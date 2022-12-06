ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: One dead in 3-vehicle crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a motorcyclist died after a crash in the Ravenel area Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:20 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The crash closed the southbound lane of the highway; however,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man injured in Ladson shooting, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Ladson that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street in the Woodside Manor community at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The victim told deputies he had been standing outside when he felt pain in his left foot and realized he had been shot.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Lanes reopen after deadly I-26 crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - All lanes on I-26 eastbound have reopened following a deadly Thursday morning crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash killed a motorcyclist early Thursday. The crash happened around 5:43 a.m. near mile marker 211, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye. The crash closed two...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed on I-26 early Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County coroner says a Goose Creek man was killed early Thursday morning in a crash on I-26. Paul Kline, 43, died at the scene of the crash at approximately 5:56 a.m. from injuries he suffered in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Kline was the driver of a motorcycle, O’Neal said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26EB near Aviation Ave. closes lanes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 Thursday morning has two eastbound lanes closed near Aviation Avenue. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the two right lanes on I-26 eastbound at exit 211 are closed. Traffic cameras in the area show significant backup for several miles to College...
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

EMS on scene of rollover crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Charlie Hall Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Charleston police are responding to a crash listed as a rollover/entrapment outside the Live 5 studios. It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash. We’ve reached out to law...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police investigating crash involving pedestrian downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a car v. pedestrian crash downtown Wednesday night. According to a Tweet sent out by the department, police have shut down Meeting Street at Market Street while officers investigate. Authorities say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man on trial for fatal downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old on Hanover Street in 2019 is on trial. Shannon Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident, is on trial for murder. Johnson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: 3-car crash closes lanes on Ashley Phosphate Rd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A three-vehicle crash is impacting traffic in North Charleston Wednesday afternoon. All lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road between Pepperdam Avenue and Industry Drive are closed, North Charleston Fire Department stated in a tweet. Crews say that EMS is on the scene of the crash. This...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating Summerville High School fire, school dismissed early

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville High School let students out early as police investigate a Wednesday fire at the school. Officers responded to the school, located on Boone Hill Road, with fire investigators, according to Summerville Police spokesperson Lt. Chris Hirsch. Police have not yet said what time the fire...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

