MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man is in custody after police say he fired 47 shots at a murder witness he followed home. Josiah Limehouse, 19, faces multiple charges including attempted murder, discharging a firearm into dwelling and witness intimidation in connection to the Nov. 10 incident.

MONCKS CORNER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO