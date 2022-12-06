ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Police seek help finding vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Boulder City. According to Nevada State Police, the crash occurred on Dec. 5 near U.S 95 and Mile Marker 43 between 8:15 a.m - 10 a.m. Arriving officers found...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for armed robbery near UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for an armed robbery near UNLV. On Wednesday at about 8: 30 p.m., officials received reports of a robbery with a gun at a business near the 400 block of Naples. At this time, no injuries have been reported. Officials said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Questions remain concerning Lake Mead's future

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Is the future of Lake Mead in doubt?. Many people who attended the Boulder City meeting on Wednesday had that question in their minds, but some said they left with more questions than answers. News 3 brings you team coverage on what the National Park...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hospital patient in possible dumping case expected to be discharged on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient captured on a News 3 camera being left outside a Las Vegas hospital is expected to be discharged Tuesday, according to family. The woman filmed was identified by her brother as 63-year-old Guadalupe Cordova on Friday, but her family calls her Lupe. She's been at UMC for nearly 20 days after security from Valley Hospital took her across the street on November 18, left her lying on the sidewalk outside the non-profit hospital alone, and then walked away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Hanging out, drinking at east side park left 1 man dead, another facing charges, report says

According to a Declaration of Warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Oliva's girlfriend, who isn't identified in the paperwork, told police she had invited another man through Facebook Messenger to go with her and Oliva to the park. She said she only knew the man by his moniker. The documents later reveal police learned that the person was 18-year-old, Joshua Steffen.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas drag queens express safety concerns after Club Q shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LGBTQ venues in Las Vegas are increasing security measures as drag queens express growing concerns for their safety. This follows weeks of nationwide anti-LGBTQ rhetoric across the country, including a mass shooting at a Colorado club that killed five and injured dozens more. “It definitely...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police looking for man who robbed businesses at gunpoint

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for the man who robbed two businesses at gunpoint on Monday and Tuesday. Police say the first robbery was reported around 2:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, near Wyoming Avenue and Commerce Street, south of downtown Las Vegas. A man...
LAS VEGAS, NV

