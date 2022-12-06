Police Search For Man Who Robbed Ponca City Gas Station While Wearing Halloween Mask
Police in Ponca City are looking for a man who robbed a gas station while wearing an unusual disguise.
The city shared photos of the masked individual who robbed a store while brandishing a gun and wearing a large mask shaped like a football that covered his entire head.
Police say the robbery happened just after 5 a.m. on Sunday at the Stop N Go near North Elm Street and West Highland Avenue.
Police say they believe the robber to be a heavier-set younger male who stands around 5 feet 6 inches tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
