KEYC
$48.2 million for Hwy 14 construction
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT recieved a low-interest loan of $48.2 million for Highway 14 safety on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the loan will assist in a 12-mile reconstruction of Highway 14. Under this plan, the highway will turn into a four-lane, divided highway from...
willmarradio.com
Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary
(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
Man Facing Threats Charges After Argument in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Mankato truck driver faces a felony threats charge after an incident with another driver at a Cold Spring distribution center. Police were called to the 100 block of 11th Street Northeast just before 2:00 p.m. Friday. The victim told officers that he got into...
Worker suffers serious injury in rooftop fall in rural Minnesota
A worker had to be airlifted to a hospital after suffering a serious leg injury on a rooftop in rural Minnesota. The Atwater Police Department says the incident happened on the roof of a 120-foot tall building on Pleasant Avenue East at 7:35 p.m. Monday. Per police, the employee fell...
Iconic Supper Club in West Central MN Closing After 60 Years
MAYNARD (WJON News) – Anyone who has lived in West Central Minnesota has likely heard of Budger’s Dinner House. And, it’s a pretty good bet that you’ve eaten there at least a few times in your life. The restaurant is only open three nights a week...
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
kduz.com
Body Identified in Renville County Death Investigation
Renville County authorities have released the identity of the man found in a burned vehicle west of Bird Island Sunday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Charles Amberg of Rural Bird Island was the lone occupant of the vehicle. On arrival, authorities found a pickup that had been fully...
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Deputy Arrests Over a Dozen Suspected Impaired Drivers in November
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies took more than a dozen suspected impaired drivers off the road in November. Deputy Ethan Schwinghammer arrested 18 suspected impaired drivers. The sheriff’s office thanked Deputy Schwinghammer for his “continued dedication to traffic safety” on Stearns...
kduz.com
Sibley Co Authorities Asking Public to Help Identify Robbery/Burglary Suspects
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying suspects involved in a Robbery/Burglary that occurred in rural Sibley County (near Belle Plaine, MN) on Thanksgiving Day. Thirteen long guns, ammunition, tools, and three vehicles were stolen. The following photo was identified as a possible suspect. The...
Body found in burned out car near Bird Island
Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out car in Renville County on Sunday. The discovery was made around 1 p.m., with a 911 caller reporting a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch on the 81000 block of 370th Street, west of the City of Bird Island.
thelesabre.com
Sartell Sweethearts – Gavan Schulte and Madden Quinn
“In relationships, the little things are the big things.”. Sartell Sweethearts is an article where a couple from Sartell High School is featured and asked questions about each other to see how well they know each other. The couple featured in this article consists of Gavan Schulte and Madden Quinn.
CBS sportscasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo salute New London-Spicer's football team
MINNEAPOLIS – A miracle finish to win a Minnesota state football title has now caught the attention of two sports greats.CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo applauded New London-Spicer's football team after their last-second touchdown made them state champs."We are so excited for you guys," Nantz said. "Winning the state championship the way that you did it, the way the nation has taken notice of what you've done." "It's why you never give up right there, your heart, everything in that game. It was nerve-wracking," Romo said. "Such a special moment, you guys will remember that forever."They went on to say they're proud of the players, and they'll continue to replay the video again and again.
