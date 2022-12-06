Read full article on original website
Kansas court affirms $9.9 million payment to state treasury from 32-state vaping settlement
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says details have been finalized for $9.9 million settlement with Juul e-cigarette manufacturer. The post Kansas court affirms $9.9 million payment to state treasury from 32-state vaping settlement appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
Kansas drivers rank 22nd worst in nation, study says
Every driver in every state seems to make the same statement: "My state has the worst drivers out there!" But a new study shows that Kansas is in the top half of the worst in the country.
KWCH.com
Kansas Department of Labor unable to process claims due to ‘technical issue’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor issued a warning that due to a technical issue, it isn’t able to process claims or review individual claim statuses. The labor department said it is working to quickly resolve the problem, but for now, it is “only able to provide general unemployment information and cannot provide information specific to your claim.”
Kansas superintendent refutes ‘Worst School in Kansas’ moniker
HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF) — A southeast Kansas school district superintendent is speaking out against an online publication that names the worst school districts in all fifty states. The website’s pick for the state of Kansas is Humboldt Unified School District 258. Now, Superintendent Dr. Amber Wheeler wants to set the record straight, and make right, […]
WIBW
Kansas to receive $9.9 million slice of $438.5 million JUUL settlement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will receive a $9.9 million slice of the $438.5 million settlement with JUUL Labs. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the State has finalized its settlement with JUUL Labs, which has resulted in a $9.9 million award for Kansas and resolves a 2-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices.
WIBW
Californian who allegedly stole vehicle in Colorado found under Solomon bridge
SOLOMON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from California who allegedly stole a vehicle in Colorado was found hiding under a bridge in Solomon, Kansas. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, the Salina Police Department notified it that a stolen black Mercedes GL Coupe had been headed east on I-70 at around 150 mph.
WIBW
Kansas Court to decide validity of unintentional second-degree murder sentence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will the validity of a sentence for a man convicted of unintentional second-degree murder. The Kansas Supreme Court says that during its upcoming docket on Dec. 12 - 14, it will hear an appeal in State of Kansas v. Tyler D. Deck, a case that stems from Sedgwick Co.
WIBW
Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
WIBW
United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
WIBW
What you need to know as marijuana becomes legal in Missouri on Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This week, marijuana will officially become legal in Missouri. However, that doesn’t mean you can go straight to a store and buy any just yet. So, here’s how it will work out and what you need to know. On Thursday, you’ll be able...
KAKE TV
Kansas game wardens warn of increased amount of coyotes in residential areas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Wildlife and Parks are warning Kansans that coyotes are being found more and more in towns this year. The department says it is due mostly to the extreme drought we are experiencing, as they are coming to town looking for water and food. "If you...
Rare fish caught out of Kansas River, KDWP confirms
It's not every day that you catch a truly rare fish in Kansas.
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, OK (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested on Saturday after a large quantity of drugs were discovered in their vehicle. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma reports that on Dec. 3 at 9 :30 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A […]
Kansas Woman’s First-Ever Deer Is a 218-Inch Public-Land Giant
With her first-ever deer, Devyn Messenger tagged the buck of a lifetime. And on heavily pressured public land too. On November 5, while hunting with her husband at Fort Riley, Messenger rattled in a 200-plus-inch monster to 25 yards before taking the buck with her crossbow. Messenger grew up in...
WIBW
Nominations open for Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Little Miss contestants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations have opened for both Ms. Wheelchair Kansas and Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas contestants. Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Inc., says on Thursday, Dec. 8, that it has opened nominations for women of achievement who are wheelchair-mobile to compete in the 18th annual Ms. Wheelchair Kansas pageant. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program.
See a Midwest Dust Storm So Massive it Showed Up on Satellite
When do you know you're experiencing a massive dust storm? Answer: when it's large enough to be visible from an airplane and satellite which is what happened recently for a dust event that blew through the Midwest. This same dust storm event was witnessed in Scott County, Kansas by emergency...
This small town in Kansas has the worst school district
The U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics reveal the worst school district in every state.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
KWCH.com
From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip
TAMPA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents from Tampa, Kansas are getting a surprise vacation to Tampa, Florida. After researching the small town of Tampa, Kansas, an organization, “Visit Tampa Bay,” partnered with Southwest Airlines to fly nearly 100 Kansas residents to Florida. The organization is also partnering with multiple businesses in Tampa Bay to provide free activities and visits to popular attractions.
