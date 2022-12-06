ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Expert advice: How to pick the perfect Christmas tree

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uxVQW_0jZ3Myqr00

How to pick the perfect Christmas tree 04:05

NEW YORK -- It's the holiday season, and for many people, that means finding the perfect Christmas tree.

Whether you're already decorated or still looking, we have expert advice on how to select your tree and make it last.

Tim Dunne, from the New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association , joined us Tuesday by Zoom. He owns Woodsedge Tree Farm in Belvidire, New Jersey.

Dunne told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge "there's a tree for everybody."

"You want to look at your home furnishings and the size of your room and pick a tree that fits that well," he said.

He said fresh cut trees tend to last a few weeks longer than pre-cut trees. He also suggested picking a spot that's naturally cooler, away from direct sunlight, heaters and fireplaces.

Have the correct size tree stand for its trunk size, and keep it full of water.

CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
Recycled Crafts

How to make an elegant coffee filter Christmas tree

This is so pretty! Sometimes the simplest things can be transformed into such elegant things. If you like to decorate in white for the holiday season pop on over to the blog The Inspiration Board for the step by step tutorial on how to make a coffee filter Christmas tree. If white isn’t your thing, try coloring the coffee filters and making these to match your theme.
Apartment Therapy

This Christmas Tree Color Is on the Rise

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s about time to break out the tinsel, bring down boxes of ornaments, and decorate the pièce de resistance of Christmas decor: the tree.
The Independent

How to give your houseplants the wow factor this Christmas

If your budget is tight this Christmas but you still want festive houseplants, you can use plants that you already have to get the yuletide look.“Think about what houseplants in your collection you are going to be incorporating in your Christmas décor and where you are going to place them,” advises award-winning houseplant expert Jade Murray, author of The Indoor Garden (Pimpernel Press, £20).“Avoid decorating all your houseplants, just choose what you feel would be the best ones.” View this post on Instagram ...
Mashed

Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season

Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
Indy100

If you see this lump on your Christmas tree, your home is about to be invaded by bugs

Before bringing that pine tree into your home this holiday season, you may want to check it for this one specific lump. One of the most beloved Christmas traditions is putting up a Christmas tree in your home and decorating it. But if you're a person who gets a real pine tree every year you need to watch out for stealthy bugs. This walnut-sized brown lump on a pine tree may seem like a growing pinecone or a mess of branches, but it's actually a praying mantis egg. Praying mantises are a type of insect known for eating pretty much...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Christmas tree warning with people told to check for unusual clumps that must be removed

As the festive season approaches people are already decorating their homes. Most will have a Christmas tree decked with all kinds of baubles and tinsel. However one post which regularly appears on Facebook at this time of the year is warning people to take extra care if they have a real Christmas tree. It urges people to check for strange lumps and remove them if they find them.
The US Sun

35 Best Christmas decorations, including indoor and outdoor decor

IT’S CHRISTMAS and one of the best ways to get in the festive spirit is through decorations. From trees and baubles to lights and garlands we’ll help you deck the halls with everything you’ll need for a picture-perfect holiday. Here is your one-stop guide to everything Christmas...
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: The gift of trees

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas is the time of joy, celebration and gift-giving. This week's story is about gifting a friend or family member a tree for their yard. Think about it. If the plant is successful, your gift could outlive you. Every time your gift recipient sees your tree, they are reminded of your bond. That is a powerful thought. But consider this as well. Giving a living plant as a Christmas gift requires some measure of the person receiving your generosity. You are not just giving something beautiful; you have giving something that requires care. Face it, some...
TEXAS STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Best pre-lit Christmas tree

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Purchasing a tree with Christmas lights built into the tree gives you more time to spend with your family this holiday season because there won’t be a mess of sap and pine needles to clean after setup. These trees are made with different styles and colors of lights and can come in various sizes. When purchasing a pre-lit Christmas tree, consider the style and number of lights as well as the Christmas tree size.
jennifermaker.com

DIY Christmas Wreath from Dollar Tree and Matching Tree!

Learn how to make a Dollar Tree Christmas tree and Dollar Tree Christmas wreath with custom options!. With a few dollars and some creativity, you can make holiday decor to last several seasons with Dollar Tree DIY projects. I have lots of ideas in my full Dollar Tree DIY Christmas Decorations collection. And detailed instructions to make a Reverse Canvas using mostly Dollar Tree supplies. But when I saw the mini Christmas trees and garland options, I knew we had to make a tree and wreath to match the rest! I’ll show you how to take them from uninspiring to irresistable with a few supplies and tricks!
techaiapp.com

How to Make Fluffy Yarn Wrapped Christmas Tree Decor | Thrifty Decor Chick

How to make the cutest and (fluffiest!) yarn wrapped Christmas tree decor. This is one of my easiest holiday DIYs yet! These Styrofoam yarn trees can be changed up with any material you’d like to use. I wanted some new holiday decor for our basement but didn’t want to...
purewow.com

Get Ready: Your Dream Wayfair Christmas Tree Deals Are Here (But Not for Long)

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. With Christmas less than three weeks away, you're most likely making a list and checking it twice. Maybe you've done...
CBS Pittsburgh

Christmas trees will cost more this year. Here's why.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's a gig straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie, but it's not paying the bills for some growers. The costs for tree growers, driven by inflation, are up this year. KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller talked to one of the owners at Trax Farms about how a shortage of available growers is leading to higher sticker prices."Still got to pay the bills and support the family at the end of the day. So yeah, I can understand as rewarding as it is, it still comes down to paying the bills," said Ross Trax of Trax Farms.Trax said his farm...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy