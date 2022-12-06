ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandiyohi County, MN

KEYC

$48.2 million for Hwy 14 construction

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT recieved a low-interest loan of $48.2 million for Highway 14 safety on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the loan will assist in a 12-mile reconstruction of Highway 14. Under this plan, the highway will turn into a four-lane, divided highway from...
NEW ULM, MN
willmarradio.com

Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary

(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

Body Identified in Renville County Death Investigation

Renville County authorities have released the identity of the man found in a burned vehicle west of Bird Island Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Charles Amberg of Rural Bird Island was the lone occupant of the vehicle. On arrival, authorities found a pickup that had been fully...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
thelesabre.com

Sartell Sweethearts – Gavan Schulte and Madden Quinn

“In relationships, the little things are the big things.”. Sartell Sweethearts is an article where a couple from Sartell High School is featured and asked questions about each other to see how well they know each other. The couple featured in this article consists of Gavan Schulte and Madden Quinn.
CBS Minnesota

CBS sportscasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo salute New London-Spicer's football team

MINNEAPOLIS – A miracle finish to win a Minnesota state football title has now caught the attention of two sports greats.CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo applauded New London-Spicer's football team after their last-second touchdown made them state champs."We are so excited for you guys," Nantz said. "Winning the state championship the way that you did it, the way the nation has taken notice of what you've done."  "It's why you never give up right there, your heart, everything in that game. It was nerve-wracking," Romo said. "Such a special moment, you guys will remember that forever."They went on to say they're proud of the players, and they'll continue to replay the video again and again.
SPICER, MN

