Kingsport, TN

WJHL

Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange

UPDATE 7:25 p.m.: According to TDOT’s live SmartWay map, all lanes and congestion has been cleared. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A flipped tractor-trailer closed all eastbound lanes of I-26 near Boones Creek on Thursday. At 5:51 p.m., the Kingsport Police Department issued an alert stating that the westbound lanes of the interstate heading toward Kingsport […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

New Kingsport bicycle pump track to be constructed

A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
WDBJ7.com

WATCH: Hard Rock breaks ground on casino in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday, crews with the Hard Rock broke ground on Virginia’s first full-service casino in Bristol. The temporary casino opened in a former shopping mall in July, with over 800 slot machines and 21 table games. Construction of the permanent Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

SWVA schools facing funding cutoff for part of mental health and counseling services

NORTON — At least three Southwest Virginia school districts are struggling with an unexpected holiday surprise from the commonwealth of Virginia this month. Three superintendents — Bristol, Virginia’s Keith Perrigan, Norton City Schools’ Gina Wohlford and Wise County’s Mike Goforth — are trying to find replacement mental health services after some community providers in the region are canceling their partnerships with more than half of the region’s school divisions.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Pastor, city leader call for Narcan vending machine in Johnson City

“In the society in which we live and in the culture in which we live, I think 100%, most definitely, Jesus would have been carrying Narcan with him.” Rayford Johnson, Pastor, Jubilee World Outreach Church JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pastor Rayford Johnson was shaken enough when the first phone call came after Labor Day […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools administrator talks chronic absenteeism

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a great deal of discussion surrounding education and the effects that quarantine had on students’ learning, and one issue at the front of many school administrators’ minds when it comes to these discussions is chronic absenteeism. Tammy Pearce, the supervisor of...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police: Sullivan Heights band teacher lied that student stabbed him

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn . (WJHL) — News Channel 11 obtained court documents that show 53-year-old Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights band teacher at the center of a Monday incident, told authorities a student stabbed him. An affidavit drafted by responding Sullivan County detective Preston White said Dalton told officers that when he left the band […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

City Manager Says Landfill Final Estimated Cleanup and Closure To Cost More Than 50 Million Dollars

Bristol Virginia City Manager Randal Eads providing some not so good news to city council members at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Eads says fixing and closing the troubled landfill will cost an estimated 57 million dollars. The city has already spent more than three million dollars of unbudgeted money so far on the landfill. Phase one and two must be completed by June of 2023 at a cost of just under twelve million dollars.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Johnson City apartment fire displaces residents

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City officials warned motorists on Wednesday that an active apartment fire near North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive closed a section of a road as crews work to douse the flames. According to Johnson City Fire Chief David Bell, firefighters responded to two apartments on fire around 12:15 p.m. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office investigating drug incident at Volunteer High School

CHURCH HILL -- The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Volunteer High School involving several students ingesting drug-laced cookies. According to a press release from the HCSO, on Dec. 7 at approximately 9:30 a.m. School Resource Deputy Paul Daniel was called to the counseling office at VHS, where upon arrival, school officials were monitoring a student with an elevated heart rate.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

“We just need to know what happened”| Parents, student react to Sullivan Heights stabbing

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An investigation is underway after a staff member at Sullivan Heights Middle School was reportedly stabbed. The response from Sullivan County Schools and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has some parents keeping their kids out of school. News Channel 11 obtained an automated call from the Sullivan County School system […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

