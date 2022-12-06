ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Feehery: Don’t make Biden a martyr

By John Feehery, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SwYSV_0jZ3MiyT00

It’s not easy to stop a president from winning reelection.

It’s a lot harder if the opposition party makes the president a martyr.

There is a plausible scenario that the economy will come roaring back over the next two years. Inflation is starting to ebb. The Federal Reserve is considering taking its foot off of the interest rate hike gas pedal. Supply chains are likely to come back online quickly. Workers will start going back to work. Things will start to return to normal.

With Republicans in charge of the House, federal spending stands a better chance of staying flat. Job-killing regulations will get more scrutiny. Republicans will demand that crime get under control and that the southern border be protected.

None of this will be easy. Hard negotiations will get ugly. The government might shut down for a weekend or so. There will be loose talk of the debt limit being breached.

Despite the Washington drama, divided government may work very well for the American people. Republicans can get credit for bringing some sanity to the inside-the-Beltway crowd, but only if they resist the urge to attack President Biden and his family. Nothing can be worse for the GOP — and better for the president — than to make him a sympathetic figure.

Biden may or may not be in full control of his faculties. His son may or may not have engaged in questionable or improper business transactions and personal conduct. But here’s the thing: The American people don’t care about that.

What they are about is what is going on in their lives.

They care about the sorry state of their local schools.

They care about the gun shots they hear down the street from their house (OK, that’s a particular concern of mine).

They care about their kids overdosing on fentanyl.

They care that they might not be able to secure good-paying jobs.

Yes, they care about inflation. However, we had pretty bad inflation over the course of this last election, and voters didn’t seem to care that much — otherwise Republicans would have won their red wave.

The frustrating thing about being Republican is that we know that no matter how well we tell our story, the media will skew it, manipulate it, and retell it to make us to be the bad guys.

That’s what happened when President Clinton had sex with one of his interns in the Oval Office. Despite his offense, it was the Republicans who faced the wrath of voters after their move to impeach him, barely hanging on to the House despite predictions that they win up to 50 new seats.

It happened when President Obama bald-faced lied when he said that under his health care plan, if you liked your health care, you could keep it. When Republicans called Obama out on his fib, they are the ones that were ridiculed by the media, and called extremists and racists and all the rest.

Yes, Biden is very old. Yes, the bread crumbs lead to a host of controversy surrounding his son and that laptop.

But when considering how to conduct oversight, Republicans have to keep one thing in mind: Most Americans aren’t on Twitter and other social media sites.

So, to members of the House Republican Party: as you do your investigations and prepare your hearings, ask the nonpolitical members in your family, “what do you think?”

Whatever you do, don’t make Biden a more sympathetic figure. He is sorry enough as he is.

Feehery is a partner at EFB Advocacy and blogs at thefeeherytheory.com. He served as spokesman to former House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.), as communications director to former House Majority Whip Tom DeLay (R-Texas) and as a speechwriter to former House Minority Leader Bob Michel (R-Ill.).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 79

Michael Bailey
2d ago

this guy was never fit to be president. he sure doesn't need a second term. we are halfway through his first term and all of this inflation and everything else he's brought to the people sucks. he can be done today and we will feel the pain he caused years later. put these clowns out of our misery.

Reply(6)
89
Gimlet
2d ago

He is a killer of this country,morally economically,causing more sin by his law’s killing more people than he can imagine.

Reply(1)
61
Mike Kubiak
2d ago

why are we paying for the world's problems. we have our own here in the United States of America. let's start here

Reply(4)
56
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship

In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Salon

“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution

Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
MARYLAND STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Whoopi Goldberg Calls Republican Senator "Ignorant as Hell"

Actress, comedian, and co-host of ABC’s “The View”, Whoopi Goldberg, has referred to Sen. Lindsey Graham as “ignorant as hell,” according to The Daily Beast. Goldberg, 67, made the comments in the run-up to the midterm elections that were held last week. The comments were made after Sen. Graham asserted “that Republicans can’t be racist because they nominated Herschel Walker for Senate,” according to The Daily Beast.
The Hill

The Hill

802K+
Followers
90K+
Post
568M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy