Southern Minnesota News
Recounts confirm GOP victories in 2 Minnesota House races
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Publicly funded recounts completed in two Minnesota House races confirm that Republicans flipped two heavily contested seats in northeastern Minnesota by razor-thin margins. Rep.-elect Roger Skraba, of Ely, leads Democratic Rep. Rob Ecklund, of International Falls, in District 3A by 15 votes, matching his...
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota projects massive $17.6 billion budget surplus
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers will head into the 2023 legislative session with a massive $17.6 billion projected budget surplus. Minnesota Management and Budget says “strong collections and lower-than-projected spending” are contributing to the surplus in the current two-year budget period, which runs through June. The agency also expects that economic headwinds and lower expected growth for the next two-year budget period will be balanced by a large leftover surplus and healthy net revenues.
Southern Minnesota News
Hawaii Remembrance Draws Handful Of Pearl Harbor Survivors
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) – A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing. That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more came to Hawaii from...
Southern Minnesota News
Police fatally shoot man who allegedly had gun in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say an officer fatally shot a man who they say displayed a handgun as they were trying to arrest him. The St. Paul Police Department said Tuesday that officers were responding to a domestic assault Monday evening and were told by the caller that the man had a gun. He fled before officers arrived.
