Section III boys ice hockey rankings (Week 1): 2 teams leapfrog to top of latest polls
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys ice hockey poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, ice hockey polls will be published on Thursdays.
High school roundup: Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt edges Auburn in boys hockey
Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt notched two goals in the second period to break a tie and ride to a 3-2 win over Auburn on Wednesday.
Will Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim use Joe Girard at the point in certain situations? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – The season is beginning to generate specific questions for the Mailbox. Syracuse’s trip to Notre Dame got one reader thinking about recent recruits. The Orange’s big win over Oakland sparked a statistical question.
From D-1 coach to high school: Patrick Beilein is on comeback trail with Baldwinsville basketball
Syracuse, N.Y. — When word started to spread last summer that Patrick Beilein was going to take over as Baldwinsville boys basketball coach, Bees senior center John Capilli had to do a little research. Capilli didn’t know anything about Beilein, so he turned to Google. Capilli noted that Beilein’s...
Syracuse basketball-Oakland features the 2 longest-tenured coaches in Division I (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange, fresh off a much-needed win at Notre Dame on Saturday, returns to the JMA Wireless Dome to host the Oakland Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The Orange snapped a three-game losing streak with the 62-61 win over the Fighting Irish. It also gave Syracuse an early win in ACC play.
Syracuse football roster breakdown: Predicting where Orange stands at each position next season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers said Monday he “absolutely” sees Syracuse football’s upcoming Pinstripe Bowl appearance as a preseason game for 2023. It makes sense. Syracuse looks to return a decent chunk of its starters, save for a few key players. Bowl games tend to see a lot of new faces on the field and give a good look toward the future.
Westhill boys basketball trio explodes for 79 combined points against PSLA @ Fowler
Westhill’s Omar Robinson, Kam Langdon and Shawn Mayes combined for 79 points during Wednesday’s non-league boys basketball matchup against PSLA @ Fowler. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Faith Heritage boys basketball racks up 24 assists in win over Cato-Meridian (45 photos)
Faith Heritage complied an impressive 24 team assists in its 82-63 victory over Cato-Meridian on Wednesday in an Onondaga High School League boys basketball contest. “It was a great overall team effort,” Faith Heritage head coach Jason Awad said.
Syracuse basketball vs. Georgetown tickets: Cheapest seats for Saturday at the Dome
Syracuse University basketball hosts the Georgetown Hoyas at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, December 10 (12/10/2022) at 1 p.m. ET. Syracuse is looking to build on a two-win streak and course correct the season, and against a major opponent like Georgetown, fans will want to turn up at the Dome to cheer them on.
McLeod scores 37, leads RFA to defeat of Liverpool in Class AA heavyweight bout
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In a game that may be a preview of one that we could see late in the girls’ basketball Class AA sectional playoffs, Liverpool traveled to Rome Free Academy on Tuesday night in a battle between two unbeaten sides. Both teams carry the star...
SU defensive edge Steve Linton is in the transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has lost its first defensive player from the depth chart to the NCAA transfer portal. Defensive edge Steve Linton entered the portal Wednesday. He appeared in 11 games for the Orange this season and played 297 snaps. He shared the starting role at the position on SU’s depth chart with teammate Jatius Geer.
Girls basketball: Senior’s 37 points lift Rome Free Academy to OT victory over Liverpool
Senior Amya McLeod scored 23 of her game-high 37 points in the fourth quarter and overtime of Tuesday’s non-league clash with Liverpool.
The Mystery: D1 Coaching Star Now A Upstate NY High School Coach
Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
Syracuse guard Judah Mintz got an exercise in recognizing defenses in Orange’s win over Oakland
Syracuse, N.Y. – It might have seemed like Syracuse had all the answers in its 95-66 demolition of Oakland on Tuesday night. But Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz missed one part of a multiple-choice question in the 95-66 blowout victory at the JMA Wireless Dome.
How to watch Syracuse soccer vs. Creighton: NCAA championship semifinal time, TV, live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team is off to the semifinal round of the NCAA Championship tournament, where it will meet the unranked Creighton Bluejays in Cary, North Carolina on Friday, December 9 (12/9/2022). The game is at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU, which can...
Tony White is heading to Nebraska. These are the 3 biggest questions for SU’s defense (analysis)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is on the market for a new defensive coordinator with reports that Tony White is departing for Matt Rhule’s new staff at Nebraska. Beloved by players and fans alike, White turned the Orange defense from zero to hero in his three seasons coaching at SU. He was the highest-paid assistant SU had ever hired back in 2020, and he is believed by many to be a future head coach.
Orange Weekly: Would Dino Babers leave Syracuse for Purdue? SU-Georgetown set to renew rivalry (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers being linked to another job and the renewal of a storied rivalry were among the topics on the docket for a new episode of “Orange Weekly” presented by Crouse Health. First, syracuse.com’s Emily Leiker joins Brent Axe to discuss...
What Could the Coolest Player in the Transfer Portal Bring to Syracuse?
Not just the coolest. The coldest. Or Decoldest, we should say. Decoldest Crawford, a former three-star wideout who spent a year at Nebraska, now has an offer from the ‘Cuse. Since receiving his Syracuse offer, Crawford has also heard from Washington State, Vanderbilt, UCLA and Pitt. The Shreveport, Louisiana native first committed to LSU before flipping to the Cornhuskers out of high school. He suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp, and Nebraska went through a mid-season coaching change.
Syracuse offers ex-Nebraska WR Decoldest Crawford. He’s the face of a viral NIL deal
Syracuse, N.Y. — The star of a viral Nebraska air conditioning commercial has received an offer from Syracuse football. Wide receiver Decoldest Crawford announced he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 2, departing the Nebraska program which just named Matt Rhule its new head coach. Crawford redshirted the...
Axe: Garrett Shrader’s commitment to Syracuse football eases portal paranoia as QBs flee ACC
Syracuse, N.Y. — Next year was top of mind for Syracuse University football quarterback Garrett Shrader just as it was with several quarterbacks in the ACC on Monday. The difference was Shrader spoke firmly and fondly about returning to Syracuse while a mass exodus occurred around him in the league at football’s most important position.
