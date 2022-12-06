ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has lost its first defensive player from the depth chart to the NCAA transfer portal. Defensive edge Steve Linton entered the portal Wednesday. He appeared in 11 games for the Orange this season and played 297 snaps. He shared the starting role at the position on SU’s depth chart with teammate Jatius Geer.
Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is on the market for a new defensive coordinator with reports that Tony White is departing for Matt Rhule’s new staff at Nebraska. Beloved by players and fans alike, White turned the Orange defense from zero to hero in his three seasons coaching at SU. He was the highest-paid assistant SU had ever hired back in 2020, and he is believed by many to be a future head coach.
Not just the coolest. The coldest. Or Decoldest, we should say. Decoldest Crawford, a former three-star wideout who spent a year at Nebraska, now has an offer from the ‘Cuse. Since receiving his Syracuse offer, Crawford has also heard from Washington State, Vanderbilt, UCLA and Pitt. The Shreveport, Louisiana native first committed to LSU before flipping to the Cornhuskers out of high school. He suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp, and Nebraska went through a mid-season coaching change.
