New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on December 9th. December 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // Orlando, FL - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 3005 W. Oak Ridge Rd., Orlando, FL. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on December 9, 2022, where customers can receive half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app! This location opening landmarks 500 locations for Scooter’s Coffee nationwide. In celebration Scooter’s Coffee has partnered with Orange County Animal Services (OCAS). OCAS is a progressive animal-welfare focused organization that enforces the Orange County Code to protect both citizens and animals. They are the only open admission shelter in Orange County, which means that it does not turn away any animal and accepts all animals, regardless of their temperament or health. The health and well-being of the animals in the care of OCAS is of the utmost importance to Orange County and its community. On Friday, November 11th we will be distributing 400 of our Scooter’s Coffee dog toy with an opportunity to earn $100 on our mobile app while supplies last.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO