Pennsylvania State

Trulieve Launches Khalifa Kush Cannabis In Pennsylvania Through Exclusive Partnership With Wiz Khalifa

By Vuk Zdinjak
 2 days ago
  • Wiz Khalifa to meet patients at two Trulieve branded dispensaries on December 12.
  • Pop-up launch events held at select Trulieve branded dispensaries statewide.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL announced the official launch of Khalifa Kush medical marijuana products statewide in all Trulieve branded Pennsylvania retail locations starting December 12, 2022. This is an exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY and Golden Globe Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa.

To celebrate the product launch on 12/12, a date designated as "Wiz Khalifa Day" by the Pittsburgh City Council, Wiz Khalifa will be on site at the Trulieve Pittsburgh-Squirrel Hill and Trulieve Washington locations to meet with medical marijuana patients.

Trulieve will also be hosting pop-up events on 12/12 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., where customers will have a chance to receive Khalifa Kush branded swag and educational materials at the following dispensaries:

  • Trulieve Coatesville – 1951 E Lincoln Hwy.
  • Trulieve of Cranberry Township – 20269 Route 19
  • Trulieve Harrisburg – 2500-2504 North 6th St.
  • Trulieve of Johnstown – 339 Main St.
  • Trulieve Philadelphia – 300 Packer Ave.
  • Trulieve Pittsburgh – 200 Federal St.
  • Trulieve Pittsburgh-Squirrel Hill – 5600 Forward Ave.
  • Trulieve Reading-5th Avenue – 201 Lancaster Ave.
  • Trulieve Washington – 200 Adios Dr., Suite 20

"It's super cool to be able to sell KK legally in Pittsburgh and because they know it's Wiz's, it's going to be bomb, of course it's gonna drive the city and the state crazy," stated Wiz Khalifa. "Trulieve is the perfect partner for us because of its commitment to providing the highest quality products and best possible patient experiences."

Khalifa Kush products are also available in Trulieve owned and operated locations in Florida and Arizona and will soon be available in Maryland.

"Trulieve is excited to expand our partnership with the iconic Wiz Khalifa as an exclusive partner to curate and promote his unique product line exclusively in his home state of Pennsylvania," stated Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "As an artist, he has such a strong vision of how he wants to express himself. Together, we've created a line of products that offer best-in-class medical marijuana to Pennsylvania patients and represent the passion and creativity for which Wiz Khalifa is known."

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo: Courtesy of Trulieve / Khalifa Kush

