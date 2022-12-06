ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Recounts confirm GOP victories in 2 Minnesota House races

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Publicly funded recounts completed in two Minnesota House races confirm that Republicans flipped two heavily contested seats in northeastern Minnesota by razor-thin margins. Rep.-elect Roger Skraba, of Ely, leads Democratic Rep. Rob Ecklund, of International Falls, in District 3A by 15 votes, matching his...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota projects massive $17.6 billion budget surplus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers will head into the 2023 legislative session with a massive $17.6 billion projected budget surplus. Minnesota Management and Budget says “strong collections and lower-than-projected spending” are contributing to the surplus in the current two-year budget period, which runs through June. The agency also expects that economic headwinds and lower expected growth for the next two-year budget period will be balanced by a large leftover surplus and healthy net revenues.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Hawaii Remembrance Draws Handful Of Pearl Harbor Survivors

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) – A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing. That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more came to Hawaii from...
HAWAII STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Police fatally shoot man who allegedly had gun in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say an officer fatally shot a man who they say displayed a handgun as they were trying to arrest him. The St. Paul Police Department said Tuesday that officers were responding to a domestic assault Monday evening and were told by the caller that the man had a gun. He fled before officers arrived.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy