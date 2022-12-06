Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrating Christmas at Disney Springs – Festive Date Idea
kennythepirate.com
An Exciting New Theme Park Land is Opening Soon
Wow, one theme park is about to knock it out of the park with updates. Check out what’s on the horizon for Orlando theme parks. It is no secret that Universal Orlando is working hard to update its theme parks. In the past years, we have seen the opening of smash hit coasters such as Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure as well as VelociCoaster.
allears.net
A NEW Disney Springs Hotel is Now Open
The Drury Plaza Hotel near Disney Springs has officially opened!. This highly anticipated new hotel has opened its doors to Orlando and beyond. If you’re looking to stay somewhere brand-new, you might just want to check this place out! We are sure that potential Disney guests will also appreciate having another option for an off-site hotel, especially one so close to Disney Springs.
floridavacationers.com
19 Hidden Gems in Orlando You Must Do!
Orlando is famous for its theme parks, and understandably so. The city is home to Walt Disney World, Sea World, LEGOLAND, and Universal Orlando; each year, millions of visitors flock there to visit at least one park or resort nearby. But there’s more to Orlando than its theme parks.
WDW News Today
New Year’s Eve Celebration Coming to Universal Studios Florida
A New Year’s Eve celebration will happen at Universal Studios Florida this year. December 31 will have a celebration similar to the July 4 celebration earlier this year. Accordingly, the theme park hours for December 31 have been extended until 1:00 a.m. at Universal Studios Florida. Though Universal Orlando...
Boom boom (out go the lights) when Pat Travers steps on to the stage at Orlando's Plaza Live Thursday
As classic rock uneasily segues into its inevitable geriatric decline, there are two different stories being told, and both are true. One is about the rarified handful of Boomer icons selling off the rights to their publishing, recordings and even likenesses to venture capitalists for many multiple millions of dollars. The other story is more timeless: road-dogging rockers grinding out a living on the small theater/large club circuit, despite not having graced even the lowest rungs of a sales chart since the time when gas cost one buck a gallon.
The Hello Kitty pop-up will roll into Orlando's Florida Mall this weekend
The Hello Kitty pop-up truck is returning to Orlando yet again this weekend, bringing a bevy of limited edition merchandise depicting Hello Kitty and her cutesy pals just in time for some frenzied holiday shopping. The pop-up truck will be parked right outside the Mall's Crayola Experience from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, laden with "limited edition" goods. [location-1] Some of the collectibles promised include branded lunchboxes, T-shirts, totes, enamel pins, plush toys of all sizes and even...
Iconic Orlando ice cream stand Goff’s Drive In will not reopen historic OBT location
The shop has been opened since 1948
The Current Seafood Counter opening next door to Pizza Bruno in Orlando's College Park
The restaurant makeover of Edgewater Drive in College Park continues. We told you in August that Top Protein would start making "meat made from ruminant milk" where Brazilian-Lebanese joint Jaber once stood. Then in September, Pizza Bruno opened in the old Tin & Taco space, offering Jersey-style pies. Owner Bruno Zacchini followed that up by announcing Dizzy Donuts would open in the space between Adriatico and Graffiti Junktion in early 2023. Now comes word that the Current Seafood Counter will move into the space recently vacated by Jade Sushi & New Asian, next door to Pizza Bruno.
Central Florida's Strawberry Festival completes 2023 music lineup with Ludacris, Walker Hayes and more
And what a berry sweet lineup it is.
