Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
live5news.com
Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
live5news.com
Man injured in Ladson shooting, deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Ladson that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street in the Woodside Manor community at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The victim told deputies he had been standing outside when he felt pain in his left foot and realized he had been shot.
WYFF4.com
Charleston County lieutenant breaks it down with dancers during Christmas parade
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you need a reason to smile today or some help getting in the holiday spirit look no further than Lt. Shawn James with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his "performance" during a Christmas parade. There isn't really much to say other than watch...
live5news.com
Lanes reopen after deadly I-26 crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - All lanes on I-26 eastbound have reopened following a deadly Thursday morning crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash killed a motorcyclist early Thursday. The crash happened around 5:43 a.m. near mile marker 211, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye. The crash closed two...
Man found guilty in deadly Aug. 2019 shooting on Hanover Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was found guilty Thursday in a deadly shooting that took place on Hanover Street in August 2019. Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot 41-year-old Timothy Haman in the back […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on I-26 early Thursday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner says a Goose Creek man was killed early Thursday morning in a crash on I-26. Paul Kline, 43, died at the scene of the crash at approximately 5:56 a.m. from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Kline was the driver of a motorcycle, O’Neal said.
Closing arguments expected Thursday in trial for deadly Aug. 2019 shooting on Hanover Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday morning for a man accused in a deadly August 2019 shooting on Hanover Street. Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot a 41-year-old man […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26EB near Aviation Ave. closes lanes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has two eastbound lanes closed near Aviation Avenue. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the two right lanes on I-26 eastbound at exit 211 are closed. Traffic cameras in the area show significant backup for several miles to College...
WRDW-TV
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
Man arrested after disturbing school, fleeing NCPD, crashing on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of acting aggressively towards students and staff at Military Magnet High School then fleeing from police and crashing on I-26. According to the report, Robert Rose was previously a student at Military Magnet. He was visiting Tuesday afternoon […]
abcnews4.com
76-year-old suffers traumatic injuries after his home explodes in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire Rescue officials say a 76-year-old suffered traumatic injuries after his home exploded in Smoaks Monday evening. Emergency crews responded to the home on Community Avenue around 8 p.m., after receiving over a dozen calls. The resident was transported to MUSC's burn...
live5news.com
EMS on scene of rollover crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Charleston police are responding to a crash listed as a rollover/entrapment outside the Live 5 studios. It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash. We’ve reached out to law...
live5news.com
Charleston Police investigating crash involving pedestrian downtown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a car v. pedestrian crash downtown Wednesday night. According to a Tweet sent out by the department, police have shut down Meeting Street at Market Street while officers investigate. Authorities say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent...
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. family survives carbon monoxide leak, meets operator who gave warning
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County family is grateful this holiday season after they got a call warning them of carbon monoxide inside their home. The Conlin family said they are lucky no one was seriously hurt after a faulty stove caused a carbon monoxide leak inside their home.
live5news.com
Man on trial for fatal downtown Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old on Hanover Street in 2019 is on trial. Shannon Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident, is on trial for murder. Johnson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: 3-car crash closes lanes on Ashley Phosphate Rd.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A three-vehicle crash is impacting traffic in North Charleston Wednesday afternoon. All lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road between Pepperdam Avenue and Industry Drive are closed, North Charleston Fire Department stated in a tweet. Crews say that EMS is on the scene of the crash. This...
Severe Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Savannah on Tuesday night. The accident happened on Interstate 516NB at Augusta Road at around 9:30 p.m. Police stated that the collision involved a motorcycle.
Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
live5news.com
Police investigating Summerville High School fire, school dismissed early
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School let students out early as police investigate a Wednesday fire at the school. Officers responded to the school, located on Boone Hill Road, with fire investigators, according to Summerville Police spokesperson Lt. Chris Hirsch. Police have not yet said what time the fire...
Comments / 1