Cramer Recommends Avoiding This Trump-Linked SPAC: Here's Why

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Symbotic Inc SYM is a "money-losing SPAC. We’re not recommending any money losers."

"Everybody’s in this darn business," Cramer said when asked about Penn Entertainment Inc PENN. "I do like Penn. They’re good guys, but I can’t recommend the stock right now."

The "Mad Money" host said Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC is one of the SPACs that is not making money. "The SPACs that aren’t making money are stocks I don’t like," he added. Former President Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group is in the process of a SPAC merger with Digital World.

When asked about Tilray Brands Inc TLRY, he recommended owning either one from Tilray and Canopy Growth Corporation CGC. "I’m not going to fight you on it," he added.

Cramer said he will do some more research on Clearfield Inc CLFD.

"Winner, winner, chicken dinner," Cramer said when asked about CME Group Inc CME. He said that the stock is "terrific."

Although PagerDuty Inc PD CEO Jennifer Tejada put up a great number, this segment is "so hated it just didn’t matter."

Cramer said he is a "believer" in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B).

When asked about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM, he said, "I’ve been against the shipping services since they first started ships. So, I’m not going to change my stripes now."

