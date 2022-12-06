ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cramer Recommends Avoiding This Trump-Linked SPAC: Here's Why

 2 days ago
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Symbotic Inc SYM is a "money-losing SPAC. We’re not recommending any money losers."

"Everybody’s in this darn business," Cramer said when asked about Penn Entertainment Inc PENN. "I do like Penn. They’re good guys, but I can’t recommend the stock right now."

The "Mad Money" host said Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC is one of the SPACs that is not making money. "The SPACs that aren’t making money are stocks I don’t like," he added. Former President Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group is in the process of a SPAC merger with Digital World.

When asked about Tilray Brands Inc TLRY, he recommended owning either one from Tilray and Canopy Growth Corporation CGC. "I’m not going to fight you on it," he added.

Cramer said he will do some more research on Clearfield Inc CLFD.

"Winner, winner, chicken dinner," Cramer said when asked about CME Group Inc CME. He said that the stock is "terrific."

Although PagerDuty Inc PD CEO Jennifer Tejada put up a great number, this segment is "so hated it just didn’t matter."

Cramer said he is a "believer" in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B).

When asked about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM, he said, "I’ve been against the shipping services since they first started ships. So, I’m not going to change my stripes now."

Related
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says the Economy Is Stabilizing and Can Avoid a Recession

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that the economy isn't necessarily headed straight for a recession, despite what Wall Street bears might believe. "“It doesn’t have to be a recession. The economy just needs to stabilize at a lower level, which I think is already starting to happen," he said.
ambcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
crowdfundinsider.com

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Calls Crypto “Pet Rocks,” Hammering Crypto Markets Once Again

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) – the most respected CEO on Wall Street, visited with CNBC today in an extended interview that also involved a brief discussion on crypto. In the past, Dimon has been highly critical of cryptocurrencies, recently describing crypto as nothing more than decentralized Ponzi schemes when he testified in front of Congress this past September. In light of the bankruptcy of FTX, preceded by other crypto platform failures, Dimon is just one voice in a growing chorus of crypto detractors.
cryptopotato.com

Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Businesses Following FTX Meltdown

Goldman Sachs sees some “really interesting opportunities” in the crypto industry following the FTX meltdown, McDermott said. The American multinational investment bank – Goldman Sachs – intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency organizations. Goldman’s head of digital assets...
