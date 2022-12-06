ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

WCIA

Shark makes holiday waves in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston is nowhere near an ocean, but that hasn’t stopped one shark from making big waves. One day in 2011, Pat Goodwin wanted to create something unique, so he built a 16-foot-tall shark out of paper mache and other materials near his home on N. County Road 1200 East. The shark […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Just Yolkin’ is joining the breakfast scene in Champaign

A new breakfast restaurant named Just Yolkin' will move into the space formerly occupied by Legacy Pizzeria right beside Jupiter's at The Crossing. Just Yolkin' does not yet have a website. Check out this teaser photo that Jupiter's shared on Facebook:. Just Yolkin'. 2501 Village Green Place. Champaign. Top image...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Richland Community College discusses Spring Semester on Byers & Co

December 8, 2022 -Jody Hall and Nick Harper of Richland Community College joined Byers & Co talk about how the college is helping people through the process of enrolling in school, financial aid, getting questions answered, and recruitment ahead of the spring semester. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Christmas Walk kicks off Dec. 7 in downtown Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The annual Christmas Walk returns to downtown Decatur on Wednesday. Each year, downtown Decatur celebrates the holiday season with an evening of shopping, fun, food, and drink. Downtown shops stay open later than usual business hours for people to finish or start their holiday shopping. >>...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign couple saves dog’s live with CPR

Dr. Sally Foote says one of the first things you can do if you're concerned about your pet's breathing is roll their lips over their teeth to check their reaction. Another step would be to elevate their back legs and tap them in between their shoulder blades to dislodge anything that might be blocking their breathing.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

VA Syringe Services Program Attacks Stigma; Helps Veterans Get to Other Services

A program now available at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Danville is also available around the state; at VA Illiana Health Care out patient centers in Springfield, Bloomington, Peoria, Mattoon, and Decatur. It’s called a Syringe Services Program. And as VA Clinical Pharmacist Dr. Beth Dinges recently explained to...
DANVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Nate Bargatze coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Comedian Nate Bargatze will be coming to Springfield. On June 1, 2023, Bargatze will be performing at UIS Performing Arts Center. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m., tickets are $39.75, $49.75, and $69.75. The new tour will include all...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
tvtechnology.com

NextGen TV Broadcasts Begin in Champaign & Springfield-Decatur

CHAMPAIGN AND SPRINGFIELD-DECATUR, Ill.—Eight local TV stations serving the Champaign & Springfield-Decatur television market have begun broadcasting with the new NextGen TV, a.k.a. ATSC 3.0, standard. The Dec. 6 launch included WICS and WICD (the Sinclair-owned ABC affiliates), WCIA (the Nexstar-owned CBS affiliate), WRSP-TV and WCCU (the GOCOM Media...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

5 people, 2 cats escape Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people and two cats were displaced after a Springfield house fire Wednesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. around 5 p.m. Fire was found in the kitchen and put out. Fire advanced to the attic through...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Taylorville Kroger intends to re-open this month

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Kroger has announced its intention to reopen its Taylorville store before the end of December. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency ordered the store’s closure on July 29 due to concerns about the handling and removal of flooring materials. State-approved and licensed professionals have since made the desired repairs, and extensive testing […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
atlantanewsfirst.com

City of Decatur to install security cameras at parks, downtown district

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Decatur recently approved installing security cameras in some city parks and the downtown district. According to the police department, the idea behind the cameras is to use the footage as a tool for solving crimes. The occasional vandalism and graffiti at...
DECATUR, GA
wglt.org

Bloomington planners back upscale housing plan in southeast Bloomington

Bloomington’s planning commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a new multifamily housing development in southeast Bloomington. Residences at The Links subdivision would be located next to The Links at Ireland Grove golf course off Ballybunion Road and Tullamore Avenue. The commission endorsed rezoning a largely vacant 20-acre property in order to construct 292 upscale housing units, as well as access to nearby roads.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
illinoisstate.edu

Asset manager: College of Business prepared State Farm CFO Jon Farney ’93

Jon Farney ’93 first walked into State Farm’s corporate headquarters nearly 30 years ago, an eager 22-year-old intern wanting to make a positive impression and maybe even land a full-time job with Bloomington-Normal’s largest employer. “I did the internship at State Farm in January and February my...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Emergency repairs cause Clark St. in Champaign to close for a week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Clark St. in Champaign will be closed for more than a week beginning on Thursday. The closure between Fair St. and Draper Ave. is happening in order to complete an emergency sanitary sewer repair at the 1500 block of W. Clark St. Access will be maintained to all local properties during […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