Universal announces timeline for the opening of its new Epic Universe theme park
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said construction of Universal’s brand-new theme park is on track for a summer 2025 opening. Executives said the busy summer travel season is the perfect time to open the Epic Universe theme park. The theme park is being built along Sand Lake Road. Universal...
fox35orlando.com
Goff's Drive-In, iconic Orlando ice cream shop, will not reopen after fire, owner says
ORLANDO, Fla. - An iconic ice cream shop in Orlando, that was the victim of a destructive fire earlier this year, will remain closed, though the owner is hopeful to reopen. Goff's Drive-In, which has been a staple in the Orange County community for more than 70 years, has been closed since it caught fire and was heavily damaged on May 20.
abccolumbia.com
Price hikes take effect at Disney World
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re planning on going to Disney World in 2023, you’ll have to pay a little more. Prices on most ticket types took effect today, including single-day tickets, multi-day passes and annual pass renewals. The company’s flagship resort in Orlando, Florida, already hiked up...
denisesanger.com
Best Beaches of Cocoa Beach near Orlando
Closest beaches to Orlando? Take a look at Cocoa Beach first. If you’re looking for a beautiful beach to spend time at, there are plenty of great options near Orlando. In this post, we’ll take a close look at Cocoa Beach, and why it’s one of the best beaches near Orlando.
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location in Orlando
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on December 9th. December 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // Orlando, FL - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 3005 W. Oak Ridge Rd., Orlando, FL. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on December 9, 2022, where customers can receive half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app! This location opening landmarks 500 locations for Scooter’s Coffee nationwide. In celebration Scooter’s Coffee has partnered with Orange County Animal Services (OCAS). OCAS is a progressive animal-welfare focused organization that enforces the Orange County Code to protect both citizens and animals. They are the only open admission shelter in Orange County, which means that it does not turn away any animal and accepts all animals, regardless of their temperament or health. The health and well-being of the animals in the care of OCAS is of the utmost importance to Orange County and its community. On Friday, November 11th we will be distributing 400 of our Scooter’s Coffee dog toy with an opportunity to earn $100 on our mobile app while supplies last.
This Florida City Is USA's Most Popular Winter Destination & Even Beat Out Sunny California
Every year, like clockwork, "snowbirds" flock to Florida for their winter vacation, so it comes as no surprise a study found it ranked most popular for seasonal travel. However, it is a bit shocking the state beat out the less humid West Coast California beaches. The data, done by Innerbody,...
fox35orlando.com
Epic Universe: Aerial view of Universal's latest theme park coming in 2025
SKYFOX flew over construction of Universal's Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. Executives said on Monday during a conference that the theme park is still on track to open in 2025.
It's a homecoming of sorts when Grand Buffet return to Orlando this week
Anyone who was part of the buzzing and fertile Orlando indie and hip-hop scenes in the 2000s can attest to the left-field genius of alt-rap heroes Grand Buffet. Although they were actually from Pittsburgh, they were one of the flagship acts on Fighting Records — one of the leading Orlando indie labels of that era — and had ties so deep here that they were treated like local royalty. But it’s not that Grand Buffet simply moved on once Fighting folded in the late 2000s; they themselves essentially went dark.
Cleveland-based chain Barrio Tacos opens first Florida location at Orlando's Waterford Lakes
There's a new entrant to a crowded taco field in Orlando. Barrio Tacos, a chain based in Cleveland, Ohio, has this week opened the doors to a location in Waterford Lakes. The new restaurant, adorned with Day of the Dead-inspired designs and artwork, is one of 18 Barrio Tacos locations that include spots in Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. “Barrios Tacos is a great addition to Waterford Lakes Town Center,” said Lynda Glinski, General Manager, Waterford Lakes Town Center, in a press statement. “The new location has already created buzz with their unique style and extensive menu for families, college students, and those looking for a different taco experience within the market.” Barrio's menu features build-your-own tacos, plenty of queso and multiple margaritas. There will also be a brunch menu available on weekends.
fox35orlando.com
Wild Florida welcomes new baby sloth 'Banana'
LAKE MARY, Fla. - This week, Wild Florida announced the arrival of the newest two-toed, or "two-fingered," sloth to join their sloth family. Banana was born to mom Anna and father Guy. Guy was the first sloth to join the Wild Florida family. Wild Florida offers a VIP Sloth Experience,...
