Forward
A bridge reconstruction project that benefits both Washington County and the Cherokee Nation has been in planning for some time. Although funding won’t be available until 2023, other obstacles have been overcome so the project can now be officially announced as moving forward as a partnership between the Washington County Commissioners and the Cherokee Nation Tribal leaders.
Family looking for answers following Tulsa woman's death
Tulsa police arrested 28-year-old Isaias Torres, Jr., on the suspicion of killing his girlfriend, Monica Deleon.
Man loses eye in Broken Arrow home invasion
On Dec. 6, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call to a home near Kenosha Street and South 129th East Avenue.
Silver Alert issued for missing Broken Arrow woman
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman from Broken Arrow. Edith Putt was last seen Monday morning at her home on South Birch Avenue. She was wearing an off-white throw, blue and gray pajama pants, navy blue house shoes, and a gray hat.
KTUL
Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
KTUL
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
news9.com
BAPD: 2 Men Arrested After Breaking Into Home, Assaulting Resident
Two men are in jail after Broken Arrow police said they broke into a home, pistol-whipped a man, then tried to zip-tie him. Police said it appears they also did the same crime to a victim in Tulsa as well. Ray Villalba and Elijah Titone broke through glass wearing dark...
Burglary suspect found hiding in attic, police say
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman is facing charges after police said she burglarized a home and tried to hide from police in the house’s attic. The Tulsa Police Department said in a news release that its officers were called to a home in the city on Monday evening for a reported burglary.
