FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shark makes holiday waves in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston is nowhere near an ocean, but that hasn’t stopped one shark from making big waves. One day in 2011, Pat Goodwin wanted to create something unique, so he built a 16-foot-tall shark out of paper mache and other materials near his home on N. County Road 1200 East. The shark […]
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Springfield Clinic and Consociate on Byers & Co
December 8, 2022- Darren Reynolds of Consociate Health and Zach Kerker of Springfield Clinic joined Byers & Co to talk about how they are partnering in a new way to bring access and coverage to health services. Listen to the podcast now!
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
smilepolitely.com
Just Yolkin’ is joining the breakfast scene in Champaign
A new breakfast restaurant named Just Yolkin' will move into the space formerly occupied by Legacy Pizzeria right beside Jupiter's at The Crossing. Just Yolkin' does not yet have a website. Check out this teaser photo that Jupiter's shared on Facebook:. Just Yolkin'. 2501 Village Green Place. Champaign. Top image...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Richland Community College discusses Spring Semester on Byers & Co
December 8, 2022 -Jody Hall and Nick Harper of Richland Community College joined Byers & Co talk about how the college is helping people through the process of enrolling in school, financial aid, getting questions answered, and recruitment ahead of the spring semester. Listen to the podcast now!
WAND TV
Christmas Walk kicks off Dec. 7 in downtown Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The annual Christmas Walk returns to downtown Decatur on Wednesday. Each year, downtown Decatur celebrates the holiday season with an evening of shopping, fun, food, and drink. Downtown shops stay open later than usual business hours for people to finish or start their holiday shopping. >>...
Champaign couple saves dog’s live with CPR
Dr. Sally Foote says one of the first things you can do if you're concerned about your pet's breathing is roll their lips over their teeth to check their reaction. Another step would be to elevate their back legs and tap them in between their shoulder blades to dislodge anything that might be blocking their breathing.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
VA Syringe Services Program Attacks Stigma; Helps Veterans Get to Other Services
A program now available at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Danville is also available around the state; at VA Illiana Health Care out patient centers in Springfield, Bloomington, Peoria, Mattoon, and Decatur. It’s called a Syringe Services Program. And as VA Clinical Pharmacist Dr. Beth Dinges recently explained to...
Community Counts: Mycal Turner & Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center (UNCC)
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As the world continues to wade through the pandemic and its various effects, the impact our educators have only soared to the front of many minds. Not just from shortages of teachers at institutions but the dire need for youth to see examples of leaders in the classroom they can follow. […]
foxillinois.com
Nate Bargatze coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Comedian Nate Bargatze will be coming to Springfield. On June 1, 2023, Bargatze will be performing at UIS Performing Arts Center. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m., tickets are $39.75, $49.75, and $69.75. The new tour will include all...
tvtechnology.com
NextGen TV Broadcasts Begin in Champaign & Springfield-Decatur
CHAMPAIGN AND SPRINGFIELD-DECATUR, Ill.—Eight local TV stations serving the Champaign & Springfield-Decatur television market have begun broadcasting with the new NextGen TV, a.k.a. ATSC 3.0, standard. The Dec. 6 launch included WICS and WICD (the Sinclair-owned ABC affiliates), WCIA (the Nexstar-owned CBS affiliate), WRSP-TV and WCCU (the GOCOM Media...
WAND TV
5 people, 2 cats escape Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people and two cats were displaced after a Springfield house fire Wednesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. around 5 p.m. Fire was found in the kitchen and put out. Fire advanced to the attic through...
Taylorville Kroger intends to re-open this month
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Kroger has announced its intention to reopen its Taylorville store before the end of December. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency ordered the store’s closure on July 29 due to concerns about the handling and removal of flooring materials. State-approved and licensed professionals have since made the desired repairs, and extensive testing […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
City of Decatur to install security cameras at parks, downtown district
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Decatur recently approved installing security cameras in some city parks and the downtown district. According to the police department, the idea behind the cameras is to use the footage as a tool for solving crimes. The occasional vandalism and graffiti at...
nowdecatur.com
Millikin University Instructor Martin Atkins inducted as a fellow of In Place of War
December 8, 2022 – Martin Atkins, School of Music Instructor and Coordinator of the Music Business program at Millikin University, was inducted as a fellow of In Place Of War by Brian Eno at a ceremony held in London on November 18. Atkins joined fellow inductees Peter Gabriel (musician,...
wglt.org
Bloomington planners back upscale housing plan in southeast Bloomington
Bloomington’s planning commission on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a new multifamily housing development in southeast Bloomington. Residences at The Links subdivision would be located next to The Links at Ireland Grove golf course off Ballybunion Road and Tullamore Avenue. The commission endorsed rezoning a largely vacant 20-acre property in order to construct 292 upscale housing units, as well as access to nearby roads.
illinoisstate.edu
Asset manager: College of Business prepared State Farm CFO Jon Farney ’93
Jon Farney ’93 first walked into State Farm’s corporate headquarters nearly 30 years ago, an eager 22-year-old intern wanting to make a positive impression and maybe even land a full-time job with Bloomington-Normal’s largest employer. “I did the internship at State Farm in January and February my...
Emergency repairs cause Clark St. in Champaign to close for a week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Clark St. in Champaign will be closed for more than a week beginning on Thursday. The closure between Fair St. and Draper Ave. is happening in order to complete an emergency sanitary sewer repair at the 1500 block of W. Clark St. Access will be maintained to all local properties during […]
nowdecatur.com
Springfield Clinic Offers New Health Plan that Guarantees In-Network Access to Springfield Clinic Doctors
December 8, 2022 – For the first time in its more than 80-year history, Springfield Clinic, a regional leader in primary and specialty care, is offering a value-based health plan that will ensure patients in-network access to their Springfield Clinic doctors. The new Springfield Clinic Advantage Plan also provides...
