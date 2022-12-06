ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Washington Examiner

Taiwan-based semiconductor factory invests $40B in Arizona factory

A Taiwanese chipmaking giant is tripling its investment in a semiconductor factory in Arizona , a move showing further interest in helping the United States compete with China in innovation after the passage of legislation supporting domestic chip production. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will invest $40 billion into its...
CNBC

China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar

In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
Axios

The U.S. chip boom is just beginning

Chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s decision to triple its investment in Arizona is part of a national rush to re-shore key inputs for the American economy. Driving the news: President Biden traveled to TSMC's Arizona plant on Tuesday to bask in the glow of the announcement. The company — which by some measures manufactures over half the world's chips — said the three-fold increase would bring its investment to around $40 billion.
Investopedia

Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy

U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
msn.com

7 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout

Cheap is a relative term, but for those on the lookout for cheap tech stocks, 2022’s bear market has certainly made things easier. The Nasdaq is down 28.2% year to date, significantly outpacing the 14.6% decline in the broader S&P 500. A tech-led downturn is not unusual, though. And, of course, neither is a tech-led rebound.
The Verge

Apple may shift some iPad production away from China to India

After shifting iPhone production away from China, it now looks as if Apple’s got its eye on iPad production. According to CNBC, Apple is discussing producing some of its iPads in India to help diversify its supply chain. The news comes almost two years after reports emerged that Apple...

