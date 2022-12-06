ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Baltimore's drive-thru Shake Shack sets opening date

Shake Shack has set an opening date for its new restaurant in Canton, which will be its first drive-thru location in the state. The burger chain will open at 3902 Boston St. in the new Collective at Canton development on Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. The location will have a drive-thru with a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system and a separate pickup window, as well as indoor dining space and an outdoor patio.
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Photo Tour of the New Lexington Market

The new Lexington Market opened in October at 112 N. Eutaw St. Downtown. The market, which has been in Baltimore for 240 years, reopened in a new 61,000 sq. ft. building next to the now-former Lexington Market. The Arcade building was demolished to make way for a new public plaza in between the new and former Lexington Market.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Decades-old Christmas tradition back at Ladew Gardens

MONKTON, Md. — A 40-year-old Christmas tradition is back at Ladew Topiary Gardens in Monkton. The holiday open house is a special three-day event, and 11 News was got an exclusive tour. "It just hasn't been Christmas without Ladew. This is what we do to get energized, ready for...
MONKTON, MD
macaronikid.com

🌸 Meet A New Mom-Owned In Business in Pasadena: Sarah B. Charcuterie

One of the most rewarding parts of my job as publisher of Macaroni KID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie is connecting our readers with local businesses and especially when these businesses can make life easier for the hard-working parents in our community. Sarah B. Charcuterie, a new mom-owned small business, right here in Pasadena, is just that!
PASADENA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Salt box artist finds another medium to beautify Baltimore

A local artist who specializes in putting art in unconventional places continues to make her mark in Baltimore. WBAL-TV checks out her latest canvas — old pay phones around the city. Juliet Ames started with salt boxes, transforming the bins meant to help neighbors with snow removal into fun...
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland

If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks creates task force to begin drafting vision for White Marsh Town Center

WHITE MARSH, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced the creation of a task force that will set a vision for the White Marsh Town Center. The 15-member committee includes a blend of residents and community leaders, planners, and business owners. It will be chaired by Pat Keller, former head of the Baltimore County Office of Planning and president of the Perry Hall Improvement Association.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Zoo names young penguin after 4,000 public votes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Zoo announced on Tuesday a young penguin has been named after a public vote of 4,000 participants. This year, the zoo's theme for names is based on Italian food. What was name was chosen for the adorable penguin?. Watch the video from the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland

A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Frederick County mourning fallen firefighter

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County is mourning after a firefighter died Wednesday in the line of duty. The Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County, Maryland, said firefighter Zachary Paris died while battling a house fire Wednesday night in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The fire union said Paris was one...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms

Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
BALTIMORE, MD

