New Dollar General Store Opens in Arkansas
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, December 6
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 6, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Lindy Elizabeth Fullenwider, P.O. Box 963, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 29. Ouachita. John Wayne Gordon, P.O. Box 814, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy...
What is the chance for a white Christmas? | State-by-state
ARKANSAS, USA — Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Dreams are one thing but what about reality? Half the country, geographically, has at least a slight chance of having an inch of snow or more for Christmas morning. It is mainly based on how far north or south you live, how high up in elevation you live, and how close you live to large bodies of water. Some waters help create more snow while others help prevent snow.
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,500 bonus checks to arrive in eight days for Arkansas teachers
Santa Claus is coming early for teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas, who are poised to get a bonus of $1,500 in eight days.
Scary New Violent Crime On The Rise In Arkansas? Did You Know?
The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a new violent crime is on the rise, but it's true. This one is called "Jugging". Have you heard of "Jugging" yet?. Reports have been coming in for months now about this method of robbing people, it's pretty scary, and you need to be on the lookout for it. You should also spread the word to your friends and family so they know what to look for as well.
OSHA: Arkansas contractor failed to test oxygen level in deadly Oklahoma incident
An Arkansas construction contractor has been fined thousands of dollars following the deaths of two workers in Edmond earlier this year.
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
One-time $1,500 stimulus check is coming to some Arkansas residents
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does some additional cash sound just right in time for the holidays? The good news is that is exactly what is happening for some individuals in Arkansas.
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,646 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,646 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 2,221cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the state, up...
$1,500 Bonus Checks For Residents In Arkansas, Will You Receive It?
Just in time for the holiday season, selected teachers in the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will get a one-time bonus check for $1,500 days from now. The school board authorized the incentive checks in May, and they are expected to be sent by December 15 to experienced teachers who served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal budget for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief will be used to pay for the additional amounts.
Snuffed Out: How the recreational marijuana amendment failed in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — An “unusual alliance” across the political spectrum and doubts about business details of a new recreational market helped doom a marijuana legalization amendment last month, campaign veterans and observers say. Three weeks after Arkansans voted 56.3% against the amendment out of 900,000 ballots cast,...
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
Arkansas doctors give advice during height of flu season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The flu has continued to spread rapidly here in Arkansas, and there's no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. The latest data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed 45 flu-related deaths have been reported since October 1. According to ADH, we're at the...
This Arkansas Christmas Light Display is Nominated One of The Best in US
If you love Christmas lights Arkansas has plenty of them. If you haven't checked out this fun Christmas light display you really should take the time this holiday season to do so. The Lights of the Ozarks is located in historic downtown Fayetteville. The display of lights has over half...
The richest woman in Arkansas
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Severe storms could return to Arkansas next week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Another round of storms could return to Arkansas next week. After quiet weather on Sunday, warm and humid air will surge back into Arkansas on Monday and Monday night. This will set the stage for thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday across Arkansas. Some of these...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain chances and temperatures are going up
As the chance of rain stays up this afternoon the temperature will be going up. We should hit 60s late this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 62°. Then the temperature will hold around 60° overnight. Rainfall amounts today will be low and the same...
State settles 2019 lawsuit against Pulaski County landlord over health, safety risks
This brief has been updated at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, with additional information about the settlement. The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office settled a lawsuit against a Little Rock and North Little Rock landlord in September, prohibiting the individual and his company from leasing units that risk the health and safety of the tenants.
UPDATE: Gov.-elect Sanders to name Hagar head of Arkansas State Police
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has named a 1991 Southside High School graduate as the new Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Director of the Arkansas State Police. The naming of Mike Hagar, 49, was Sanders’ first cabinet appointment. Hagar is currently captain of Troop A of the...
