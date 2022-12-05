ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, December 6

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 6, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Lindy Elizabeth Fullenwider, P.O. Box 963, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 29. Ouachita. John Wayne Gordon, P.O. Box 814, Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

What is the chance for a white Christmas? | State-by-state

ARKANSAS, USA — Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Dreams are one thing but what about reality? Half the country, geographically, has at least a slight chance of having an inch of snow or more for Christmas morning. It is mainly based on how far north or south you live, how high up in elevation you live, and how close you live to large bodies of water. Some waters help create more snow while others help prevent snow.
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

Scary New Violent Crime On The Rise In Arkansas? Did You Know?

The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a new violent crime is on the rise, but it's true. This one is called "Jugging". Have you heard of "Jugging" yet?. Reports have been coming in for months now about this method of robbing people, it's pretty scary, and you need to be on the lookout for it. You should also spread the word to your friends and family so they know what to look for as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,646 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,646 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 2,221cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the state, up...
ARKANSAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

$1,500 Bonus Checks For Residents In Arkansas, Will You Receive It?

Just in time for the holiday season, selected teachers in the Fort Smith School District in Arkansas will get a one-time bonus check for $1,500 days from now. The school board authorized the incentive checks in May, and they are expected to be sent by December 15 to experienced teachers who served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal budget for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief will be used to pay for the additional amounts.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Snuffed Out: How the recreational marijuana amendment failed in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — An “unusual alliance” across the political spectrum and doubts about business details of a new recreational market helped doom a marijuana legalization amendment last month, campaign veterans and observers say. Three weeks after Arkansans voted 56.3% against the amendment out of 900,000 ballots cast,...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas doctors give advice during height of flu season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The flu has continued to spread rapidly here in Arkansas, and there's no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. The latest data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed 45 flu-related deaths have been reported since October 1. According to ADH, we're at the...
ARKANSAS STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Arkansas

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Severe storms could return to Arkansas next week

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Another round of storms could return to Arkansas next week. After quiet weather on Sunday, warm and humid air will surge back into Arkansas on Monday and Monday night. This will set the stage for thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday across Arkansas. Some of these...
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

UPDATE: Gov.-elect Sanders to name Hagar head of Arkansas State Police

Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has named a 1991 Southside High School graduate as the new Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Director of the Arkansas State Police. The naming of Mike Hagar, 49, was Sanders’ first cabinet appointment. Hagar is currently captain of Troop A of the...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy