Secure Smart Contract Tools—An End-to-End Developer’s Guide
No doubt—writing secure smart contracts is hard. Even smart contracts written by senior developers can get hacked. And since these smart contracts often hold a high monetary value, the incentive to hack them is also high. Add in the immutability of web3, and getting security right becomes even more...
Will ChatGPT Put Smart Contract Engineers Out of a Job?
ChatGPT from OpenAI has gone viral and reached 1 million users in just 5 days. The AI has shown mind-blowing capabilities, including generating smart contract code, and even fixing bugs for you. Is AI finally coming to put software developers out of a job?. AnChain.AI Web3 compliance officer and former...
How to do Database Read/Write Splitting With Your Browser
Read/write splitting is a technique to route reads and writes to multiple database servers, allowing you to perform query-based load balancing. Implementing this at the application level is hard because it couples code or configuration parameters to the underlying database topology. For example, you might have to define different connection pools for each server in the database cluster.
Using the Common Vulnerability Scoring System
The common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS) is a way to assign scores to vulnerability on the basis of their principal characteristics. This score indicates the severity of a. and on that basis, it can be categorized into low, medium, high, and critical severity which can be used by the organization...
Unlocking The Secrets of Your Website Traffic: Understanding What Reports Indicate
The success of a website’s performance is directly tied to the amount of traffic it receives. While the number of visitors to a website is not always indicative of success, it is essential to understand the data and insights behind each traffic report. By unlocking the secrets of your...
Viewing K8S Cluster Security from the Perspective of Attackers (Part 2)
The attacker's perspective on K8S cluster security (Part 1) summarizes the attack methods on K8S components, node external services, business pods, and container escape methods in the K8S cluster, corresponding to attack points. This article will continue to introduce attack points, namely lateral attacks, attacks on the K8S management platform, attacks on image libraries, and attacks on third-party components.
What Product Team Structure is Right for You?
There are several different models and concepts available for structuring your product teams. Instead of spending speaks studying to find out, ask yourself the following questions:. What does your business currently need?. What is the main challenge that your product team is facing at the moment?. These questions might help...
Alibaba Cloud’s OpenSergo & ShardingSphere Release Database Governance Standard for Microservices
Recently, Alibaba Cloud’s OpenSergo and ShardingSphere jointly released the database governance standard for microservices. By combining the Database Plus and Database Mesh concepts, the two communities have standardized the existing database governance concepts, patterns, and paths, further completing the database governance ecosystem under the cloud-native environment. The founders of...
How Open Source and AI Will Change the Future of Finance
This post will talk about my (very) u̶n̶biased opinion about the future of finance built on top of open source and AI. Current monopolies spend an enormous amount of cash on financial data licensing. There are dozens of different asset classes (stocks, options, crypto, NFTs, currencies, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, …) and these often vary based on geography.
3 Reasons Webhooks Are Better than Regular HTTP Requests
We are primarily using Webhooks at Terra API. For that reason, I’m writing a guide on why they are often considered to be better than regular HTTP requests for a few reasons. First, webhooks allow for real-time communication between applications and services. With regular HTTP requests, the client must...
How to Work With Oracles to Use and Validate Different Financial Data Sets
In the presentation above, Alexander Coenegrachts, VP of Product at Kaiko, gives his insights into how different financial data sets can be validated with oracles and the new use cases that will be enabled. Before diving into his presentation, here are some important basics. Kaiko Overview. Kaiko is a data...
Decentralized High-Performance Cloud Computing: An Interview With DeepSquare
At The Metaverse Insider, we had the pleasure of interviewing both Diarmuid Daltún and Florin Dzeladini – the respective Co-Founder and Blockchain Lead at DeepSquare. As a sustainable, decentralized cloud ecosystem, DeepSquare is on a mission to enable high-performance computing centered around a blockchain protocol. Alongside high-performance computing,...
7 Best JavaScript File Uploads APIs in 2023
File uploads are a necessary thing for many web applications. They allow users to share their files, photos, and videos on your site with others. While this can be a great feature, it also opens up the potential for security vulnerabilities. For example, malicious users could use a lack of file size or file name length restriction.
Learn to Build Smart Contracts on Bitcoin and Qualify to Become a Rootstock Developer Ambassador
The Rootstock Blockchain Developer Course officially launched last week. The course aims to teach budding blockchain developers how to develop on the Rootstock blockchain, with a heavy focus on smart contracts. The course is part of the. , where members of the public are rewarded for contributing to the growth...
Your Ultimate Guide to Ethereum and its Working Principles
Ethereum is a blockchain platform that allows developers to build and deploy decentralized applications. The project was bootstrapped via an ether presale in 2014, at the time when the currency was just called “Ether”. Ethereum has since grown into one of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, with recent developments such as.
How to Debug Like a Senior Developer
My book on debugging is already on preorder and I’m super thrilled to announce I’m doing a full online course to go along with it. The course website isn’t ready yet but I already have the full outline and a lot of recorded material. I will try to drop videos at a rate of two per week in the next few months until the full course will be online. It’s shaping up to be a very detailed course. I recorded the first module and half of the second module and I’m already close to 3 hours of dense recorded material!
Using a REST API with Python
Requesting fitness data (backlog) from Terra requires HTTP requests, so I’m writing an essential guide here on using a REST API with Python. First, let's define what a REST API is. REST stands for Representational State Transfer and is a software architectural style that defines a set of constraints to create web services. REST APIs are used to provide a standardized way of accessing and manipulating web resources.
Dead Simple Sprite-Sheet Animations
I’ve been using for a personal project and it’s been delightful. As the project has grown, I’ve turned into a level designer, animator, illustrator, along with the usual programmer. Sometimes I hit walls, and rabbit holes around those walls are just too compelling to pass up. One...
5 Practices to Shift from Scarcity to Abundance Mindset
Limited number of promotions. Limited opportunities to lead high-visibility projects. Limited number of people who can receive awards. Thinking this way makes winning in corporate parlance equivalent to beating someone else. In order for you to succeed, someone else must fail. In order for you to get what you want, someone else must have less of what they want.
