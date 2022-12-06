Read full article on original website
Las Vegas liquor store CEO was drunk before fatal crash, troopers say
The CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, who died in a fatal crash last year, was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Man arrested in deadly drive-by shooting in east Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused in a drive-by shooting that left one person dead in the east Las Vegas Valley, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Tuesday. Usbaldo Zarate was identified by police as a suspect in the shooting that took place on Nov. 26, in the 4800 block […]
Police seek help finding vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Boulder City. According to Nevada State Police, the crash occurred on Dec. 5 near U.S 95 and Mile Marker 43 between 8:15 a.m - 10 a.m. Arriving officers found...
Fire breaks out at marijuana dispensary in northeast Las Vegas valley
Clark County Fire Department crews were on the scene of a fire investigation at a local marijuana business near Sunrise Manor on Monday evening.
Man, 50, killed while attempting to cross Nellis Blvd.
marked crosswalk when a 24-year-old driver hit him in a Mercedes-Benz traveling northbound on Nellis, north of Flamingo Road.
Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
Mountain lion euthanized after being captured in northwest Las Vegas valley
The Nevada Department of Wilderness has confirmed that the mountain lion spotted in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood has been euthanized after being captured on Wednesday morning.
Investigation underway for armed robbery near UNLV
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for an armed robbery near UNLV. On Wednesday at about 8: 30 p.m., officials received reports of a robbery with a gun at a business near the 400 block of Naples. At this time, no injuries have been reported. Officials said...
Questions remain concerning Lake Mead's future
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Is the future of Lake Mead in doubt?. Many people who attended the Boulder City meeting on Wednesday had that question in their minds, but some said they left with more questions than answers. News 3 brings you team coverage on what the National Park...
‘I’ll blow this place up,’ Las Vegas man, 70, accused of robbing bank attempts to rob another days later
Police arrested a 70-year-old Las Vegas man after he allegedly robbed a bank and then attempted to rob another just two days later, an arrest report said.
Mt. Charleston officials release statement on lodge timeline, new photos
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mt. Charleston Lodge is working on a complete makeover after a fire tore through the building last year. The cause of the fire is unknown, but investigators believe it was accidental. The lodge had to be demolished in March, and plans for a brand-new...
Las Vegas hospital patient in possible dumping case expected to be discharged on Tuesday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient captured on a News 3 camera being left outside a Las Vegas hospital is expected to be discharged Tuesday, according to family. The woman filmed was identified by her brother as 63-year-old Guadalupe Cordova on Friday, but her family calls her Lupe. She's been at UMC for nearly 20 days after security from Valley Hospital took her across the street on November 18, left her lying on the sidewalk outside the non-profit hospital alone, and then walked away.
Henderson Police Department share car break-in safety tips ahead of holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The holiday season is here, and the Henderson Police Department (HPD) wants to ensure the community has a fun and safe time. HPD has provided a list along with a video to help guide everyone on how to avoid car break-ins and other crimes. Tips...
More than 1,900 customers, Neon Museum experience power outage in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 1,900 customers in the east Las Vegas valley are without power, according to NV Energy. NV Energy reported 1,960 customers were experiencing a power outage near E. Bonanza Road and N. Eastern Avenue around 5:36 p.m. The Neon Museum is temporarily closed due...
Hanging out, drinking at east side park left 1 man dead, another facing charges, report says
According to a Declaration of Warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Oliva's girlfriend, who isn't identified in the paperwork, told police she had invited another man through Facebook Messenger to go with her and Oliva to the park. She said she only knew the man by his moniker. The documents later reveal police learned that the person was 18-year-old, Joshua Steffen.
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Las Vegas valley neighborhood Monday night
A mountain lion was spotted in the northwest Las Vegas valley Monday night.
Las Vegas drag queens express safety concerns after Club Q shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LGBTQ venues in Las Vegas are increasing security measures as drag queens express growing concerns for their safety. This follows weeks of nationwide anti-LGBTQ rhetoric across the country, including a mass shooting at a Colorado club that killed five and injured dozens more. “It definitely...
Couple comes across mountain lion in northwest Las Vegas
A mountain lion was spotted by a Las Vegas couple roaming through a neighborhood near Grand Canyon and Grand Teton.
Las Vegas police looking for man who robbed businesses at gunpoint
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for the man who robbed two businesses at gunpoint on Monday and Tuesday. Police say the first robbery was reported around 2:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, near Wyoming Avenue and Commerce Street, south of downtown Las Vegas. A man...
Pair in Nevada accused of mail theft arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man and woman accused of mail theft were arrested in Mesquite after fleeing police in a stolen truck, police said. Roger Theodore Jenkins, 55, of Pahrump, and Lindsey Fay Sarac, 34, of Las Vegas, face multiple felony charges, including, but not limited to, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evading.
