ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Bucks hang on late to top Magic 109-102 as Giannis scores 30 in seventh straight

By Jim Owczarski, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to Suns-Pelicans postgame drama

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, winning 128-117. In the game’s final moments, things got tense between the two teams. With roughly seven seconds left in the game, Phoenix’s Chris Paul missed a rebound. New Orleans’ Larry Nance Jr. came down with the rebound and passed the ball down the Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Suns-Pelicans postgame drama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed

American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Associated Press

Coyotes end 19-game losing streak to Bruins with 4-3 win

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Lawson Crouse scored his second goal with 13.5 seconds left in the third period and the Arizona Coyotes returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory Friday night. The Coyotes returned from a 14-game road trip to play at Mullett Arena for the first time since Nov. 3. They got off to a great start when Josh Brown scored 23 seconds into the game and led 3-2 on Nick Schmatz’s third-period goal. The NHL-leading Bruins tied it on Nick Foligno’s power-play goal with 5 1/2 minutes left, but Coyotes closed it out in the closing seconds after an icing was called off. Boston goalie let the puck trickle across the line and Arizona rookie Matias Maccelli snatched it between two defenders, feeding Crouse for a one-timer.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy